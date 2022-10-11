Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing
Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
Kanye West calls ex-President Barack Obama a 'BLM office manager' in an interview with Tucker Carlson: 'Best one ever'
"You get a semi-influential Black person to become the face of a white company," Ye told Carlson in explaining the meaning of a "BLM office manager."
Lizzo Brings Down The House With Epic Clapback For Kanye West
Lizzo used her Toronto stop during The Special Tour on Friday to apparently address West's "unhealthy" weight comment.
Julia Fox says she broke up with Kanye West at the 'first red flag' after realizing he was dealing with 'unresolved issues'
Julia Fox said that she ended her relationship with Kanye West at the first "red flag." Fox said West had "unresolved issues" while they were dating and she didn't have "bandwidth" for them. West and Fox dated for approximately a month at the beginning of the year.
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee
Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom
North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
This article was originally published on Aug. 28, 2022. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, Aug. 26, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse.
Kanye West erupts after Adidas puts Yeezy partnership 'under review' following 'White Lives Matter' statement
Kanye West’s partnership with sportswear manufacturer Adidas is "under review," the company said Thursday and the star is not happy about the decision. In a profanity-laced Instagram post, West scrutinized the sports retailer and claimed they "stole" his designs, according to TMZ. "F—K ADIDAS," West said in the since-deleted...
Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'
Kanye West spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was on the show to comment on the backlash he faced for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. He said that the people around his ex-wife are influencing her to "put her ass out"...
Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú
Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
Diddy Says Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Antics Go Beyond Fashion: ‘It’s Not A Joke’
Kanye West’s supporters have stood with the rapper through near-constant storms of controversy and problematic behavior — from relentless taunting of his ex-wife to calling slavery a choice and everything in between. Needless to say, they’ve learned how to pick their battles. But after West debuted a longsleeved “White Lives Matter” shirt during a showcase for his new Yeezy line at a YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris, his friends in the fashion world have sided against him. Now, even Sean “Diddy” Combs has decided this is a fight he’s willing to speak up about — because it goes far beyond fashion.
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says Elon Musk Has Left 'Rats And Rodents' At Twitter 'Running For Cover'
This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," in a tweet on Monday, said "the rats and rodents running Twitter are running for cover" due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. "Elon Musk has taken his BILLIONS and bought over 9%...
Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama
Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die
This article was originally published on March 27, 2022. During a recent interview, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is...
Willie D thinks he knows the reason behind death of Kanye West’s mother
Ye West has grabbed the attention of many people in the past few weeks, and some have a lot to say about his antics. Willie D, is one of the people who recently commented but his words weren’t as directed toward West as they were toward his deceased mother.
His white lives matter shirt and Tucker Carlson appearance prove it: Kanye West doesn’t want a way back
The musician’s latest controversies remind us who he’s been this whole time: a guy who will do anything to be relevant
WATCH: Kanye West shocked to learn about Kim Kardashian's close ties to Clintons
Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West said he "didn't realize" the relationship his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, had with Bill and Hillary Clinton. "It was wild that I didn't know how close my own wife was to the Clintons," West said on Fox News's Tucker Carlson Tonight. "I didn't realize it at the time."
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic
Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
