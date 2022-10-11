ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Hasbrouck Heights over Wood-Ridge - Girls soccer recap

Five different players scored for Hasbrouck Heights, as the Aviators rolled to a 5-1 victory over rival Wood-Ridge in Hasbrouck Heights. Sophia Lara and Jenna O’Malley scored to give the 11-4 Aviators a 2-0 lead at the half. Second half scores from Ella Reyngoudt, Lexi Samperi, and Elina Gjeli busted the contest open.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Gymnastics: Vault performance list for Oct. 14

Freehold Township continues to product strong gymnasts and Alexis Czarrunchick is part of this. She logged the highest score on vault this week with a 9.5. St. John Vianney’s Kylie Sitty has been one of the top gymnasts in the state over the last two years and continues to show it. She logged a 9.45 on vault while Catherine Chin of Middletown North scored a 9.4.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
NJ.com

16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall

Formal education is but a distant memory for me, yet the onset of fall still gives me those back to school feels. It’s in a way, a seasonal New Year, when towns and cities are reinvigorated with people and a much appreciated crispness in the air. Over the years, I’ve managed to shift my excitement for education to edible endeavors, anticipating the autumnal blitz of new restaurant openings to sample leading into the holidays.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer
CBS New York

Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
New Jersey 101.5

22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey

When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state. Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It...
TRAVEL
92.7 WOBM

These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List

We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

2 Stabbings Shake Up Central Jersey Town: Report

Two local men were attacked in a pair of back-to-back stabbings in South Brunswick, MyCentralJersey.com reported. At 7:50 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, police received a call from the first man seeking medical attention at the Home Depot on Route 1, South Brunswick Police Lt. Gene Rickle told the outlet, adding that this was not a random attack.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy