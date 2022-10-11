Read full article on original website
Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React
Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick
The Seattle Seahawks are welcoming a familiar face back to the practice squad. Linebacker Bruce Irvin, the team's first-round pick in 2012, is back for his third stint with the Seahawks. Irvin played for Seattle from 2012-15 and returned to play in two games during the 2020 season. Irvin most...
Can NFL fine Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott for swearing in interviews?
What is the NFL’s policy for players who curse in media interviews, like Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott did?
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer
Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run
Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
Carson Wentz Responds To What Ron Rivera Said Monday
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is taking the high road after his coach's recent comments. Speaking to the media Tuesday, Wentz said he's not "overly concerned" with Ron Rivera's comments and that Rivera cleared things up with the team afterwards. Coach addressed it and handled it. Nothing for me that...
Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News
Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
Eli Manning says he's lost about 10 pounds in retirement just by not 'force-feeding' himself anymore
Eli Manning said his NFL days were filled with protein shakes and "huge" lunches and dinners, just so he could keep weight on.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation for the first time in his NFL career this week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation this week for the first time in his NFL career. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted on Wednesday morning that Mahomes, for the first time as an NFL player, is a home underdog this week in the Chiefs’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Former NFL Star Dies at 50
Another piece of tragic news has come out of the sporting world, with an announcement of a death of a former NFL player at a very young age this month. Tyrone Davis, a former National Football League tight end who played for both the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, has died at 50, according to the Jeffress Funeral Home and New York Post.
Dolphins Announce Official Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Vikings Game
Earlier this Wednesday morning, it was reported that Tua Tagovailoa will throw during practice. However, it's unlikely he'll suit up for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Well, moments ago, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa will not play this weekend. McDaniel added that Tagovailoa has not...
Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return
On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
Don’t be fooled, the Dallas Cowboys offense is a disaster
In the wake of the Dallas Cowboys current four-game win streak, we seem to have lost sight of the current state of the Dallas offense. The Dallas Cowboys offense has been nothing sort of abysmal this season. Dallas may be 4-1, and just one win away from taking the top...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Relationship News
The relationship - or lack thereof - between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen has dominated the headlines in recent months. According to multiple reports, the two seem destined for a divorce. Brady's decision to return to football after a brief retirement is just one of many issues hinted at by reports.
Giants’ Eli Manning says what impresses him the most about surprising 4-1 start
The New York Giants are looking good. Sunday featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers across the pond, allowing the Giants to improve to 4-1. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning went on the Jim Rome Show to talk about his...
Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Notable Tight End
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly adding a tight end. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are going to sign former Houston tight end Seth Green to the practice squad. The team hosted him for a workout on Tuesday and liked what they saw. Green played...
