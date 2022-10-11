ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.5 KVKI

Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
96.5 KVKI

Guns, Cash and Marijuana Plants Found in Springhill PD Raid

On Wednesday, October 12, the Springhill Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they had teamed with the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office to execute a search warrant and discovered a large Marijuana Grow facility. Along with over one hundred marijuana plants, complete with grow houses and irrigation systems, detectives...
SPRINGHILL, LA
96.5 KVKI

Bossier Police Searching for Night Club Car Burglar

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On October 6, 2022 the victim contacted BCPD in reference to her vehicle being broken into in the parking lot of Big Country. Her purse along with multiple personal items were stolen,...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Cars
Bossier City, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Bossier City, LA
Bossier City, LA
Cars
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Sees Three Murders and One Shooting in One Night

Our community was rocked by violence Tuesday (10-11-22) when four separate shootings lead to 3 deaths and a hospitalization. The first call came from Mandelane Street in the Mooretown neighborhood. Upon arrival, police found a male was found shot to death. Only 45 minutes later, there was a call about a shooting on Wall Street in the Highland area. A male was shot, ran in to a nearby alley, and was chased-down and shot 2 more times by the suspect. The victim later died.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Bossier City Suspect Captured After Shooting at Own Father

BSO deputies responded to Crawford Road in Princeton on a call concerning a male firing a weapon at his father. They say, Joseph Gatlin, 28, fired several shots at his father, without hitting him. Deputies and detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office captured Joseph Gatlin Monday (10-10-22) evening without incident...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Pedestrian Struck And Killed by Vehicle

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday (10-12-22) evening in Shreveport. The call came in to Shreveport Police at 7:20pm. When responders arrived on the scene, police discovered the driver of the vehicle, and the victim who was in desperate need of medical attention. The accident happened near the corner of East 70th Street, and Thornhill Avenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

New Information Released in Case of Missing Benton Woman

Law enforcement officials from both the Benton Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department are engaged in a search for a missing Benton woman. In a release from the Bossier Sheriff's Department in the early morning hours yesterday, Sunday, October 9, we learned that Cheryl Leann Way, 42, pictured above, had been missing since she was last seen on Friday, October 7th at approximately 8:00 am, when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton, Louisiana.
BENTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Crime Stoppers#Smartphone App#Northgate#Barksdale Air Force#Jefferson Place#P3 Tips#Www P3tips Com
96.5 KVKI

The Seratones Return Home for a Special Shreveport Show

The Seratones Are Coming Home For An Epic Free Show. You know who the Seratones are right? If not you need to look up this Shreveport band as soon as possible. The Shreveport band is wonderful and everyone else agrees. Rolling Stone, Paste to Glide Magazine have all taken time to write about how amazing the Seratones are. It's not too late to get on this bandwagon, in fact, you have time to look them up and learn their song before their free show in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Halloween
96.5 KVKI

Was This Episode Of ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Based In Shreveport?

Angela Lansbury, a massive star of movies, television, and theatre, died at the age of 96. Through her legendary career, Lansbury won an Academy Award, 6 Tony Awards, 6 Golden Globes, and was nominated for a Grammy Award, and 18 Primetime Emmy Awards. Her Academy Award came as the 2013 Academy Honorary Award, and her Golden Globes were for The Picture of Dorian Gray, The Manchurian Candidate, and Murder, She Wrote.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Are We Nearing a Workforce Collapse in Shreveport-Bossier?

I Am Trying to Wrap My Head Around What Is Happening in Shreveport-Bossier. I love treating myself to an iced coffee on the weekends, however, there has been an issue getting a mobile order the last few weekends. When I tried to order online it told me online ordering was not available, there were a couple of times when I was able to get an online order however when I would show up to pick up my mobile order there was a sign posted saying "Lobby closed, short staffed, all mobile orders use the drive-thru.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Leaders Might Have to Talk Higher Taxes Soon

Shreveport leaders might have to begin 2023 with some immediate belt tightening or finding a way to bring in more money. The latest budget report to the Shreveport City Council shows the reserve fund will drop from 62 million at the end of this year to just 20 million by the end of next year.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Legislative Auditor’s Report on Mayor Perkins Released

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor released their report on Mayor Perkins' decision to change the city's Agent on Record, (AOR) for the city's excess workers' insurance compensation policy did not comply with city policy or the city charter. According to the report:. Although required by the City Charter, the workers’ compensation...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy