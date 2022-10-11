Bill Murray Paid 100K In Hush Money To Woman Who Claimed He Sexually Assaulted Her On Set Of Disney Movie ‘Being Mortal’

Mega

Bill Murray paid his unnamed sexual assault accuser from the set of Being Mortal more than $100,000 in hush money to settle the matter outside of court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The surprising development comes roughly six months after the mysterious incident took place and forced production on Being Mortal – a film produced by Disney’s Searchlight Pictures and Aziz Ansari ’s directorial debut – to come to a grinding halt.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Searchlight Pictures paused production in April after a complaint of “inappropriate behavior” was filed against Murray.

"Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it,” a vague memo to the movie’s crew said at the time. “After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.”

"Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share,” the memo added.

Murray also spoke about the incident during an interview with CNBC shortly after the complaint was revealed, explaining: “I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way” and that “the world is different than it was when I was a little kid.”

“What I thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily what is funny now,” the Ghostbusters actor continued. “Things change and the times change. It’s important to me to figure it out. And the most important thing is that it’s best for the other person.”

But although there has been no word whether or not production on Being Mortal has resumed, new details about the mysterious incident have reportedly come to light regarding Murray’s “inappropriate behavior” towards his still unnamed female production staffer and sexual assault accuser.

According to Puck News , the 71-year-old Groundhog Day actor allegedly straddled his accuser and “started kissing her body” before “he kissed her on the mouth” – although both Murray and the female staffer were reportedly wearing Covid masks at the time.

The staffer immediately filed a complaint against Murray over the incident, a complaint that was later backed by a second report filed by another staffer who claimed to have witnessed the alleged incident take place.

In an effort to “remedy the situation,” Murray reportedly “engaged the production staffer in mediation.”

The pair ultimately reached a $100,000 settlement, with Murray’s accuser agreeing to maintain confidentiality over the incident.

Besides signing a non-disclosure agreement, Murray’s accuser also reportedly agreed to waive “any legal claims she might make against the producers of Being Mortal , including Searchlight and Disney.”