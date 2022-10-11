Read full article on original website
Filip Zadina scratch explained by Derek Lalonde
What was the reasoning for sitting Filip Zadina? Filip Zadina will need to produce more offense. The 2022-23 NHL regular season is right around the corner for the Detroit Red Wings, as they’ll be welcoming in their Original 6 and Atlantic Division rival Montreal Canadiens to Little Caesars Arena tomorrow night for their first game of 82. But according to the comments made by new head coach Derek Lalonde following this morning’s skate, forward Filip Zadina was designated as one of the odd men out of tomorrow night’s lineup.
How to Watch the Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (10/14/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The 2022-23 NHL season is well underway, and the Detroit Red Wings are set to begin another season, but with more optimism than in years past. They begin the new campaign on home ice with an Original Six clash with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night. Despite a series of...
Moritz Seider is even better than Derek Lalonde expected
“He’s still young, there’s going to be some growth within his game, but man, he feels very, very special in what little I’ve seen so far.”
Crosby starts 18th season with a bang, Pens top Coyotes 6-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — This is why Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang stayed in Pittsburgh. And why the Penguins wanted them back, Sidney Crosby most of all. Yes, they’re well into their 30s. Yes, they have far fewer games in front of them than behind them. Yet when they’re healthy and they’re right, they remain potent playmakers on a team that believes its Stanley Cup window remains wide open.
Avalanche unveil championship banner before opener against Blackhawks
DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche raised their 2022 Stanley Cup championship banner before opening the season with a 5-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena on Wednesday, and it was a night to remember all the small things. After the coaches and players were introduced, out stepped one...
Dan on 93-7 the Fan: Penguins Breakout Players, Hopes & Kasperi Kapanen
The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the 2022-23 NHL season Thursday at PPG Paints Arena against the Arizona Coyotes. Expectations and hopes are mixed because the Penguins kept the core intact. Comments on PHN have ranged from elation to sour and everything in between as the season approaches. PHN’s Dan Kingerski appeared...
Griffins’ 2022-23 Roster Headlined by Edvinsson & Berggren
Fueled by an influx of talented prospects and even some players with NHL experience, the Grand Rapids Griffins (the American Hockey League affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings) appear set to make some noise in the 2022-23 AHL season. After a disappointing 2021-22 season which saw them miss the playoffs for the first time in 10 years (not including the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons where no playoffs were held), the Griffins enter this season with an excitement surrounding the team that can be felt from the west side of Michigan over to the east side.
Hurricanes recall Jordan Martinook after making salary cap moves
After clearing waivers a few days ago, beloved forward Jordan Martinook is back up on an NHL roster with the Carolina Hurricanes. Evidently, the team has made the salary cap moves necessary to accommodate him on the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team assigned forward Jamieson Rees and...
Lalonde pencils Soderblom into Red Wings' Opening Night lineup
Along with Steve Yzerman, Lalonde just wants to be sure Soderblom, 21, has a role in Detroit “where he’s going to get significant minutes.”
Zadina left out of Red Wings' Opening Night lineup
Lalonde said the focus for Zadina, a 22-year-old who’s yet to live up to his billing as a goalscorer, is to improve his “play away from the puck.”
Necas helps Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets in opener
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night. Seth Jarvis, Brady Skjei and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won four consecutive opening games....
