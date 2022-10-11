Read full article on original website
Oil prices fall over 3% on recession worries
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices plummeted over 3% on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.
Why Tesla Stock Was Falling This Afternoon
Worries over the economy took the spotlight again, sending growth stocks down today.
Yellen says policymakers improving coordination on global economic challenges
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that many of the challenges facing the global economy stem from Russia's "terrible war in Ukraine" and continued pandemic recovery, but policymakers are improving coordination to tackle them.
