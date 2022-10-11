Read full article on original website
newscentermaine.com
VERIFY: Yes, Maine is experiencing a shortage on K1 kerosene heating fuel
PORTLAND, Maine — Heating oil prices are near record highs according to Maine's Governor's Energy Office with just weeks until winter. Staff do not see those prices dropping before the snow flies and temperatures plummet. More than 60 percent of homes in Maine rely on heating oil. Maine is...
Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline
(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
If I had a dollar for every time I had report on another scam being committed by the losers of society, I wouldn't have to be writing this article right now. But, alas, here we are. It's not uncommon to hear of phone scams not just here in Maine, but...
Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development
Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
Maine polluter to pay $454M over mercury contamination
(The Center Square) – A federal judge has ordered the owners of a former chemical plant to pay Maine $454 million for dumping toxic mercury into a major river, resolving a two-decades long battle over the pollution. The settlement, approved by the U.S. District Court judge John Woodcock, will...
Brewer lawyer suspended but can keep working
A Brewer attorney’s license is suspended for a year but he will be allowed to continue practicing law as long as he does court-appointed work on behalf of the state’s poor, a Maine judge has ruled. Donald F. Brown, of Brewer, was suspended for misrepresenting that he had...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going to restaurants with your close friends and family members, then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that serve absolutely delicious food and are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Golden, in rare break with Mills, calls for Maine to take a more aggressive stance in lobster fight
U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, seen speaking Oct. 12 at the Portland rally, has made his name by bucking his party on major initiatives, a trait that has kept him in the swingable 2nd District for two terms. Photo by Caitlin Andrews. U.S. Rep. Jared Golden came to Portland Wednesday to...
mainepublic.org
How new electric rates for Mainers using heat pumps or electric vehicles will work
The Maine Public Utilities Commission recently announced plans for a series of new electric rates for those who use electric vehicles, heat pumps or battery storage. The plan for these new alternative rates drew some criticism from Maine Republican lawmakers earlier this week. But state officials say these new rates will not result in any additional costs for other ratepayers.
penbaypilot.com
Maine is indeed ‘Strange’ and one author/bookshop owner is the source for it
PORTLAND—In 2005, Michelle Souliere started a blog called Strange Maine to be a nexus for everything that is weird, strange, spooky, and unexplained in Maine. Between Maine’s history, legends, and mysteries, she’s had a lot of rich source material, Stephen King, notwithstanding. “The blog started because I...
mainebiz.biz
Maine family businesses honored for going the extra mile
From lobsters to pet supplies, a range of Maine businesses were honored at the 22nd Maine Family Business Awards Wednesday for going the extra mile. Winners include the Kennebec Cabin Co. of Manchester, whose owners achieved worldwide fame via the "Maine Cabin Masters" reality show, and Farmington's Franklin Printing, which was recognized for making technology upgrades during the pandemic.
Dogs and cats rescued from Florida, Puerto Rico now in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Hurricanes Ian and Fiona left devastation in Florida and Puerto Rico. A lot of resources and helpers from Maine immediately went to both areas to help with rescue efforts and cleanup. That’s for the people who live there, but what about the animals? As shelters flooded,...
Is the Famous Cabot Cove From Angela Lansbury’s ‘Murder, She Wrote’ a Real Maine Place?
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Angela Lansbury. Lansbury starred in Murder, She Wrote from 1984 to 1996. She was 96. Lansbury's character, Jessica Fletcher, played a widowed mystery writer who solved murders in Cabot Cove, Maine. The show showed how beautiful small-town Maine was to the...
These Are the Most Common Last Names in Maine; Is One Yours?
As the famous Destiny's Child sang to all of us, "Say My Name, Say My Name." If you don't know what a surname is, I will tell you. a hereditary name common to all members of a family, as distinct from a given name. When I moved to Maine from...
ME legislators at odds over Gov. Mills' energy policy
BANGOR, Maine — Just four weeks out from election day, Maine Republican legislators gathered in Bangor on Tuesday to criticize a new energy policy. Rep. Josh Morris, R-Turner, was joined by Sen. Stacey Guerin, R-Penobscot, Rep. Steve Foster, R-Dexter, Rep. Abby Griffin, R-Levant, and Rep. Jeff Hanley, R-Pittston on Down East Circle in Bangor.
Maine CD-1 Republican candidate apologizes for 'rape' comment made during lobstermen rally
PORTLAND, Maine — Republican candidate for Maine's first Congressional District Ed Thelander is apologizing for statements he made at a Maine lobstermen's rally on Wednesday. "NOAA wants to rape you and your family, and they're saying pick a child," Thelander said during the rally. On Wednesday evening, Thelander walked...
7 Wild Things You Might’ve Never Known About Maine
Ladies and gentleman, I have enlightened by facts about my state I had never known. Silly me. Do you want me to share them with you? Since you can't answer, I will do it anyway. Maine has so many wonderous and well-known facts that we are all aware of. Lobsters,...
5 of The Most Terrifying Ghost Sites in Maine That You Must Visit
I can't tell you how excited I get when October comes around. It is my favorite month of the year, not only because my son and niece were born this month but because of ghosts!. There's nothing I love more than finding out the haunted history of a certain spot,...
Forecast Models Are Threatening a Whopping Amount of Rain for Maine This Weekend
When it comes to dangerous or threatening weather in Maine, it almost exclusively is tied to nor'easters. Whether those large storms bring an overwhelming amount of snow and ice or powerful winds that leave many homes in Maine without power, nor'easters are usually the only major weather issue Mainers are faced with. This is why the forecast models for this weekend have started to raise some red flags amongst local meteorologists.
