Sioux City Journal
Northwest Iowa farmers lead state in corn, beans harvested
Dry weather and conditions last week allowed Siouxland farmers to continue to make a major dent in bringing in their crops. About 34 percent of corn and 79 percent of soybeans had been harvested as of Sunday in the Northwest Iowa crop district, tops among all the state's crop districts, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Autoblog
EPA fines Missouri dealership for emissions cheat devices
A car and truck dealership in Missouri has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for installing "defeat devices." These aftermarket parts bypass factory emissions controls in the name of added performance, but end up emitting more pollution that is legally allowed. Midwest Motors of Eureka, Mo., will be fined...
kiwaradio.com
Corn And Bean Harvest Moves Ahead Quickly
Statewide Iowa — The corn and bean harvest moved ahead quickly last week. The USDA report shows the beans in the bin went from 26 percent two weeks to 55 percent last week. The bean harvest had been one day behind the five-year average, but is now nine days ahead of that mark.
kiwaradio.com
Don’t expect any moisture anytime soon
IARN — We have been paying close attention to the Mississippi River these past few weeks. Low water levels, the lowest seen since 1988, are slowing barge traffic. This affects the cornbelt and almost every state between the Appalachians and the Rockies. It’s causing headaches for shipping goods up and down the river. Barges are getting stuck, and it is raising the costs for end users of grains and other goods.
kiwaradio.com
USDA grant to help farmers with soil health and sustainability
IARN — A U.S. Department of Agriculture grant of $95 million was recently awarded to the Farmers for Soil Health initiative. The USDA’s Partnerships for Climate Smart Commodities program is providing the funding. Jack Cornell, United Soybean Board Director of Sustainable Supply, says that money will be spread...
A New Iowa Record Has Been Set After $1.4 Million Farm Sale
Farmland in Iowa continues to set more and more records. Just this week, we saw another state record be broken with farmland over in Plymouth County. On Monday, 55 acres were auctioned off by Brock Auction Company for a total of $26,250 per acre. This means the total bill for the buyers ended up at $1.44 million.
kiwaradio.com
Bottle Deposit Rule Changes Entering Final Steps
Statewide Iowa — The process for changing Iowa’s bottle and can deposit law is entering the final steps after the Environmental Protection Commission gave its initial approval to the rules. DNR Land Quality Bureau chief Amie Davidson says the rules now get one more editorial review. The comment...
kiwaradio.com
Gasoline Prices In Iowa 30 Cents Higher Now Than A Month Ago
Statewide, Iowa — If you think you’ve noticed gasoline prices on the rise again, you would be right. AAA is reporting gasoline prices in Iowa are about 30 cents a gallon higher than a month ago. Meredith Mitts is a spokeswoman for AAA Iowa. Although there are many...
KLEM
New Iowa Farmland Price Record
A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET. AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:. BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55...
Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones
There’s an area of Humboldt County where farmers planted the same variety of corn in fields six miles apart, and one site had respectable yields of 200 bushels per acre. The other site had 140 bushels per acre. “That cutoff line is pretty sharp,” said Angie Rieck-Hinz, an Iowa State University Extension field agronomist who […] The post Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
Asian Copperleaf makes it’s third visit to Iowa
IARN — If it isn’t one thing, it is another, right? It seems like the crop protection battle just never ends. Once we get a handle on one thing, two more issues pop up. In the world of weeds, we focus on a few major players: Lambsquarter, Pigweed, Waterhemp, and the list goes on. Some of these weeds are more stubborn than others and make it a challenge to get them out of our fields.
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance
Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
kiwaradio.com
It’s quantity vs. quality in this winter’s hay supply
IARN — As we roll through the harvest season, it is the only time that we are excited for dry conditions. However, the drought has expanded throughout most of the corn belt. We’ve seen increases in drought conditions in places like Minnesota South Dakota and even Wisconsin. Iowa has had its first D4 drought of the year, putting them on par with Texas. While this is bad for crops it’s even worse for the livestock that survives off the plant life that grows all year long. Not only are our pastures sparse but hay it’s going to be hard to come by in this winter season.
kiwaradio.com
Weekly Iowa DNR Fishing Report
Northwest Iowa — Here is this week’s Northwest Iowa Fishing Report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Lake temperature is in the mid-50s. The water level is 7 inches below crest. There has been a fairly good crappie, bluegill and yellow perch bite recently. Walleye fishing is picking up. Trolling is working fairly well for multiple species. Try fishing under structure or over the top of vegetation. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Use tube jigs, plastics or other small jigs. Walleye – Fair: Try crawler harnesses, crank baits and minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
iheart.com
All of Iowa in Drought or Near-Drought
DES MOINES, Iowa -- The entire state of Iowa is now under drought or near-drought conditions. This week's U.S. Drought Monitor Map shows new areas of near-drought in Northeast and Eastern Iowa that had been drought-free for weeks. Another mostly rain-free week is also causing a slight expansion of extreme...
Low river levels shut down Iowa hydroelectric dam
With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water.
kscj.com
IOWA BOTTLE BILL CHANGES ONE STEP CLOSER
THE PROCESS FOR CHANGING IOWA’S BOTTLE AND CAN DEPOSIT LAW IS ENTERING THE FINAL STEPS AFTER THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION COMMISSION GAVE ITS INITIAL APPROVAL TO THE RULES. D-N-R LAND QUALITY BUREAU CHIEF AMIE DAVIDSON SAYS THE RULES NOW GET ONE MORE EDITORIAL REVIEW. BOT1 OC….ON THEM :14. THE...
kiwaradio.com
Midterm elections could impact ag policy
IARN — Various scenarios regarding the midterm election could impact federal farm and food policy. Naturally, the election will decide which parties will take the majority in the House and Senate and which party assumes control of committees, according to Michael Torrey of Michael Torrey and Associates. For more...
KEYC
Iowa voters to decide if gun rights belong in state constitution
Jeff Wersal looks to become the next sheriff of Blue Earth County. One candidate is Lt. Jeff Wersal who has been the commander of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force since 2015. Quick Hits: Minnesota State looks to rebound against UMD, Minnesota. Updated: 4 hours ago. Maverick Hockey Quick...
