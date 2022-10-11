ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bill Murray Paid 100K In Hush Money To Woman Who Claimed He Sexually Assaulted Her On Set Of Disney Movie ‘Being Mortal’

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ieEr7_0iUMb5oK00
Mega

Bill Murray paid his unnamed sexual assault accuser from the set of Being Mortal more than $100,000 in hush money to settle the matter outside of court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The surprising development comes roughly six months after the mysterious incident took place and forced production on Being Mortal – a film produced by Disney’s Searchlight Pictures and Aziz Ansari ’s directorial debut – to come to a grinding halt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZNWI_0iUMb5oK00
Mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Searchlight Pictures paused production in April after a complaint of “inappropriate behavior” was filed against Murray.

"Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it,” a vague memo to the movie’s crew said at the time. “After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.”

"Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share,” the memo added.

Murray also spoke about the incident during an interview with CNBC shortly after the complaint was revealed, explaining: “I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way” and that “the world is different than it was when I was a little kid.”

“What I thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily what is funny now,” the Ghostbusters actor continued. “Things change and the times change. It’s important to me to figure it out. And the most important thing is that it’s best for the other person.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m6VLQ_0iUMb5oK00
Mega

But although there has been no word whether or not production on Being Mortal has resumed, new details about the mysterious incident have reportedly come to light regarding Murray’s “inappropriate behavior” towards his still unnamed female production staffer and sexual assault accuser.

According to Puck News , the 71-year-old Groundhog Day actor allegedly straddled his accuser and “started kissing her body” before “he kissed her on the mouth” – although both Murray and the female staffer were reportedly wearing Covid masks at the time.

The staffer immediately filed a complaint against Murray over the incident, a complaint that was later backed by a second report filed by another staffer who claimed to have witnessed the alleged incident take place.

In an effort to “remedy the situation,” Murray reportedly “engaged the production staffer in mediation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YlnrF_0iUMb5oK00
Mega

The pair ultimately reached a $100,000 settlement, with Murray’s accuser agreeing to maintain confidentiality over the incident.

Besides signing a non-disclosure agreement, Murray’s accuser also reportedly agreed to waive “any legal claims she might make against the producers of Being Mortal , including Searchlight and Disney.”

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Geena Davis claims Bill Murray insisted on using massaging device on her during 'bad' audition in hotel suite and later screamed at on set: 'I should have walked out'

Geena Davis has detailed her unpleasant experiences working with Bill Murray on their 1990 crime comedy Quick Change in her new memoir Dying Of Politeness. The 66-year-old acting icon revealed on Friday to The Times of London how Murray allegedly created an uncomfortable atmosphere during her audition for the film, which he starred in and also co-directed with Howard Franklin.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Bill Murray Paid “Just North Of $100,000” To Buy The Silence Of A Young Female Staffer He Kissed And Straddled On The Set Of ‘Being Mortal’: Report

Details are emerging about Bill Murray’s alleged “inappropriate behavior” that suspended production of Aziz Ansari’s Being Mortal back in April. It was reported that the Searchlight film was shut down due to a complaint against Murray, who was set to star in the film alongside Ansari, who was also writing and directing, Seth Rogen, and Keke Palmer. A new report from Puck dives into the details of Murray’s disturbing behavior, supported by multiple sources. It is alleged that Murray, 72, engaged in close contact with a “much younger woman,” and at one point, started “kissing her body and straddling her.” The female...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aziz Ansari
Person
Bill Murray
Daily Mail

Accused killer admits he was 'disgusted' his lover's alleged plan to feed another member of their 'love quadrangle' through a woodchipper, court hears

Disgusted by Sharon Graham's plan to kill Bruce Saunders, Peter Koenig concedes he still rang her the night he fed his friend's body into a woodchipper. A member of Graham's alleged 'love quadrangle', Koenig was recalled to give evidence at the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday after new phone records were obtained.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Film Critic Who Claimed She Wore a Fat Suit in ‘Till’: “That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me”

Whoopi Goldberg addressed a film critic who claimed that she wore a fat suit in the Emmett Till biopic, Till. During Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, who portrays Alma Carthan in the film, reacted to the comment and explained that she was not wearing a fat suit for the role. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhoopi Goldberg Says Events in 'Till' Movie Are "the Culmination of What Systematic Racism Looks Like"'Till' Review: Danielle Deadwyler Is Shattering as a Mother Whose Grief Helped Galvanize the Civil Rights MovementNew York Times Uncovers Text of Whoopi Goldberg's Much-Maligned George W. Bush Joke “There was...
MOVIES
RadarOnline

'I Said No Multiple Times': Geena Davis Tells How Hollywood Legend Bill Murray Used Massage Device In Hotel Suite

Geena Davis has opened up about a string of uncomfortable moments with Bill Murray while on set for the '90s crime comedy, Quick Change, RadarOnline.com has learned. The allegations of the famed comedian's crude behavior were released in the actress's upcoming memoir, Dying of Politeness. In her new book, the 66-year-old actress alleged that Murray, 72, made her feel uncomfortable during an audition for the movie, as well as unnecessarily reprimanding her in a patronizing fashion in front of “hundreds” of cast and crew members on set. The bombshell allegations come just after RadarOnline learned of a $100-thousand-dollar hush money...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Disney World#Sexual Assault#Being Mortal#Violent Crime#Radaronline Com#Searchlight Pictures#Cnbc
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
RadarOnline

‘You’ve Single Handedly Ruined Your Career’: Spice Girls Star Mel B’s Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Rips Singer In Explosive Email Leaked In Divorce War

An explosive email sent to Mel B by her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte has been exposed as part of their ongoing divorce war, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com obtained a series of messages exchanged between Mel and Stephen in May 2021. The exes are currently in court fighting over caretakers for their 11-year-old daughter Madison.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Anne Heche Opened Up About ‘Odd’ Ellen DeGeneres Romance In Memoir Written Before Her Death

In the year prior to her death at age 53 on Aug. 14, Anne Heche had been writing a memoir called ‘Call Me Anne,’ which includes intimate details about her 1990’s romance with Ellen DeGeneres, 64. After meeting at a Vanity Fair Oscar party, the two women became one of the first openly gay couples in Hollywood. The Hollywood Reporter published excerpts from the book, and, among other claims, Anne wrote that she was “labeled outrageous” at the time because she “fell in love with a woman.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jesse Williams’ Ex-Wife Furious Over Court Decision To Allow Long Distance Visitation Of Their Kids

Aryn Drake-Lee, who was married to Jesse Williams from 2012 to 2017, shared her reaction to the court’s decision granting the actor long distant visits with their two kids Sadie, 8, and Maceo, 7, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 4. The actor’s ex-wife, 40, was clearly frustrated with the decision, as she vented about the ruling, and said she was “channeling the warrior spirit.”
YOGA
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security To Protect Her Children's Private School After Kanye West Reveals Academy's Name On Social Media

Kim Kardashian was forced to hire more security to protect her children’s private school after Kanye West disclosed the school’s name numerous times on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come amid Kim and Kanye’s ongoing divorce and custody battle, the 41-year-old Keeping Up...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

95K+
Followers
2K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy