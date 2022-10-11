Read full article on original website
Who’s lighting it up? Top Group 1 girls soccer season stat leaders as of Oct. 13
The season just hit the halfway point and there have been some eye-catching games so far. NJ Advance Media is tracking it all and will highlight New Jersey’s top season-long stat leaders each week. Check out the lists below to see the top season-long Group 1 stat leaders in...
Hasbrouck Heights over Wood-Ridge - Girls soccer recap
Five different players scored for Hasbrouck Heights, as the Aviators rolled to a 5-1 victory over rival Wood-Ridge in Hasbrouck Heights. Sophia Lara and Jenna O’Malley scored to give the 11-4 Aviators a 2-0 lead at the half. Second half scores from Ella Reyngoudt, Lexi Samperi, and Elina Gjeli busted the contest open.
Gymnastics: Vault performance list for Oct. 14
Freehold Township continues to product strong gymnasts and Alexis Czarrunchick is part of this. She logged the highest score on vault this week with a 9.5. St. John Vianney’s Kylie Sitty has been one of the top gymnasts in the state over the last two years and continues to show it. She logged a 9.45 on vault while Catherine Chin of Middletown North scored a 9.4.
NJ.com’s Gymnastics Top 10 for Oct. 14
Freehold Township remains at the top of the rankings after another undefeated week. There was some movement amongst the Top 10. Hillsborough jumps back in after taking down Scotch Plains-Fanwood, who dropped to No. 4.
The New Jersey pizza that’s going to the MLB playoffs
Who'd have ever expected the Phillies to make the playoffs after an 11-year drought?. Better yet, who's have ever expected them to sweep the wildcard series and win their first game of the National League division round?. When they come home to face the Braves in game 3 there will...
This NJ Native Is Killing It On Jeopardy! And His Winning Streak Continues
There’s a new local celeb in the state and he’s officially on an 8-game-winning streak! A New Jersey native has been making waves on the gameshow, Jeopardy, and everyone in the garden state is rooting for him to make history!. On tonight’s episode of Jeopardy, Cris Pannullo who...
16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall
Formal education is but a distant memory for me, yet the onset of fall still gives me those back to school feels. It’s in a way, a seasonal New Year, when towns and cities are reinvigorated with people and a much appreciated crispness in the air. Over the years, I’ve managed to shift my excitement for education to edible endeavors, anticipating the autumnal blitz of new restaurant openings to sample leading into the holidays.
WINNER: One of the Greatest Italian Dishes in NJ is in Mercer County
I love Italian food. I can say with certainty it's my favorite type of cuisine. It's hard to find someone who isn't a fan. Everything from spaghetti and meatballs to lasagna, baked ziti, stuffed shells, vodka rigatoni, chicken parmesan and eggplant parmesan can send my mouth into watering mode. I've...
Rutgers football adds multiple games to future non-conference schedules
Rutgers football’s itinerary over the next few falls is coming into focus. The Scarlet Knights recently added four home games against FBS opponents to their future non-conference schedules through the 2027 season, according to FBSchedules.com, which was first to report all the developments this week. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS:...
Check out the 14 best ‘stupid’ local bands that make NJ proud
Once a month or so, we try to highlight local bands in New Jersey and give them a chance to promote themselves and their upcoming gigs. We call this our “plug your stupid band” hour, for no particular reason because most of these bands are very far from stupid.
The drunken tale of applejack, N.J.’s oldest booze and ultimate fall spirit
Have you ever found yourself in the middle of an overcrowded New Jersey apple orchard, picking fruit with the kids, swatting at bees and wishing you could sip something a little stronger than the cider at the farm store?. Well, your spirit savior this fall should be applejack, New Jersey’s...
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey
When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state. Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It...
‘Central Jersey' Exists, and a New Law Would Require State to Promote It
It's one of the oldest debates in New Jersey - there's North Jersey, there's South Jersey, but is there really a Central Jersey? And if so, where is it?. A new bill introduced in the state legislature Tuesday would formally define the once-nebulous region, and require the state to promote tourism there accordingly.
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Loved ones ‘shocked’ after high school, college track star killed in N.J. shooting
Ewing police officers on a traffic stop near Trenton Monday night heard the sound of gunfire and moments later found a man shot dead behind the wheel of a car, authorities said Monday. The victim, Daveigh Brooks, 25, had been shot multiple times at about 9:25 p.m., the Mercer County...
The New Jersey Restaurant That Has Been Crowned Most Beautiful
We have a great combination of awesome food and beautiful ambiance and view at so many of New Jersey's greatest restaurants. But which one is the Garden State's most beautiful?. That's a question that is a really difficult one to answer since there are so many amazingly great restaurants in...
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
The Most Beautiful Spot in New Jersey is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
There are so many beautiful locations in the United States so when Cosmopolitan put together their list of the "Most Beautiful Places in All 50 States" it was an honor to be placed among these stunning sites as the cream of the crop here in America. Here in New Jersey,...
2 Stabbings Shake Up Central Jersey Town: Report
Two local men were attacked in a pair of back-to-back stabbings in South Brunswick, MyCentralJersey.com reported. At 7:50 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, police received a call from the first man seeking medical attention at the Home Depot on Route 1, South Brunswick Police Lt. Gene Rickle told the outlet, adding that this was not a random attack.
