Tie-dye art flourished during the pandemic in Canisteo NY. I started tie dye as a way to provide my two daughters with some sort of exposure to an art class of sorts while they were home during COVID lockdowns and as a way of getting them some relief from staring at tablets and laptops for school each day. I had no idea I’d become the one “hooked” so to speak. I began working with just liquid dye techniques, learning from YouTube and from friends, and have also moved into ice dying processes as well. I enjoy working in bright colors as well as earthy tones. Sometimes you’ll find that color and tone is a choice your mood will make for you.

CANISTEO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO