Bear Necessities: Matt Eberflus shares what impressed him most about Justin Fields vs. Vikings

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Bears quarterback Justin Fields took a step forward in his development in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, which made made the defeat a little more bearable.

Fields had his best game of the season, where he looked confident and poised as he made plays with both his arm and legs. Fields completed 15-of-21 passes for 208 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions and a 118.8 passer rating. He added eight carries for 47 yards.

So what impressed head coach Matt Eberflus most about Fields’ performance against the Vikings?

“I would just say poise,” Eberflus told reporters Monday, via ChicagoBears.com. “He has great poise. He’s always had good command of that huddle and the calls, that’s for sure, but I just felt poise and him calm and confident back there.”

Eberflus has noticed that Fields’ comfortability in Luke Getsy’s offense has improved through the first five games of the season.

“You can feel that Justin’s comfortable where he is right now in the offense,” Eberflus said. “He’s taking command. I can see him in practice, and I’ve seen in the last couple weeks him taking control of route depths and talking to receivers: ‘Hey, I want you to run it this way. Run it that way.’ Whatever the detail is, he’s right there on top of it and he’s been growing in that way, and that’s been really good.”

Considering Fields’ struggles through the first quarter of the season, this is the kind of performance that he can build upon in a critical Year 2. He’ll have a chance to do that Thursday night when the Bears host the Commanders.

