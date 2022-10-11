Read full article on original website
Row NYC is a luxury Midtown hotel that will become the 2nd migrant relief center in New York City
Row NYC is a luxury hotel that is the latest location to help families making the dangerous trip across the border to the city. This posh relief center will initially serve 200 families but could expand in the coming weeks. It's unclear when the hotel will actually start accepting migrant families.
NYC Council housing committee chair on migrant housing situation
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City leaders continue to deal with the migrant housing crisis following an influx of arrivals in recent months. Many believe that turning hotels into emergency shelters, among other initiatives, would help mitigate the city’s housing issue. Among them is City Councilmember Pierina Sanchez, who is also the chairwoman of […]
travelnoire.com
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
Biden policy shift could help with NYC migrant housing issues
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Changes in federal immigration policies could help lessen the migrant housing crisis in New York City. The Department of Homeland Security announced 24,000 Venezuelans with U. S. sponsors will be allowed to enter the U. S. amid turmoil in Venezuela. According to the new policy, people will have to apply from […]
PLANetizen
New Jersey Governor Seeks to Stop NYC Congestion Pricing
New Jersey Governor Philip D. Murphy is asking President Biden to put the brakes on New York City’s congestion pricing project, which would be the first in the country, calling for a more thorough environmental impact study and accusing the MTA of a “cash grab.”. According to a...
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Creation of the Office’s First Housing & Tenant Protection Unit
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the creation of the Office’s first-ever Housing & Tenant Protection Unit, which will target systemic criminal harassment of tenants and abuse of government programs by landlords and developers. Areas of focus will be harassment of rent-regulated tenants, deed fraud and defrauding of government subsidy programs by landlords and developers. This is the first time the Office will have a unit chief and cross-designated Assistant District Attorneys specifically assigned to housing matters.
New York Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
This announcement comes after the NYS Department of Labor announced that the general minimum wage in New York to be raised to $14.20.
nypressnews.com
NYC homeless shelter population hits all-time high amid cascading migrant crisis
The city’s homeless shelter population has hit an all-time high as hundreds of Latin American migrants continue to pour into New York every week as part of a crisis that’s driving the local social safety net to the brink of collapse. The previous record — 61,415 individuals in...
NY minimum wage increase approved for home care aides
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced on Thursday a minimum wage increase for home care aides to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York State. “We know how valuable...
NY1
Your guide to understanding affordable housing in New York City
This summer, New York City’s rental market hit a shocking milestone: The average rent in Manhattan passed $5,000. Rents have skyrocketed since 2021, far surpassing the largely flat median costs in the years that led up to the pandemic, according to StreetEasy. Spiking rents, alongside other trends in the...
New York YIMBY
Developers Win Mayoral, City Council Support to Construct Four Mixed-Income Buildings in Throggs Neck, The Bronx
Developers recently won support and necessary approvals from New York City mayor Eric Adams, the City Council Land Use Committee, and local community boards to construct four mixed-income residential buildings in the Throggs Neck section of The Bronx. Located along Bruckner Expressway between Crosby Avenue and Balcom Avenue, the project will create 349 units, including 168 permanently affordable homes, a new supermarket, and 54,000 square feet of unspecified commercial space.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Analysis: Outside of New York City, it's a dead heat in race for governor
When he won an upset victory in 1994 over Democratic incumbent Gov. Mario Cuomo, Republican George Pataki secured 53% of the suburban vote. He won 65% of rural counties and and just under half of upstate cities. Repeating Pataki — a Republican hasn't won statewide since he last secured a...
Landlords Inflated Rents While Receiving 421a Tax Breaks, Lawsuits Allege
The owners of three buildings in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens are accused in the suits of falsely registering initial rents with the state Division of Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) in order to charge tenants more money than legally permitted at renewal or on new leases. Tenants across three buildings...
New York acting like the infamous NYC mafia crime families (Opinion)
The famous "Five Families" of the mafia may be all but gone thanks to law enforcement and their crackdown on the crime syndicates' brutal extortion rackets. They've been replaced by the states of the City and State of New York. Each state wants to fleece the commuters and motorists who...
fox5ny.com
Fight for housing for migrants in NYC
Advocates for fair housing and immigration rights sounded off Thursday from City Hall over the city's plan to shelter arriving asylum seekers. The Adams administration's plan for a tent city set-up on Randall's Island is under fire for a variety of reasons that include environmental and safety concerns.
therealdeal.com
Judge’s ruling puts end on NYC retail family feud
A New York City real estate family feud has ended with a lecture from a judge. Brothers Aron and Michael Rosenberg have been locked in a legal battle for years over their property holdings. Aron, who owns R&B Realty Group, alleged Michael owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in back...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
State Task Force puts a stop to Brooklyn slumlords
A New York State Task Force reached an agreement with a notorious Brooklyn landlord for harassing tenants and engaging in unlawful practices in managing its buildings. Greenbrook Holdings, LLC and its owner Greg Fournier settled with the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas and the Tenant Harassment Prevention Task Force for harassment of tenants in the 188 buildings it owns, which are located mostly here in Brooklyn.
therealdeal.com
Manhattan rents drop again — but not for luxury buildings
Through much of 2022, spiking rents broke records in New York and helped push inflation to a 40-year high this summer. But tenants, overall, were able to keep up. Many still had pandemic savings and their wages had risen in tandem with rents, according to Real Page data from July.
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in October. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
fox5ny.com
NYC rents softening; landlords offering concessions
NEW YORK - Relief for some New York City renters may be on the way. Real estate agents say record-high rents are finally starting to stabilize. "We are actually at a plateau — people are seeing it slow down," Frances Katzen, an associate broker at Douglas Elliman, said. "Landlords are now putting concessions in — one to two months free rent, which we had not seen the whole of the summer."
