Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Homicide, shooting exactly one hour apart overnight in south Baltimore, say police
Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two shootings in south Baltimore overnight, one of which was fatal. Just before 12:45 a.m., police were called to the 1000 block of East Patapsco Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 63-year-old man who had been...
foxbaltimore.com
Man found shot and killed in car in northwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was found shot to death in a car last night in northwest Baltimore. Police say they were called to the 4800 block of Reisterstown Road just after 7 p.m. on October 13 for a report of shots fired. When officers...
Two Overnight Shootings In Two Hours Under Investigation In Baltimore, Police Say
Police in Baltimore are investigating another pair of overnight shootings within two hours of each other that left one dead and. one hospitalized, according to investigators. Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, members of the Baltimore Police Department's Eastern District were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street to investigate a shooting.
Man, 63, shot in the face while driving in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- A man was hospitalized after being shot Friday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 12:41 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Patapsco Avenue to investigate a shooting, where they found a 63-year-old man shot in the face.The victim was then taken to an area hospital, but the extent of his injury is unknown. Investigators believe the man was driving on the block when he was shot. This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police Investigating Reported Triple Shooting In Cherry Hill, Officials Say
Three people were injured in a midday shooting on Thursday afternoon in Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood. Officers responded at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road in South Baltimore, officials said, where they found a 23-year-old man suffering with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg.
foxbaltimore.com
3 people wounded after shooting near dollar store in Cherry Hill
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people were shot Thursday near a dollar store in South Baltimore's Cherry Hill section, city police said. Police said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the shopping center in the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road after a report of gunfire. There, officers found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in both legs.
foxbaltimore.com
Medical examiner rules death of 4-year-old boy in March a homicide, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The state medical examiner ruled the death of a 4-year-old boy in March a homicide, and the case remains open, according to Baltimore City Police. On March 6, officers in northwest Baltimore were called to a home in the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive child.
foxbaltimore.com
2 men shot, 1 dead, before sunrise in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two men were shot, one of them killed, overnight in Baltimore. Just before 2:45 this morning, police were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 42-year-old man...
IN THIS ARTICLE
weaa.org
15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Deadly Shooting In Howard County
(Columbia, MD) -- A 15-year-old boy is under arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Howard County. The juvenile is accused of killing 36-year-old Rakki Jones-Onyejiaka on October 7th outside of an apartment complex near The Mall of Columbia. Police say the boy's family was involved in an ongoing...
Suspects Identified After Police Called To Laurel HS For Reports Of Armed Person (DEVELOPING)
Police investigators in Maryland were called to an area high school following reports of an armed person, according to authorities. The Laurel Police Department issued an alert at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 advising that there was a reported incident at the Laurel High School. Police say that...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Man arrested in connection to an East Baltimore shooting that happened in April
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has arrested a 38-year-old man for attempted first degree murder in connection to an East Baltimore shooting that happened in April. Police said the shooting happened on April 29th at approximately 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of Greenmount Avenue. When officers...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore police arrest 16-year-old student who had loaded semiautomatic handgun at school
Baltimore City police arrested a 16-year-old student who had a loaded semiautomatic handgun at a school Thursday morning. Sources told 11 News the gun was found in the student's car, which was parked in Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy's parking lot in the 1500 block of Harlem Avenue. Sources also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15-year-old teen has been arrested and charged in Columbia homicide
A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged for first and second degree murder in a Columbia homicide
Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC
UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
42-year-old man shot in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning in East Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 2:39 a.m. to a reported shooting on the 2000 block of Boone Street. There, they found the 42-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. An investigation is ongoing in the shooting. Anyone with information in the incident is asked to contact detectives at (410)396-2433 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
foxbaltimore.com
Why police say suspects evade capture even when caught on camera in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have said many times how communities step up to help catch those "bad guys with guns." But there are times, they say, when that call for help seems to go unanswered, even when suspects are caught on camera. Police released a video this week...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot and killed in East Baltimore's Ellwood Park section, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in East Baltimore's Elwood Park section, city police said. Around 11 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of North Robinson Street after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
foxbaltimore.com
Columbia man accused of causing hit-and-run crash during Ocean City car show event
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WBFF) — A Columbia man accused of being involved in a hit-and-run crash was one of more than two dozen people arrested on various charges during the Endless Summer Cruisin' event last weekend. Ocean City police said Ryan Parham, 38, was engaging in reckless driving and...
foxbaltimore.com
16-year-old walking in East Baltimore heard gunfire, realized he was shot
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A teenager was shot and later hospitalized in East Baltimore Tuesday night. According to police, just after 6 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting neat Aisquith Street. There, officers located a 16-year-old boy with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the right thigh. He was taken...
Police investigate deadly shooting in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A 26-year-old man died at the hospital following a shooting Wednesday morning in East Baltimore.Officers found the man with gunshot wounds in the 400 block of North Robinson Street. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died.Police have not provided any other information.Anyone who has information on this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Comments / 1