Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 5

The Chicago Bears (2-3) were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings (4-1), 29-22, but there were reasons to be encouraged despite the loss.

The Bears are in the business of moral victories during a season where winning isn’ the intent. It’s all about the development of the young talent on the roster, including quarterback Justin Fields and GM Ryan Poles’ rookie draft class.

Now that Week 5 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after five games.

Offense

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Rank Stat

Points per game 27 17.2 ppg

Passing offense 32 116.6 ypg

Rushing offense 5 157.4 ypg

Total offense 31 274 ypg

3rd down conversions 28 35%

Red zone scoring 13 58.33%

Sacks allowed 28 18

Turnovers T-22 8

Defense

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Rank Stat

Points allowed 15 21.2 ppg

Passing defense 9 197.2 ypg

Rushing defense 31 170 ypg

Total defense 22 367.2 ypg

3rd down conversions 32 50.75%

Red zone defense 23 61.11%

Sacks T-25 8

Takeaways T-8 8