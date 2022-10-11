ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Man, 63, shot in the face while driving in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE--  A man was hospitalized after being shot Friday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 12:41 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Patapsco Avenue to investigate a shooting, where they found a 63-year-old man shot in the face.The victim was then taken to an area hospital, but the extent of his injury is unknown. Investigators believe the man was driving on the block when he was shot. This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

3 people wounded after shooting near dollar store in Cherry Hill

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people were shot Thursday near a dollar store in South Baltimore's Cherry Hill section, city police said. Police said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the shopping center in the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road after a report of gunfire. There, officers found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in both legs.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 men shot, 1 dead, before sunrise in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two men were shot, one of them killed, overnight in Baltimore. Just before 2:45 this morning, police were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 42-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baltimore Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Baltimore City Police
weaa.org

15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Deadly Shooting In Howard County

(Columbia, MD) -- A 15-year-old boy is under arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Howard County. The juvenile is accused of killing 36-year-old Rakki Jones-Onyejiaka on October 7th outside of an apartment complex near The Mall of Columbia. Police say the boy's family was involved in an ongoing...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DC News Now

Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC

UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

42-year-old man shot in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning in East Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 2:39 a.m. to a reported shooting on the 2000 block of Boone Street. There, they found the 42-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. An investigation is ongoing in the shooting. Anyone with information in the incident is asked to contact detectives at (410)396-2433 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot and killed in East Baltimore's Ellwood Park section, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in East Baltimore's Elwood Park section, city police said. Around 11 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of North Robinson Street after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

16-year-old walking in East Baltimore heard gunfire, realized he was shot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A teenager was shot and later hospitalized in East Baltimore Tuesday night. According to police, just after 6 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting neat Aisquith Street. There, officers located a 16-year-old boy with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the right thigh. He was taken...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate deadly shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 26-year-old man died at the hospital following a shooting Wednesday morning in East Baltimore.Officers found the man with gunshot wounds in the 400 block of North Robinson Street. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died.Police have not provided any other information.Anyone who has information on this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy