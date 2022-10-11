Read full article on original website
Grand Blanc Township park, Kayak Flint program in line for hotel tax funding
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county has given initial approval to spending hotel tax revenues to support two projects that boosters say help bring visitors to the county. Grand Blanc Township’s Creasey Bicentennial Park and Kayak Flint have received initial approval for the funding from the county Board of Commissioners and the action could be finalized next week.
Millions will be used to eliminate eyesores in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An aggressive plan to tear down blighted structures in Flint and Genesee County has been announced. “This is our official kickoff for the city of Flint and Genesee County demolition program,” said Genesee County Land Bank Executive Director Michael Freeman. Freeman says nearly $40-million is...
Former Lansing firefighter wins case against city, will receive $1 million
A former Lansing firefighter who filed a lawsuit against the city for mistreatment has won his case in court and will receive $1 million.
Buick City redevelopment plan calls for $17M from taxpayers
FLINT, MI -- Flint, Genesee County and the state of Michigan would spend a combined $17 million in public funds to help redevelop the historic Buick City site as a massive industrial park, according to a proposal that the county Board of Commissioners could act on this week. Ashley Capital,...
Judge on ballot despite upcoming retirement
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge will remain on the November ballot despite his upcoming retirement. Judge Joseph Farah announced his retirement earlier this year following sexual harassment allegations made against him. Following the allegations, Farah was relieved from his in-person docket. Shortly after, he announced...
Flint awarded $4 million in public safety-related grant funding
FLINT, MI -- The City of Flint has received $4 million in new grant funding for two public safety-related programs, Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced Tuesday, Oct. 11. The grants include $1.5 million from the Department of Justice for a Community Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative and $2.5 million from the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.
Midland County COVID-19 report — Oct. 11, 2022
Midland County added 87 COVID-19 cases from Oct. 5-11, according to the State of Michigan's website on Tuesday. Midland County added 87 cases from Oct. 5-11. Overall, Midland County has 20,331 cases, 1,930 probable cases, 216 deaths and 26 probable deaths. Bay County added 71 cases and two deaths. Overall,...
Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges
Ken Thomas, who owns the now-closed Thomas Appliance in Grand Blanc Township, is accused of taking customers' money for orders he never delivered. Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office charged Thomas with 17 counts of larceny by conversion -- 15...
$820K in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Bay City, Sebewaing, and West Branch
BAY CITY, MI— Improvements will be made to places in three Michigan towns that are receiving $820,000 in Brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to redevelop a handful of contaminated properties across mid-Michigan. The property redevelopments include the formation of...
5 Ways To Know You’re A Bad Driver Around Flint
The change in seasons means soon... panic will happen with the first snow. Oddly, similar panic happens when it's raining. It's almost as if we forgot our driver's training lessons. Here are the 5 ways to know you, or your friends & family, are bad drivers:. 1. You Think Yellow...
‘This case must be dismissed,’ Snyder attorneys say in new Flint water court filing
FLINT, MI -- Attorneys for Rick Snyder have asked a judge to dismiss criminal Flint water crisis charges against the former governor in a new court filing. The request to dismiss the charges -- two counts of willful neglect of duty -- comes on the heels of a ruling by Genesee Circuit Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly, who on Oct. 4, dismissed felony charges also related to the water crisis against seven other former government officials.
New eviction service in Oakland County available for free to some residents
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Anyone in Oakland County who is facing eviction can apply for help through a housing services program in Bloomfield Hills. The legal services helps those who are struggling financially secure the best outcome for their housing issues if they are facing eviction. Those who qualify for the free service would have fallen behind on their payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
YouthQuest Halloween events will be open to the public this year
FLINT, MI – YouthQuest is hosting four Halloween events that are each open to the public this year. Each of the three events will be held at local schools on Oct. 17, Oct. 20, Oct. 21 and Halloween (Oct. 31).
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 11
TV5 talks with the Saginaw Arson Watch ahead of Halloween about how to volunteer. TV5 talks with Crime Stoppers about the importance of submitting tips and how they are used. In an 8-to-nothing vote, the Flint City Council approved an updated marijuana ordinance regulating medical and recreational sales ahead of an October 29th deadline, the date a new zoning code will be adopted. Key changes to the ordinance were presented to the council during their October 10th meeting.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Oct. 12th
Increase in absentee ballots ahead of November elections. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. More federal funds are headed to the Vehicle City as part of an effort to fight violent crime within city limits. Grant intended to help send more rape kits to lab for testing. Updated:...
Michigan dispensary suspended after inspection reveals ‘duffel bags’ of untagged marijuana
Michigan marijuana regulators are temporarily shutting down a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary accused of possessing unknown amounts of untagged marijuana. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Monday, Oct. 10, signed a consent order with the business, House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days in addition to issuing a $75,000 fine.
Mid-Michigan sites receive $820K for redevelopment
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Three contaminated sites in mid-Michigan have received $820,000 from the state for redevelopment. The brownfield grants were awarded to sites in Sebewaing, Bay City, and West Branch by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). The plans for the sites include a new credit...
Saginaw Woman Spends $1.1 M After Being Appointed Mother’s Guardian
A Michigan woman is accused of spending over a million dollars of her mother's money after she was appointed to be her guardian due to a series of strokes. Valda Cork is accused of recklessly spending her mother's money after being appointed the woman's guardian and conservator in 2018. Her mother was no longer able to care for herself or handle her finances.
AG: Saginaw woman stole $1.1 million from mom
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced charges against a Saginaw County woman for stealing from a vulnerable adult. Valda Cork, 59, of Saginaw was arraigned in the 70th District Court of Saginaw County before Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner. Cork is charged with the following:. • Two counts of Embezzlement...
Neeley says he won’t debate Weaver in race for Flint mayor
FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley says he won’t debate challenger and former Mayor Karen Weaver in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Neeley said in a statement to MLive-The Flint Journal that “there’s no need to debate and give a platform to vitriol and disinformation” coming from Weaver’s campaign.
