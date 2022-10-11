ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
Rolling Stone

Diddy Says Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Antics Go Beyond Fashion: ‘It’s Not A Joke’

Kanye West’s supporters have stood with the rapper through near-constant storms of controversy and problematic behavior — from relentless taunting of his ex-wife to calling slavery a choice and everything in between. Needless to say, they’ve learned how to pick their battles. But after West debuted a longsleeved “White Lives Matter” shirt during a showcase for his new Yeezy line at a YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris, his friends in the fashion world have sided against him. Now, even Sean “Diddy” Combs has decided this is a fight he’s willing to speak up about — because it goes far beyond fashion.
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama

Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic

Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
CELEBRITIES

