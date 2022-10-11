Read full article on original website
wellsvillesun.com
Meet the artist: Shawn Forshee, view slideshow
Tie-dye art flourished during the pandemic in Canisteo NY. I started tie dye as a way to provide my two daughters with some sort of exposure to an art class of sorts while they were home during COVID lockdowns and as a way of getting them some relief from staring at tablets and laptops for school each day. I had no idea I’d become the one “hooked” so to speak. I began working with just liquid dye techniques, learning from YouTube and from friends, and have also moved into ice dying processes as well. I enjoy working in bright colors as well as earthy tones. Sometimes you’ll find that color and tone is a choice your mood will make for you.
Film shooting will periodically close North Tioga Street Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y.—A part of North Tioga Street will be intermittently closed throughout the day Thursday to allow for a movie crew to shoot a film there, the City of Ithaca announced. There will be some “short-term” closures of the 400 block of North Tioga Street between 10 a.m. and...
Four Of America’s Best Coziest Towns Are Near Binghamton, New York
Is it just me, or did we go from hot, humid summer temperatures to late October temperatures in a snap? I was hoping for an early Autumn with temperatures hovering around 70 with low humidity to enjoy before old man winter crashes through the door for several months. That being...
Lycoming County native continues journey on The Voice
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On The Voice, a Lycoming County native preformed in the battle rounds. Morgan Myles, who is on Team Camila, preformed against Steven McMorran. The two sang Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus and all the judges agreed the Williamsport native has what it takes to go all the way In the end, […]
Annual ghost walk tour at Woodlawn cemetery
ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – For 16 years, the annual ghost walk has been a big part of the Elmira community. People of all ages come to the Woodlawn cemetery to enjoy a walking tour of four grave sites. The tour gives them a great deal of historic information about some of the residents who lived […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Fulfilling a slain 12-year-old's dream: Library dedicated to Aliza Spencer in Binghamton
Aliza Spencer's father cut the ribbon on a "Little Free Library" dedicated to his late daughter. Each donated book stands as a reminder of a young girl who loved to read, a young girl whose life was cut far too short. "My hope is that when families and kids come...
NewsChannel 36
Watkins Glen Walk to End Alzheimer's Happening on October 15
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's, a major fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association, is happening this weekend in Watkins Glen. The goal of the walk aims to raise funds for the organization, which go towards care, support and research of Alzheimer's disease. According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than six million people in America are living with the disease, and one in three senior citizens will die with Alzheimer's or other form of dementia.
Morgan Messenger
Bath Halloween celebrations set
The Zombie Walk, where people dress up in costumes and walk throughout the Town of Bath, is sponsored bythe Morgan County Partnership and will be held this year on Saturday, October 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., said Bath Mayor Scott Merki. Halloween is always celebrated on October 31,...
NewsChannel 36
Corning Radisson Hotel transforming into Double Tree by Hilton
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A massive multimillion dollar facelift is coming to the Radisson Hotel, in Corning. Thursday evening marked the next chapter for the hotel, because the Radisson will transform into a Double Tree by Hilton hotel. The transformation was kicked off with a groundbreaking ceremony. The entire hotel will get a makeover and various upgrades, and it began with the swing of a sledgehammer.
[GALLERY] Top 20 Trip Advisor Rated Binghamton Restaurants
There are many great things about living in the greater Binghamton area (cue the naysayers.) I like living here, and while no community is perfect, I see our area as growing and becoming better. There a quite a number of projects happening in the Triple Cites with new buildings being...
Meet the Binghamton Graduate Who Helped To Build Yankee Stadium
Construction on the new Yankee stadium began in August of 2006 and construction was completed on April 2, 2009. The stadium build came with a price tag of $2.3 billion dollars and the new Yankee stadium is the third-largest stadium in Major League Baseball by seating capacity. Groundbreaking ceremonies for...
Binghamton selling half-finished building
The City of Binghamton has struck upon a new approach to addressing foreclosed, dilapidated properties: offering them as sort of a half-finished starter rehab kit.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Wanted in Connection to Scam in Owego
New York State Police need help to identify two people in connection to a scam at the Owego Speedway gas station. The pair allegedly engaged in several purchases, including lottery tickets and Visa cards, ultimately stealing $3,693 from the store. This incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on October 5th. Police...
Parking Lot Work Starts at Site of Future Boscov’s Garage
Although construction on a new city-owned parking garage has yet to begin, workers are preparing the site next to the Binghamton Boscov's store for a temporary lot. Mayor Jared Kraham has said about 45 spaces will be available for use during the holiday season. A section of the old Water...
whcuradio.com
Taughannock Falls State Park Gorge Trail closed tomorrow
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail closing in Trumansburg. The Gorge Trail at Taughannock Falls State Park on Route 89 will briefly close to the public tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hours will not be affected otherwise the rest of the day or over the weekend. Experts say now is the peak time to view fall foliage in the area.
Elmira Stove Works Aqcuired By Plaintree Systems, Now Under Leadership Of David Watson
After acquiring Elmira Stove Works, Plaintree Systems CEO David Watson is working tirelessly toward taking the brand to new heights. Watson, a newcomer to the kitchen appliance industry, wishes to continue the brand’s leading edge in the retro-inspired appliance space. When Watson first came across Elmira Stove Works in...
New owner for dilapidated Kmart
An electric supply company is purchasing and moving into the former KMart building in Endicott.
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photo
Ithaca Falls is located just outside of downtown Ithaca and has a 150 feet drop, according to Visit Ithaca.(Grant Johnson) (ITHACA, NY) A 35-year-old man died from injuries sustained from slipping and falling into the base of Ithaca Falls located off Lake St. on Tuesday afternoon.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Passport Fair to be Held in Kirkwood October 13th
A passport fair will be held in Kirkwood this Thursday evening at the Kirkwood Town Hall. The fair will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the town hall, located at 70 Crescent Drive. Attendees will need to bring their original birth certificate or a certified copy with a...
