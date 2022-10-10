Read full article on original website
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Billboard
The Isley Brothers, Ronald Isley & Beyoncé Hit No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay ‘Again’
Undisputed R&B legends unite for the newest champ on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, as Ronald Isley, Beyoncé and The Isley Brothers’ collaboration, “Make Me Say It Again Girl,” climbs to No. 1 on the list dated Oct. 1. The track ascends from No. 3 after a 12% gain in plays made it the most played song on U.S. monitored adult R&B stations in the week ending Sept. 25, according to Luminate.
BET
Couple Cam!: Shereé Whitfield And Martell Holt Attend A Fabulous Black-Tie Party Together
Shereé Whitfield and Martell Holt are taking their relationship to the next level! Over the weekend, the reality stars showcased their union while attending athlete Aaron Ross‘ birthday party in Atlanta. During the black-tie event, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her new beau posed for stylish...
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic Didn’t Submit Album for Grammys Consideration
'An Evening With Silk Sonic,' was released in November 2021, making it eligible for the music awards handed out on Feb. 5, 2023. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak won’t leave the door open at the 2023 Grammys: the R&B duo better known as Silk Sonic did not submit its platinum-selling album or latest single for contention at music’s biggest awards show.
HipHopDX.com
Trick Daddy Paid 'Pennies' For Ozzy Osbourne To Clear 'Let's Go' Sample
Trick Daddy has revealed that he not only had Ozzy Osbourne’s blessing to sample his work, but that the up front cost to use the sample was beyond reasonable. Speaking to HipHopDX on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, the Miami OG recounted how he came to use Osbourne’s 1980 track “Crazy Train” on his hit single “Let’s Go,” which featured Lil Jon and Twista.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Star Adam Lambert Performs on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’
Talent show worlds collided over the weekend, as American Idol star Adam Lambert performed on Strictly Come Dancing. Lambert performed the song “Mad About the Boy,” written by Noël Coward. Adam Lambert Performs on Strictly Come Dancing. Lambert was accompanied by a group of musicians on strings...
Patti LaBelle Reveals Mariah Carey, Ledisi, And Jazmine Sullivan Will Be On New Album
Patti LaBelle doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon after over 60 years as an entertainer. The “Lady Marmalade” singer sat with CBS Mornings and revealed that Mariah Carey, Ledisi, and Jazmine Sullivan are all set to appear on her new album. “[There will be] a lot of...
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
HipHopDX.com
Ashanti Addresses Irv Gotti On Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Remix: ‘It’s Giving Obsessed’
Ashanti has seemingly responded to Irv Gotti‘s recent comments about her on a remix of Diddy‘s “Gotta Move On.”. The former Murder Inc. singer features on a new version of Puff Daddy’s single alongside Bryson Tiller and City Girls‘ Yung Miami, which was premiered by Funk Flex on Hot 97. On it, she appears to call Gotti “obsessed” for repeatedly talking about her in interviews.
Silk Sonic, After Winning a Bunch of Awards, Aren’t Submitting Album to 2023 Grammys
Silk Sonic are not submitting their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, for consideration at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Rolling Stone reports. “We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly, and, most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” the band’s Bruno Mars told Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”
Essence
‘Lady Sings The Blues’ At 50: The Classic Film That Captured The Essence Of An Icon
Starring Diana Ross, Billy Dee Williams, and Richard Pryor, this 1972 film was a portrayal of Black excellence through the eyes of the troubled and talented singer, Billie Holiday. Throughout the course of the 20th century, the public has long been enamored with the life and legacy of Billie Holiday....
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Joc Shares His Thoughts On Lil Kim
Joc says Lil Kim doesn’t have men in her corner anymore. A recent clip from VladTC is gaining traction, and it’s all thanks to Yung Joc. VladTV is known for its celebrity interviews and reporting on urban news. The media outlet is always trending due to their thought-provoking questions followed by hilarious or dramatic commentary.
TMZ.com
Trinidad James Talks $2,500 Manicure, Looks to Record with Rich Homie Quan
Trinidad James has been styling and profiling in the rap game for years ... and that's because he thinks of his body as an art canvas -- always ready to be filled with color!!!. We caught the "All Gold Everything" rapper Wednesday outside LAX, and we couldn't help but notice...
CBS News
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to a statement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and an announcement from his representative. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away," Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. "He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
sheenmagazine.com
Mary J. Blige Proves Why She’s The Queen Of Hip Hop Soul During Los Angeles Show
You can’t talk about females in hip-hop without mentioning the legendary Mary J. Blige. Proudly carrying the title Queen of Hip Hop Soul, the GRAMMY Award-winning and Oscar-nominated singer-songwriter is currently on her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour, with openers Ella Mai and Queen Naija as the openers. On Sunday,...
Sade Are Recording New Music
Sade have been working on new music, Billboard reports. The band has been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. The French producer and composer Damien Quintard, who co-operates the studio, told Billboard, “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place.”. Sade last...
withguitars.com
Boy Meets Girl remix of their Whitney Houston written classic ‘How Will I Know’
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)’ & ‘How Will I Know’. Release their own bubbly twist of ‘How Will I Know’. ahead of the Whitney biopic & their 2021 EP ‘Five’ on vinyl. Vinyl released 16 December. ‘How Will I Know (Martini Mix)’...
