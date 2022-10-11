Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Stranger Things' decorated house receiving nationwide buzzAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
70th Annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade on 10/8Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Individuals with Disabilities Career Fair on 10/4Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Walmart Will Ship Online Ordered Goods Faster Thanks To Its First "Next Generation" Fulfillment CenterCadrene HeslopJoliet, IL
Related
Aurora City Council Finance Commitee advances plan for relocation of Hollywood Casino
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – The Aurora City Council Finance Committee voted unanimously Thursday to advance a relocation plan for the Hollywood Casino.All five members of the committee voted to go ahead with the relocation plan. The next step is a presentation to all 12 members at a City Council Committee of the Whole Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.A final vote will be held at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25.Under the proposal, the Hollywood Casino Aurora would move from its current location on the Fox River downtown – where it has been located since it opened in 1993 –...
WSPY NEWS
Plano City Council Committee of the Whole continues discussion on water and sewer rate increase
The Plano City Council Committee of the Whole is continuing its discussion on a proposed water and sewer rate hike. Alderman John Fawver sits on the Streets and Utilities Committee. He says there will be a new meter fee and ten percent increases in both the water and sewer rates under the proposal being recommended by the committee.
WSPY NEWS
Four options available for Village of Oswego tax levy
There will be four tax levy options for the Oswego Village Board to consider at its 6 p.m.Tuesday meeting next week. This month, the Kendall County Supervisor of Assessments released an equalized assessed value or EAV, the increase estimated to be 6.64 percent for the entire village of Oswego. The...
Affordable housing projects to be built in two vacant schools in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Aurora will break ground Thursday morning on two new affordable apartment complexes at vacant former elementary schools.Visionary Ventures NFP is redeveloping the former Lincoln Elementary School and former Todd Elementary School.Overall, the projects will bring 47 new affordable apartments to Aurora.The old Lincoln Elementary School will get 14 apartments in its existing building, and 22 more in a new building; while the former Todd Elementary School will get 11 apartments, and a new medical facility to serve West Aurora School District families.Both buildings also will have a community room, laundry facility, and a library with a computer area and lounge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjol.com
Project Acclaim to Induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into 2022 Hall of Pride at Anniversary Banquet Nov. 14
Project Acclaim will induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into its 2022 Hall of Pride during its 35th Jade Anniversary Banquet on Monday, November 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate, 15 S. Richards Street in Joliet. Social Hour is at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/2022HallOfPride for $35 which includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets are also available by mailing a check payable to Project Acclaim to the attention of Sylvia Acosta Chavez, P.O. Box 3799, Joliet, 60434-3799. Kindly purchase tickets no later than Wednesday, November 9.
starvedrock.media
Downtown Princeton Restaurant And Bar Put On The Market
A popular dining destination in Princeton is for sale. Folks with Spoons announced Wednesday afternoon that they're putting the property on South Main Street up for sale. The restaurant comes with second floor apartments. The asking price is $500,000. Spoons is supposed to stay open until January. The building dates...
WSPY NEWS
As a result of $1.2 million owed and a promise, Oswego SD 308 to reconsider all student fees
Four areas stood out when it came to student fees charged by the Oswego School District Board of Education after its meeting this week. There was this promise, recalled 308 board member Lauri Doyle. Most of the board agreed with Doyle on this item. Your browser does not support the...
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Board to vote on resolution asking governor and legislators to revisit SAFE-T Act
The Kendall County Board is set to vote on a resolution asking Governor J.B. Pritzker and the General Assembly to revisit parts of the SAFE-T Act. The vote will be on the board's agenda for it's Tuesday morning meeting at nine at the Kendall County Admin. Building in Yorkville. Kendall...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSPY NEWS
Grundy Co. Board Member Calls Out Others For Failing To Attend Meetings
A lack of attendance by Grundy County Board members at meetings has been an issue. The Grundy County Board had their meeting on Tuesday and at the end of the agenda is an item called “Something Good for Grundy County”. Board member Doug Boresi and Board Chairman Chris...
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
wjol.com
Tolled Express Lanes In Will County?
The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has issued a proposal, called “On to 2050”, a plan to reduce congestion in the Chicagoland area. One prominent Will County expressway is in the plan, which calls for adding a tolled express lane to attempt to ease congestion. The plan proposes...
WSPY NEWS
All batteries removed from old Morris paper mill site, cleanup costs over $3.5 million
City of Morris and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials say all the batteries involved in a massive warehouse fire in June of 2021 have been removed. Leonard Zintak, with the EPA, said the last shipment of batteries were taken off the property on Thursday. The damaged batteries were sent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aurora free Fall electronics recycling drive-thru
You must be logged in to post a comment.
WSPY NEWS
Local officials to host virtual panel on SAFE-T Act
Sheriffs and state's attorneys from three counties and a state senator will host a virtual panel on the SAFE-T Act next week. It will be on Wednesday, October 19th from six to seven via Facebook Live. Morris State Senator Sue Rezin will be joined by Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird...
WSPY NEWS
Plano-Bologna-Sandwich Day returns later this month
The annual Plano-Bologna-Sandwich Day is returning to the the fictional Town of Bologna, located between Sandwich and Plano, on Sunday, October 23. It's taking place at the corner of Route 34 and Tara Street from noon to four. The annual event is more than just a fun play on city...
warrenville.il.us
Electronics Recycling Sites Open to DuPage County Residents
These sites accept computers, laptops, servers, printers, fax machines, scanners, VCRs, DVD players, video game consoles, and cell phones along with other electronics and small household appliances. Fees apply to all CRTs, flat screens, projection TVs, and monitors:. up to 21 inches $25. 21 inches and above $35. See the...
Hollywood Casinos in Aurora, Joliet move onto land near major interstates
The owners of the Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet are moving their operations onto land.
fox32chicago.com
2 suburban riverboat casinos changing locations
JOLIET, Ill. - The riverboat casinos in Aurora and Joliet are moving. Penn Entertainment, Inc., which owns both casinos, announced plans Monday for new land-based facilities. Joliet's Hollywood Casino has been located at 777 Hollywood Boulevard along Route 6 since the early 1990s. But under the new plan, the casino...
Car fire snags busy Route 53 in Elk Grove Village
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A car fire snagged traffic on Route 53 in Elk Grove Village Monday afternoon.As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the vehicle caught fire on northbound Route 53 about half a mile south of Higgins Road.Elk Grove Village firefighters were using foam to fight the stubborn fire late Monday afternoon.A couple of northbound lanes were blocked on Route 53, and delays were seen in both directions.There were no reports of injuries.
northernstar.info
BREAKING NEWS: NIU staff member struck by Huskie Line bus near Holmes Student Center
DeKALB – An NIU staff member was struck by a 2L Huskie Line bus at approximately 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, at the bus turnaround between the Holmes Student Center and Neptune Hall. An ambulance with paramedics from the City of DeKalb Fire Department arrived on the scene at 4:01 p.m....
Comments / 1