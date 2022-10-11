ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, IL

CBS Chicago

Aurora City Council Finance Commitee advances plan for relocation of Hollywood Casino

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – The Aurora City Council Finance Committee voted unanimously Thursday to advance a relocation plan for the Hollywood Casino.All five members of the committee voted to go ahead with the relocation plan. The next step is a presentation to all 12 members at a City Council Committee of the Whole Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.A final vote will be held at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25.Under the proposal, the Hollywood Casino Aurora would move from its current location on the Fox River downtown – where it has been located since it opened in 1993 –...
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Four options available for Village of Oswego tax levy

There will be four tax levy options for the Oswego Village Board to consider at its 6 p.m.Tuesday meeting next week. This month, the Kendall County Supervisor of Assessments released an equalized assessed value or EAV, the increase estimated to be 6.64 percent for the entire village of Oswego. The...
OSWEGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Affordable housing projects to be built in two vacant schools in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Aurora will break ground Thursday morning on two new affordable apartment complexes at vacant former elementary schools.Visionary Ventures NFP is redeveloping the former Lincoln Elementary School and former Todd Elementary School.Overall, the projects will bring 47 new affordable apartments to Aurora.The old Lincoln Elementary School will get 14 apartments in its existing building, and 22 more in a new building; while the former Todd Elementary School will get 11 apartments, and a new medical facility to serve West Aurora School District families.Both buildings also will have a community room, laundry facility, and a library with a computer area and lounge.
AURORA, IL
wjol.com

Project Acclaim to Induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into 2022 Hall of Pride at Anniversary Banquet Nov. 14

Project Acclaim will induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into its 2022 Hall of Pride during its 35th Jade Anniversary Banquet on Monday, November 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate, 15 S. Richards Street in Joliet. Social Hour is at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/2022HallOfPride for $35 which includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets are also available by mailing a check payable to Project Acclaim to the attention of Sylvia Acosta Chavez, P.O. Box 3799, Joliet, 60434-3799. Kindly purchase tickets no later than Wednesday, November 9.
JOLIET, IL
starvedrock.media

Downtown Princeton Restaurant And Bar Put On The Market

A popular dining destination in Princeton is for sale. Folks with Spoons announced Wednesday afternoon that they're putting the property on South Main Street up for sale. The restaurant comes with second floor apartments. The asking price is $500,000. Spoons is supposed to stay open until January. The building dates...
PRINCETON, IL
wjol.com

Tolled Express Lanes In Will County?

The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has issued a proposal, called “On to 2050”, a plan to reduce congestion in the Chicagoland area. One prominent Will County expressway is in the plan, which calls for adding a tolled express lane to attempt to ease congestion. The plan proposes...
WILL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Local officials to host virtual panel on SAFE-T Act

Sheriffs and state's attorneys from three counties and a state senator will host a virtual panel on the SAFE-T Act next week. It will be on Wednesday, October 19th from six to seven via Facebook Live. Morris State Senator Sue Rezin will be joined by Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Plano-Bologna-Sandwich Day returns later this month

The annual Plano-Bologna-Sandwich Day is returning to the the fictional Town of Bologna, located between Sandwich and Plano, on Sunday, October 23. It's taking place at the corner of Route 34 and Tara Street from noon to four. The annual event is more than just a fun play on city...
PLANO, IL
warrenville.il.us

Electronics Recycling Sites Open to DuPage County Residents

These sites accept computers, laptops, servers, printers, fax machines, scanners, VCRs, DVD players, video game consoles, and cell phones along with other electronics and small household appliances. Fees apply to all CRTs, flat screens, projection TVs, and monitors:. up to 21 inches $25. 21 inches and above $35. See the...
WARRENVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 suburban riverboat casinos changing locations

JOLIET, Ill. - The riverboat casinos in Aurora and Joliet are moving. Penn Entertainment, Inc., which owns both casinos, announced plans Monday for new land-based facilities. Joliet's Hollywood Casino has been located at 777 Hollywood Boulevard along Route 6 since the early 1990s. But under the new plan, the casino...
CBS Chicago

Car fire snags busy Route 53 in Elk Grove Village

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A car fire snagged traffic on Route 53 in Elk Grove Village Monday afternoon.As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the vehicle caught fire on northbound Route 53 about half a mile south of Higgins Road.Elk Grove Village firefighters were using foam to fight the stubborn fire late Monday afternoon.A couple of northbound lanes were blocked on Route 53, and delays were seen in both directions.There were no reports of injuries.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL

