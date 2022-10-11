ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Meet the artist: Shawn Forshee, view slideshow

Tie-dye art flourished during the pandemic in Canisteo NY. I started tie dye as a way to provide my two daughters with some sort of exposure to an art class of sorts while they were home during COVID lockdowns and as a way of getting them some relief from staring at tablets and laptops for school each day. I had no idea I’d become the one “hooked” so to speak. I began working with just liquid dye techniques, learning from YouTube and from friends, and have also moved into ice dying processes as well. I enjoy working in bright colors as well as earthy tones. Sometimes you’ll find that color and tone is a choice your mood will make for you.
Lycoming County native continues journey on The Voice

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On The Voice, a Lycoming County native preformed in the battle rounds. Morgan Myles, who is on Team Camila, preformed against Steven McMorran. The two sang Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus and all the judges agreed the Williamsport native has what it takes to go all the way In the end, […]
Annual ghost walk tour at Woodlawn cemetery

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – For 16 years, the annual ghost walk has been a big part of the Elmira community. People of all ages come to the Woodlawn cemetery to enjoy a walking tour of four grave sites. The tour gives them a great deal of historic information about some of the residents who lived […]
Watkins Glen Walk to End Alzheimer's Happening on October 15

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's, a major fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association, is happening this weekend in Watkins Glen. The goal of the walk aims to raise funds for the organization, which go towards care, support and research of Alzheimer's disease. According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than six million people in America are living with the disease, and one in three senior citizens will die with Alzheimer's or other form of dementia.
Bath Halloween celebrations set

The Zombie Walk, where people dress up in costumes and walk throughout the Town of Bath, is sponsored bythe Morgan County Partnership and will be held this year on Saturday, October 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., said Bath Mayor Scott Merki. Halloween is always celebrated on October 31,...
Corning Radisson Hotel transforming into Double Tree by Hilton

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A massive multimillion dollar facelift is coming to the Radisson Hotel, in Corning. Thursday evening marked the next chapter for the hotel, because the Radisson will transform into a Double Tree by Hilton hotel. The transformation was kicked off with a groundbreaking ceremony. The entire hotel will get a makeover and various upgrades, and it began with the swing of a sledgehammer.
Two Wanted in Connection to Scam in Owego

New York State Police need help to identify two people in connection to a scam at the Owego Speedway gas station. The pair allegedly engaged in several purchases, including lottery tickets and Visa cards, ultimately stealing $3,693 from the store. This incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on October 5th. Police...
Taughannock Falls State Park Gorge Trail closed tomorrow

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail closing in Trumansburg. The Gorge Trail at Taughannock Falls State Park on Route 89 will briefly close to the public tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hours will not be affected otherwise the rest of the day or over the weekend. Experts say now is the peak time to view fall foliage in the area.
Passport Fair to be Held in Kirkwood October 13th

A passport fair will be held in Kirkwood this Thursday evening at the Kirkwood Town Hall. The fair will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the town hall, located at 70 Crescent Drive. Attendees will need to bring their original birth certificate or a certified copy with a...

