4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrate Louisville's food and drink scene and give back to a great cause. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of "The Taste of Louisville." The Kentucky Restaurant Association Louisville Chapter presents the 48th annual event. Mellwood Art Center will host more than 25 Chefs ready to serve you. Sample more than 25 signature dishes including 15 different creative cocktails and mocktails.
Over the years Trunk or Treats has become more and more popular and we want to share with you the best around Louisville. Trunk or Treats aims to provide a safe environment for trick-or-treaters on or around Halloween. Trunk or Treats involve a community coming together in a parking lot,...
wdrb.com
BETHLEHEM, In (WDRB) -- A small Indiana town is throwing a big party for a good cause. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored Bethlehem, Indiana before their annual Autumn on the River festival. Bethlehem, Indiana is a small village nestled on the banks of the Ohio River between Jeffersonville and Madison. Each...
foodanddine.com
Oriental House is a Louisville institution, full stop. Here’s my 2017 F&D profile. The family-owned restaurant at 4302 Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews closed its dining areas during the pandemic, then more recently embarked upon a remodeling project, inside and out. Now the time has come for a resumption...
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
WLKY.com
EAST WILLIAMSBURG, N.Y. — Jack Harlow fans will have to chance to watch an exclusive concert from Louisville native this Wednesday. The concert is in New York, will be totally Louisville themed -- and Louisvillians will be able to watch it via livestream. Watch our coverage of Jack Harlow...
moneyinc.com
If you’re like most people, you probably think there is not a lot to enjoy about visiting a sushi restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. After all, it’s not exactly like this place is well known for its sushi, nor is it by the sea. You might even think that you would be able to find something like hamburgers or barbecue a lot easier than sushi, but the truth of the matter is the city has more than its fair share of truly outstanding sushi restaurants.
WLKY.com
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you haven't heard of pickleball by now in the city of Louisville, it's fast-growing in popularity with demand in the Metro for more options to play. A new, unique venue is in the works that will add to the city's pickleball scene. An acre of...
WLKY.com
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
spectrumnews1.com
LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors. Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake. “To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said. DeSpain...
Complex
Jack Harlow is paying homage to his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Tonight, the Grammy-nominated rapper will bless fans with a one-off concert livestreamed on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. Though the show is going down at NYC’s Brooklyn Steel, it’ll celebrate the Southern city by transporting “fans deep into Harlow’s world, paying tribute to the rapper’s hometown” by giving “fans an up-close-and-personal taste of Harlow’s favorite small businesses, artists, and restaurants.”
wdrb.com
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A monthly night market coming to downtown Louisville hopes to give small businesses the chance to reach out to new customers in a different way. Brittiney Griffin is stepping out of her brick and mortar store, Pocket Change, on Baxter Avenue and taking her sales to Fourth Street in downtown Louisville.
Wave 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The recent Elvis film has meant a renewed interest in Elvis’ manager, the man known as “The Colonel.” A Louisville author wrote about their relationship in a book that’s even sold out recently on Amazon even though it was first published years ago.
Wave 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A beautiful and heart wrenching scene playing out today at UofL Hospital. Osmin Melendez is terminally ill with colon cancer. For the past few months, he’s been in and out of UofL Hospital. His most recent stay started over the weekend, and doctors say it’s expected that he won’t live much longer.
bourbonveach.com
About ten years ago, I posted something on Facebook about my ideal liquor store. Justins’ House of Bourbon meets most of the criteria I set for my perfect liquor store. There is an excellent selection of American whiskeys. They carry all of the major brands available, plus they have a large selection from the smaller distilleries in Kentucky. They have an excellent staff that is well versed in whiskey knowledge. They have an excellent tasting bar. They have many private selection picks from the distilleries. They even have a large selection of vintage whiskeys, both for sale by the bottle and at the tasting bar. They have a secluded room for private tastings.
wdrb.com
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of companies will be hiring in one place on Wednesday. Cardinal Stadium will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Potential employers include GE Appliances, Norton Healthcare, UPS and the Kentucky Air National Guard. For a full list of companies and positions they're looking to fill, click here.
WHAS 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Horror movie lovers who have followed the Halloween franchise over the years will have an opportunity to revisit the film franchise in theaters. Cinemark theaters will host a multi-day event called “Halloween Revisited.” It will give fans a chance to experience the scares and screams of select Halloween films for $5.
WLKY.com
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two year hiatus, "The Taste of Louisville" is returning. The event is Louisville's original "taste of" event. Having begun in 1974, it is now celebrating its 48th anniversary. It's happening at the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the Portland neighborhood, a Ring camera caught another theft on a front porch. “I really did not think someone would be bold enough to walk straight up on the porch,” Caitlan Corbin said, while sitting on the same porch. “He looked dead up at the camera and still did it.”
