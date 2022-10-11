ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

wkml.com

South Carolina Has One of the Top 10 Corn Mazes in the Country

There aren’t many things more fun than corn mazes, and it turns out one of the best ones in the country is right down the road in South Carolina. According to USA Today’s 10 Best team, readers helped to pick out the best places to go get lost in the giant corn stalks.
AGRICULTURE
Kennardo G. James

Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
HEMINGWAY, SC
talkbusiness.net

State accelerates EV charging station program; solar farm completed

As another advanced energy project comes online, the state continues to invest in electric vehicle charging stations. The Arkansas Department of Energy & Environment (E&E) recently announced it’s accelerating the final disbursement of money for Level 2 charging stations. The Level 2 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program is open to government, private and nonprofit organizations in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
livability.com

5 Reasons to Call Greenville, SC, Home

Greenville ranks among the most attractive cities in the U.S. for everyone from millennials to young professionals to retirees. In the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains is Greenville, SC, a welcoming city with 18 designated neighborhoods and a pleasing quality of life. The city ranks among the most attractive in the U.S. for everyone from millennials to young professionals to retirees, and a strong job market includes several diverse industry sectors.
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville, SC
Business
State
South Carolina State
southcarolinapublicradio.org

A festival for outdoor enthusiasts coming to SC

According to the Outdoor Industry Association, our state’s outdoor recreation economy generates over 72,000 direct jobs, which translates to almost $3 billion in wages and salaries, and contributes close to $6 billion to our state’s annual GDP. And these stats gave the idea to our next guest to start a new festival to showcase South Carolina’s most popular outdoor activities, such as camping, hiking, fishing, cycling, paddling, and boating. Mike Switzer interviews Jacqui McGuinness, creator and director of the Everything Outdoor Fest taking place Nov. 4-6 at Historic Hopkins Farm in Simpsonville.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
talkbusiness.net

A Curious Mind: Lyon College boss works to meet important Arkansas needs

When Dr. Melissa Taverner was young, she wanted to be an astronaut. Science and especially the natural world fascinated her. When she was in junior high, she discovered something that she loved even more — the world of biology. Taverner traded her dreams of flying through space to study life and the processes around it, she told Talk Business & Politics.
ARKANSAS STATE
livability.com

Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC

Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Fluor’s Greenville office looking for engineers and more

A company with deep local roots and projects underway around the world is on a hiring binge. The engineering giant Fluor has hired about 250 people in the last year for the Greenville office and needs another 250 to 300 by the first quarter of 2023. According to Annette Allen,...
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Electric car company opens facility in Greenville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An electric car company is opening a facility in Greenville County, creating 10 new jobs for South Carolinians. Dash EV produces 100% electric and solar-charged vehicles. According to the company, the business’ mission is to “provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and...
GREENVILLE, SC
livability.com

Lockheed Martin Expands Its Operations in Greenville, S.C.

The Greenville site is now the global home of F-16 production and sustainment. Lockheed Martin’s growing F-16 production and sustainment operations in Greenville, S.C., are contributing to the defense of freedom around the world while creating jobs and strengthening the local economy. The company is adding hundreds of new...
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided

(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
MACON COUNTY, NC
power98fm.com

2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List for Best Chicken Sandwich in the World

Are you a fan of a chicken sandwich? For the longest, I never understand the hype over a chicken sandwich honestly. Then I had a really good one and now I completely understand. I actually started learning different chicken sandwich recipes and cooking them at home for myself and when I have people over. From grilled chicken to fried chicken and more, the chicken sandwich is a go-to.
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Your guide to the 2022 midterm election in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midterm Election Day is almost here! Voters across the state will make decisions for many key races, including for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and even two proposed state constitutional amendment. And there are also plenty of local races for school board, county council, and local ballot referendums.
ELECTIONS

