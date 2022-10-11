Read full article on original website
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Warns Citizens of a New Scam in the Area
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Detectives from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of phone scams to be aware of. Don't you just hate...
Guns, Cash and Marijuana Plants Found in Springhill PD Raid
On Wednesday, October 12, the Springhill Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they had teamed with the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office to execute a search warrant and discovered a large Marijuana Grow facility. Along with over one hundred marijuana plants, complete with grow houses and irrigation systems, detectives...
Bossier Police Searching for Night Club Car Burglar
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On October 6, 2022 the victim contacted BCPD in reference to her vehicle being broken into in the parking lot of Big Country. Her purse along with multiple personal items were stolen,...
Shreveport Sees Three Murders and One Shooting in One Night
Our community was rocked by violence Tuesday (10-11-22) when four separate shootings lead to 3 deaths and a hospitalization. The first call came from Mandelane Street in the Mooretown neighborhood. Upon arrival, police found a male was found shot to death. Only 45 minutes later, there was a call about a shooting on Wall Street in the Highland area. A male was shot, ran in to a nearby alley, and was chased-down and shot 2 more times by the suspect. The victim later died.
Bossier City Suspect Captured After Shooting at Own Father
BSO deputies responded to Crawford Road in Princeton on a call concerning a male firing a weapon at his father. They say, Joseph Gatlin, 28, fired several shots at his father, without hitting him. Deputies and detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office captured Joseph Gatlin Monday (10-10-22) evening without incident...
Shreveport Pedestrian Struck And Killed by Vehicle
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday (10-12-22) evening in Shreveport. The call came in to Shreveport Police at 7:20pm. When responders arrived on the scene, police discovered the driver of the vehicle, and the victim who was in desperate need of medical attention. The accident happened near the corner of East 70th Street, and Thornhill Avenue.
New Information Released in Case of Missing Benton Woman
Law enforcement officials from both the Benton Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department are engaged in a search for a missing Benton woman. In a release from the Bossier Sheriff's Department in the early morning hours yesterday, Sunday, October 9, we learned that Cheryl Leann Way, 42, pictured above, had been missing since she was last seen on Friday, October 7th at approximately 8:00 am, when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton, Louisiana.
Shooting in Shreveport’s MLK Neighborhood Leaves One Injured
On Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 8:00pm Shreveport Police and Fire Department responded to a parking lot at the intersection of MLK and N. Market in reference to a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival SPD located a male, believed to be 20 yrs-old, suffering from a gunshot...
Wrecking Ball at Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport Halted Again
The wrecking ball is put on hold again. The demolition work that has been going on at Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport will stop until at least December 1. That's the word from opponents of the city's plan to tear down the old stadium. The attorney for the Friends of Fair...
The Seratones Return Home for a Special Shreveport Show
The Seratones Are Coming Home For An Epic Free Show. You know who the Seratones are right? If not you need to look up this Shreveport band as soon as possible. The Shreveport band is wonderful and everyone else agrees. Rolling Stone, Paste to Glide Magazine have all taken time to write about how amazing the Seratones are. It's not too late to get on this bandwagon, in fact, you have time to look them up and learn their song before their free show in Shreveport.
Check Out These Free Veteran’s Day Deals in Shreveport Area
If you know me, you know I am the proud daughter of a WWII Veteran who fought with the Marines at Okinawa. Both of my sons are Marines. I love our Veterans and honor them any time I see them. But our nation will pause to honor all of them...
Was This Episode Of ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Based In Shreveport?
Angela Lansbury, a massive star of movies, television, and theatre, died at the age of 96. Through her legendary career, Lansbury won an Academy Award, 6 Tony Awards, 6 Golden Globes, and was nominated for a Grammy Award, and 18 Primetime Emmy Awards. Her Academy Award came as the 2013 Academy Honorary Award, and her Golden Globes were for The Picture of Dorian Gray, The Manchurian Candidate, and Murder, She Wrote.
How Close Has Shreveport Been To Record October Temps?
According to the average temperatures for Shreveport since 1991, the average high temp for an October day is 78.9 degrees. Which is a lot cooler than what we've been experiencing in the first ten days of October 2022. So far, this October has had 9 of 10 days with highs...
Follow the Money: Who Has the Most Cash in Shreveport Mayor’s Race?
Louisiana campaign finance reports are in and some of the numbers might surprise you. The deadline to report for the November 8 election was on October 11 and there is a clear leader in the battle to raise money in the Shreveport Mayor's race. Democratic State Senator Greg Tarver raised...
Are We Nearing a Workforce Collapse in Shreveport-Bossier?
I Am Trying to Wrap My Head Around What Is Happening in Shreveport-Bossier. I love treating myself to an iced coffee on the weekends, however, there has been an issue getting a mobile order the last few weekends. When I tried to order online it told me online ordering was not available, there were a couple of times when I was able to get an online order however when I would show up to pick up my mobile order there was a sign posted saying "Lobby closed, short staffed, all mobile orders use the drive-thru.
Dallas Company Pitches Big Plan for Fairgrounds Field Property in Shreveport
A big plan is being considered for the property where Fairgrounds Field is located. Several sources have told KEEL News about a meeting held this week to talk about a big plan for that area. KTAL is reporting a company called REV Entertainment is considering a proposal to build and manage a multi-million dollar mixed-use facility in Shreveport.
UPDATE: If the Rumor is True, Chicken Fans in Haughton are Gonna Be Really Happy
Since originally posting this story we've found that there will be a discussion regarding a proposed new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant location during Bossier's MPC meeting Monday, October 17, 2022. It's listed on the agenda as a proposal by Texstock Development. You don't see mention of 'Popeyes' until you get to page 230 of the 312-page document.
Shreveport Leaders Might Have to Talk Higher Taxes Soon
Shreveport leaders might have to begin 2023 with some immediate belt tightening or finding a way to bring in more money. The latest budget report to the Shreveport City Council shows the reserve fund will drop from 62 million at the end of this year to just 20 million by the end of next year.
Legislative Auditor’s Report on Mayor Perkins Released
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor released their report on Mayor Perkins' decision to change the city's Agent on Record, (AOR) for the city's excess workers' insurance compensation policy did not comply with city policy or the city charter. According to the report:. Although required by the City Charter, the workers’ compensation...
