Red River students were forced into a lockdown after a caller reported an active shooter at the Grand Forks high school this morning (Thursday). A large law enforcement presence responded to the south side school after the call came in to police dispatch around 10:30 a.m. Police Lt. Andy Stein says officers went room by room before giving the all clear sign less than an hour later. “Officers worked with school officials and get the building cleared…it does appear to be a hoax at this time.”

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO