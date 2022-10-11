Read full article on original website
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Demers Avenue in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Grand Forks on Thursday night. Police were called to Demers Avenue and 3rd Street around 11:00 p.m. on October 13 for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. The vehicle...
Grand Forks Police investigating pedestrian versus vehicle crash downtown
GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – A person is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Grand Forks. Police were dispatched to Demers Avenue and North 3rd Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle was traveling west on Demers Avenue and the pedestrian was crossing to the north when he was hit.
Both Drivers Cited in Two Vehicle Accident
Two people were injured, and both drivers were cited following a two vehicle accident Friday morning in Thief River Falls. According to the police report, Julieaunna N. Colbert of Thief River Falls was southbound on Highway 32, Jeremiah J. Hodgson of Red Lake Falls was northbound on Highway 32, turning onto westbound Greenwood at the time of the accident reported just before 4am.
NDHP identifies victims of accidents in Pembina, Rolette Counties
Authorities have identified a Drayton (ND) man who died in a Wednesday morning crash in Pembina County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Kyle Watts was driving a pickup that collided with a sugar beet truck on County Road 3 shortly before 4:30 AM. Watts was ejected from the...
A Frightening Act In Minnesota/North Dakota – “Swatting”
The clearest way of describing what frightening is. No, it's not a scary movie filled with an hour and a half of a lunatic holding a knife chasing clueless people around some deserted campsite - this act of terror is the real thing, it's called "Swatting", and it's been experienced all around North Dakota and Minnesota as well. The most disturbing part is that more and more people are doing it. Just recently a school in Grand Forks was the target. According to valleynewslive.com "All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’."
Cow Struck By SUV Near Goodridge
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident Thursday involving livestock in rural Goodridge. According to the report, a 2018 Chevy Equinox driven by Troy A. Otto of Wannaska struck a cow owned by Kevin S. Lerol of Goodridge while on Highway 1 at 260th Avenue Northeast. No injuries reported to any humans though the animal was injured. No word on the extent of injuries to the cow.
Woman Injured in Accident Involving a Semi
A Twin Valley woman was injured in a two vehicle accident involving a semi yesterday in Norman County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Rachel Taylor Ford, 29 was injured when the eastbound 2005 Honda Civic she was driving “swerved right to miss (the) turning semi-truck”on Highway 200 at Milepost 23 in Lake Ida Township.
Red Lake County journalist Christopher Ingraham reveals cancer diagnosis
Christopher Ingraham. Courtesy of the Minnesota Reformer. Christopher Ingraham, the former Washington Post writer who is now working for the Minnesota Reformer, has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer. Ingraham – who became known in Minnesota after insulting Red Lake County in a data article for the WaPo, and...
