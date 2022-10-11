Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Airy News
City sticking to guns on downtown plan
Mount Airy government officials who support a new downtown master plan are not expected to reconsider the measure, despite opposition among critics including a protest march last Sunday. “I see the process going forward,” Mayor Ron Niland said Wednesday regarding the plan approved by the city commissioners in a 3-2...
carolinacoastonline.com
N.C. decides not to appeal to Supreme Court for review in lawsuit over marine fisheries regulations
— Glenn Skinner, executive director of the N.C. Fisheries Association, a trade and lobbying group for North Carolina commercial fishermen, said Thursday he was “surprised and a little confused” by the state’s decision this week not to appeal to the state Supreme Court to reverse a September Appeals Court ruling that allows the state to be sued for alleged failure to protect North Carolina’s fisheries.
carolinajournal.com
U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorses Budd as Planned Parenthood drops millions in N.C. for Democrats
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement Wednesday afternoon of North Carolina’s Ted Budd for U.S. Senate. The announcement comes as Planned Parenthood announces a $50 million dump of campaign money into North Carolina and other states to impact individual states’ abortion policies after the overturn of Roe V. Wade.
West Virginia voters, leaders weigh-in on Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is best known for the possibility it could lead to a repeal of the personal property tax on vehicles in the Mountain State. People refer to it as the “dreaded car tax” and everyone WOWK 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis spoke with wants it gone. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages
An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
Up and Coming Weekly
Early voting in North Carolina: How it started, who uses it and how to do it in 2022
North Carolinians are just a few weeks away from seeing “I voted” stickers on the clothes of strangers at the grocery store. One-stop voting, also commonly known as “early voting,” begins Oct. 20 and will continue through Nov. 5. All signs point to trends showing that the majority of North Carolina voters will take advantage of the two-week opportunity to cast their ballots.
Truth Tracker: North Carolina State House Race as Democratic Incumbent State Representative Howard Hunter faces off with Republican Bill Ward
10 On Your Side is taking out the TRUTH TRACKER on political ads in a North Carolina race.
Voter Guide 2022: Everything you need to know about the election in North Carolina
Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. If you're voting in North Carolina, you need to know important dates, where to vote, and how to track your ballot. Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. WFMY News 2 has you covered on how to make your vote count. Be sure to check our elections page for the latest results on Election Day. In this voter guide, we've got information on registering to vote, looking up your sample ballot and precinct, voting early, voting by mail, voting on election day, and tracking your ballot.
RELATED PEOPLE
whqr.org
Deep Dive: Inside the “Election Integrity” efforts targeting North Carolina elections
This story was published in partnership with The Assembly and The Guardian, with financial support from the Fund for Investigative Journalism. Almost a year to the day after thousands of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol, Jim Womack braved a winter storm to travel to Virginia, bound for a conference on “election integrity.”
whqr.org
Contractors banned in North Carolina after scamming Florence victims and elderly customers
That’s according to attorney general Josh Stein, who won the bans, along with civil penalties, in court. One contractor was Dennis L. Daugherty, Jr., who owns the North Carolina-based company Green Lantern Roofing and Restoration LLC. Representatives from the company went door to door after Hurricane Florence, falsely claiming the company had a contractor’s license and dozens of workers ready to begin.
West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act
During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
Mount Airy News
Our town unique, friendly
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. Our town, Mount Airy, is located in the foothills of the Blue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Demand for Texas Pete spikes after lawsuit filed against the North Carolina-made hot sauce
A lawsuit filed over North Carolina-made Texas Pete hot sauce seems to have inadvertently helped the brand.
Coronavirus updates for Oct. 13: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
About 67% of people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
WLOS.com
North Carolinians report spending more on meat, eggs amid 8.2% rise in inflation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Despite historic rate hikes by the Federal Reserve System in an attempt to fight inflation, a new report revealed Thursday that prices are continuing to surge. According to a recent High Point University poll, 47% of North Carolinians blame President Joe Biden for inflation, while...
NBC12
New poll indicates Virginians split on policy and issues ahead of mid-terms
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Call it a mid-term mixed bag. A new poll out from The Wason Center for Civic Leadership is detailing what’s driving voters to the polls and who they would support. 46% of voters polled say they would support the Democratic party’s candidate in their district,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
publicradioeast.org
N.C. solar energy company under investigation files for liquidation bankruptcy
The solar energy company under investigation by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and AGs in three other states has filed for bankruptcy. Pink Energy serves 5,700 homes in North Carolina, and tens of thousands more in 15 other states. The company shut down and laid off 500 workers about a week ago.
ourdavie.com
No valuables in vehicle: Suspect in national theft ring arrested in Davie
Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman this week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
Mount Airy News
Interstate pursuit ends with crash, gunshot on Riverside Dr.
Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
General election Info, what voters need to know
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Election Day is coming up Tuesday, November 8, 2022 and we are all ready and eager to vote. Read the following checklist of questions to find out more about election information and what voters need to know. When is the voter registration deadline? In-person: Tuesday, October 18, 2022 By mail: Received […]
Comments / 0