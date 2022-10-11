ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11

NYC Council housing committee chair on migrant housing situation

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City leaders continue to deal with the migrant housing crisis following an influx of arrivals in recent months. Many believe that turning hotels into emergency shelters, among other initiatives, would help mitigate the city’s housing issue. Among them is City Councilmember Pierina Sanchez, who is also the chairwoman of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan

Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Biden policy shift could help with NYC migrant housing issues

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Changes in federal immigration policies could help lessen the migrant housing crisis in New York City. The Department of Homeland Security announced 24,000 Venezuelans with U. S. sponsors will be allowed to enter the U. S. amid turmoil in Venezuela. According to the new policy, people will have to apply from […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

New Jersey Governor Seeks to Stop NYC Congestion Pricing

New Jersey Governor Philip D. Murphy is asking President Biden to put the brakes on New York City’s congestion pricing project, which would be the first in the country, calling for a more thorough environmental impact study and accusing the MTA of a “cash grab.”. According to a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Creation of the Office’s First Housing & Tenant Protection Unit

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the creation of the Office’s first-ever Housing & Tenant Protection Unit, which will target systemic criminal harassment of tenants and abuse of government programs by landlords and developers. Areas of focus will be harassment of rent-regulated tenants, deed fraud and defrauding of government subsidy programs by landlords and developers. This is the first time the Office will have a unit chief and cross-designated Assistant District Attorneys specifically assigned to housing matters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Your guide to understanding affordable housing in New York City

This summer, New York City’s rental market hit a shocking milestone: The average rent in Manhattan passed $5,000. Rents have skyrocketed since 2021, far surpassing the largely flat median costs in the years that led up to the pandemic, according to StreetEasy. Spiking rents, alongside other trends in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Developers Win Mayoral, City Council Support to Construct Four Mixed-Income Buildings in Throggs Neck, The Bronx

Developers recently won support and necessary approvals from New York City mayor Eric Adams, the City Council Land Use Committee, and local community boards to construct four mixed-income residential buildings in the Throggs Neck section of The Bronx. Located along Bruckner Expressway between Crosby Avenue and Balcom Avenue, the project will create 349 units, including 168 permanently affordable homes, a new supermarket, and 54,000 square feet of unspecified commercial space.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Fight for housing for migrants in NYC

Advocates for fair housing and immigration rights sounded off Thursday from City Hall over the city's plan to shelter arriving asylum seekers. The Adams administration's plan for a tent city set-up on Randall's Island is under fire for a variety of reasons that include environmental and safety concerns.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Judge’s ruling puts end on NYC retail family feud

A New York City real estate family feud has ended with a lecture from a judge. Brothers Aron and Michael Rosenberg have been locked in a legal battle for years over their property holdings. Aron, who owns R&B Realty Group, alleged Michael owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in back...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

State Task Force puts a stop to Brooklyn slumlords

A New York State Task Force reached an agreement with a notorious Brooklyn landlord for harassing tenants and engaging in unlawful practices in managing its buildings. Greenbrook Holdings, LLC and its owner Greg Fournier settled with the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas and the Tenant Harassment Prevention Task Force for harassment of tenants in the 188 buildings it owns, which are located mostly here in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Manhattan rents drop again — but not for luxury buildings

Through much of 2022, spiking rents broke records in New York and helped push inflation to a 40-year high this summer. But tenants, overall, were able to keep up. Many still had pandemic savings and their wages had risen in tandem with rents, according to Real Page data from July.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC rents softening; landlords offering concessions

NEW YORK - Relief for some New York City renters may be on the way. Real estate agents say record-high rents are finally starting to stabilize. "We are actually at a plateau — people are seeing it slow down," Frances Katzen, an associate broker at Douglas Elliman, said. "Landlords are now putting concessions in — one to two months free rent, which we had not seen the whole of the summer."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

