Read full article on original website
Related
Giant Bull Moose Comes Within Inches of Terrified Hiker Hiding Behind Tree: VIDEO
A hiker is counting their blessings following a white-knuckle moment with a bull moose. While some might think coming face-to-face with a bear or a mountain lion is one of the most terrifying things that can happen to you while on a trail, this hiker might say otherwise. According to...
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0