Grand Forks, ND

KNOX News Radio

NDHP identifies victims of accidents in Pembina, Rolette Counties

Authorities have identified a Drayton (ND) man who died in a Wednesday morning crash in Pembina County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Kyle Watts was driving a pickup that collided with a sugar beet truck on County Road 3 shortly before 4:30 AM. Watts was ejected from the...
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Accidents
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Crime & Safety
trfradio.com

Two Vehicle Accident Under Investigation

A Grand Forks woman was injured in a two vehicle accident Saturday in Fanny Township. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Susan Carlson, 38, was injured when the eastbound vehicle she was driving was struck by a southbound vehicle, driven by Brandon Kihne, 24, of Crookston. Carlson was treated for injuries, and transported to Altru in Grand Forks. Two juvenile passengers that were accompanied by Carlson had been properly secured in car seats and suffered no apparent injury in the crash reported just after 12pm.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Girl hit by car in Grand Forks neighborhood

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks girl is recovering tonight after being hit by a car. It happened at 4 PM in the area of 40 Ave S and South 20 St. Police say the girl was crossing the street using the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle travelling Westbound on 40 Ave S. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian. The girl’s injuries are said to be minor and non-life-threatening injuries.
GRAND FORKS, ND
740thefan.com

Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota

CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
BEMIDJI, MN
#Traffic Accident#Grand Forks Police
valleynewslive.com

Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Classes resume at Red River after lockdown

Red River students were forced into a lockdown after a caller reported an active shooter at the Grand Forks high school this morning (Thursday). A large law enforcement presence responded to the south side school after the call came in to police dispatch around 10:30 a.m. Police Lt. Andy Stein says officers went room by room before giving the all clear sign less than an hour later. “Officers worked with school officials and get the building cleared…it does appear to be a hoax at this time.”
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

'It frightens students, it frightens teachers, families and the entire community': Educators react after active shooter hoax impacts North Dakota schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’. “It’s...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Accidents
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents

