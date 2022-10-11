Read full article on original website
froggyweb.com
Grand Forks Police investigating pedestrian versus vehicle crash downtown
GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – A person is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Grand Forks. Police were dispatched to Demers Avenue and North 3rd Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle was traveling west on Demers Avenue and the pedestrian was crossing to the north when he was hit.
valleynewslive.com
One person seriously injured after being hit by car in downtown Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say the victim was crossing Demers Avenue near 3rd Street North around 11:00 last night, when they were hit. The victim’s condition is currently unknown.
Drayton man killed, 1 hurt in farm truck-car crash in Pembina County
GLASSTON, ND (KXNET) — One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a head-on crash near Glasston in Pembina County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Kyle Watts, Drayton, was traveling west on County Road 3 when he apparently veered into the eastbound lane of traffic, hitting a farm dump truck. Watts was ejected […]
KNOX News Radio
NDHP identifies victims of accidents in Pembina, Rolette Counties
Authorities have identified a Drayton (ND) man who died in a Wednesday morning crash in Pembina County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Kyle Watts was driving a pickup that collided with a sugar beet truck on County Road 3 shortly before 4:30 AM. Watts was ejected from the...
trfradio.com
Two Vehicle Accident Under Investigation
A Grand Forks woman was injured in a two vehicle accident Saturday in Fanny Township. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Susan Carlson, 38, was injured when the eastbound vehicle she was driving was struck by a southbound vehicle, driven by Brandon Kihne, 24, of Crookston. Carlson was treated for injuries, and transported to Altru in Grand Forks. Two juvenile passengers that were accompanied by Carlson had been properly secured in car seats and suffered no apparent injury in the crash reported just after 12pm.
valleynewslive.com
Girl hit by car in Grand Forks neighborhood
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks girl is recovering tonight after being hit by a car. It happened at 4 PM in the area of 40 Ave S and South 20 St. Police say the girl was crossing the street using the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle travelling Westbound on 40 Ave S. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian. The girl’s injuries are said to be minor and non-life-threatening injuries.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks man arrested for blocking train, trying to make citizen’s arrest
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers were dispatched to the railroad crossing in the 5400 blk of Demers Ave. around 3:20 PM Monday after a report was received of a man blocking the train from moving. The report was that some type of fireworks were being shot off by the man also.
740thefan.com
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
valleynewslive.com
Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
valleynewslive.com
Cass County Detective’s new certification to help fight internet crimes against children
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is congratulating one of their detectives for receiving a special certification that’s the first of its kind for the department. After successfully completing the Basic Computer Forensic Examiner course, Detective Heather Hames is the first Certified...
KNOX News Radio
Classes resume at Red River after lockdown
Red River students were forced into a lockdown after a caller reported an active shooter at the Grand Forks high school this morning (Thursday). A large law enforcement presence responded to the south side school after the call came in to police dispatch around 10:30 a.m. Police Lt. Andy Stein says officers went room by room before giving the all clear sign less than an hour later. “Officers worked with school officials and get the building cleared…it does appear to be a hoax at this time.”
valleynewslive.com
‘It frightens students, it frightens teachers, families and the entire community’: Educators react after active shooter hoax impacts North Dakota schools
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’. “It’s...
Red Lake County journalist Christopher Ingraham reveals cancer diagnosis
Christopher Ingraham. Courtesy of the Minnesota Reformer. Christopher Ingraham, the former Washington Post writer who is now working for the Minnesota Reformer, has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer. Ingraham – who became known in Minnesota after insulting Red Lake County in a data article for the WaPo, and...
