ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Billboard

The Isley Brothers, Ronald Isley & Beyoncé Hit No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay ‘Again’

Undisputed R&B legends unite for the newest champ on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, as Ronald Isley, Beyoncé and The Isley Brothers’ collaboration, “Make Me Say It Again Girl,” climbs to No. 1 on the list dated Oct. 1. The track ascends from No. 3 after a 12% gain in plays made it the most played song on U.S. monitored adult R&B stations in the week ending Sept. 25, according to Luminate.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
HipHopDX.com

Trick Daddy Paid 'Pennies' For Ozzy Osbourne To Clear 'Let's Go' Sample

Trick Daddy has revealed that he not only had Ozzy Osbourne’s blessing to sample his work, but that the up front cost to use the sample was beyond reasonable. Speaking to HipHopDX on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, the Miami OG recounted how he came to use Osbourne’s 1980 track “Crazy Train” on his hit single “Let’s Go,” which featured Lil Jon and Twista.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Yo Gotti
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Keith David
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Robin
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
MUSIC
NME

Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera

Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Ashanti Addresses Irv Gotti On Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Remix: ‘It’s Giving Obsessed’

Ashanti has seemingly responded to Irv Gotti‘s recent comments about her on a remix of Diddy‘s “Gotta Move On.”. The former Murder Inc. singer features on a new version of Puff Daddy’s single alongside Bryson Tiller and City Girls‘ Yung Miami, which was premiered by Funk Flex on Hot 97. On it, she appears to call Gotti “obsessed” for repeatedly talking about her in interviews.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Silk Sonic, After Winning a Bunch of Awards, Aren’t Submitting Album to 2023 Grammys

Silk Sonic are not submitting their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, for consideration at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Rolling Stone reports. “We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly, and, most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” the band’s Bruno Mars told Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Live Music#Thicke Of The Night#Acoustics#Liquor#American#Babyface
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Joc Shares His Thoughts On Lil Kim

Joc says Lil Kim doesn’t have men in her corner anymore. A recent clip from VladTC is gaining traction, and it’s all thanks to Yung Joc. VladTV is known for its celebrity interviews and reporting on urban news. The media outlet is always trending due to their thought-provoking questions followed by hilarious or dramatic commentary.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81

Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to a statement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and an announcement from his representative. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away," Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. "He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Pitchfork

Sade Are Recording New Music

Sade have been working on new music, Billboard reports. The band has been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. The French producer and composer Damien Quintard, who co-operates the studio, told Billboard, “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place.”. Sade last...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy