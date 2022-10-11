ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

newscentermaine.com

VERIFY: Yes, Maine is experiencing a shortage on K1 kerosene heating fuel

PORTLAND, Maine — Heating oil prices are near record highs according to Maine's Governor's Energy Office with just weeks until winter. Staff do not see those prices dropping before the snow flies and temperatures plummet. More than 60 percent of homes in Maine rely on heating oil. Maine is...
The Center Square

Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline

(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
92 Moose

Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development

Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
The Maine Monitor

Brewer lawyer suspended but can keep working

A Brewer attorney’s license is suspended for a year but he will be allowed to continue practicing law as long as he does court-appointed work on behalf of the state’s poor, a Maine judge has ruled. Donald F. Brown, of Brewer, was suspended for misrepresenting that he had...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going to restaurants with your close friends and family members, then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that serve absolutely delicious food and are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
mainepublic.org

How new electric rates for Mainers using heat pumps or electric vehicles will work

The Maine Public Utilities Commission recently announced plans for a series of new electric rates for those who use electric vehicles, heat pumps or battery storage. The plan for these new alternative rates drew some criticism from Maine Republican lawmakers earlier this week. But state officials say these new rates will not result in any additional costs for other ratepayers.
mainebiz.biz

Maine family businesses honored for going the extra mile

From lobsters to pet supplies, a range of Maine businesses were honored at the 22nd Maine Family Business Awards Wednesday for going the extra mile. Winners include the Kennebec Cabin Co. of Manchester, whose owners achieved worldwide fame via the "Maine Cabin Masters" reality show, and Farmington's Franklin Printing, which was recognized for making technology upgrades during the pandemic.
NEWS CENTER Maine

ME legislators at odds over Gov. Mills' energy policy

BANGOR, Maine — Just four weeks out from election day, Maine Republican legislators gathered in Bangor on Tuesday to criticize a new energy policy. Rep. Josh Morris, R-Turner, was joined by Sen. Stacey Guerin, R-Penobscot, Rep. Steve Foster, R-Dexter, Rep. Abby Griffin, R-Levant, and Rep. Jeff Hanley, R-Pittston on Down East Circle in Bangor.
Q97.9

7 Wild Things You Might’ve Never Known About Maine

Ladies and gentleman, I have enlightened by facts about my state I had never known. Silly me. Do you want me to share them with you? Since you can't answer, I will do it anyway. Maine has so many wonderous and well-known facts that we are all aware of. Lobsters,...
Q97.9

Forecast Models Are Threatening a Whopping Amount of Rain for Maine This Weekend

When it comes to dangerous or threatening weather in Maine, it almost exclusively is tied to nor'easters. Whether those large storms bring an overwhelming amount of snow and ice or powerful winds that leave many homes in Maine without power, nor'easters are usually the only major weather issue Mainers are faced with. This is why the forecast models for this weekend have started to raise some red flags amongst local meteorologists.
