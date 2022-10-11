ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filip Zadina scratch explained by Derek Lalonde

What was the reasoning for sitting Filip Zadina? Filip Zadina will need to produce more offense. The 2022-23 NHL regular season is right around the corner for the Detroit Red Wings, as they’ll be welcoming in their Original 6 and Atlantic Division rival Montreal Canadiens to Little Caesars Arena tomorrow night for their first game of 82. But according to the comments made by new head coach Derek Lalonde following this morning’s skate, forward Filip Zadina was designated as one of the odd men out of tomorrow night’s lineup.
Crosby starts 18th season with a bang, Pens top Coyotes 6-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — This is why Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang stayed in Pittsburgh. And why the Penguins wanted them back, Sidney Crosby most of all. Yes, they’re well into their 30s. Yes, they have far fewer games in front of them than behind them. Yet when they’re healthy and they’re right, they remain potent playmakers on a team that believes its Stanley Cup window remains wide open.
Avalanche unveil championship banner before opener against Blackhawks

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche raised their 2022 Stanley Cup championship banner before opening the season with a 5-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena on Wednesday, and it was a night to remember all the small things. After the coaches and players were introduced, out stepped one...
Griffins’ 2022-23 Roster Headlined by Edvinsson & Berggren

Fueled by an influx of talented prospects and even some players with NHL experience, the Grand Rapids Griffins (the American Hockey League affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings) appear set to make some noise in the 2022-23 AHL season. After a disappointing 2021-22 season which saw them miss the playoffs for the first time in 10 years (not including the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons where no playoffs were held), the Griffins enter this season with an excitement surrounding the team that can be felt from the west side of Michigan over to the east side.
Necas helps Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets in opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night. Seth Jarvis, Brady Skjei and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won four consecutive opening games....
