WPMI
Fairhope Police suspect arson after 3rd fire in 8 days
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police are on the lookout for an arsonist who they believe its responsible for 3 woods fires in less than 10 days. Investigators said firefighters responded to Fairhope's triangle property Tuesday afternoon, near the intersection of Scenic 98 and Section Street, to stop a blaze from spreading out of control.
WPMI
Foley woman missing since October 8th found safe
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, Hurley was found safe on Tuesday, October 11th. ORIGINAL: The Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office needs your assistance in locating 49-year-old Suzetta Hurley who was last seen at her residence in the Foley area on October 8, 2022.
WPMI
Orange Beach cashier assault suspect caught on camera sought by police
On 9/29/2022, Orange Beach Police took a report for an assault, which took place at a local drug store. The male subject pictured is suspected of assaulting the cashier. He is wanted for questioning. If you have any information or recognize these subjects please notify Inv. Demers at (251) 981-6576.
WPMI
1 in 5 Alabama high school students have been victims of bullying
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Targeting the violence our children seem to face all too often: bullying. It's National Stop Bullying Day and data from last year shows 1 out of every 5 Alabama high school students reports being bullied on school property. Bullying isn't the same as it was just a few years ago. Experts say bullying has evolved with the internet, but it's still as big of a problem as it ever was.
WPMI
Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
WPMI
Alabama Dept. of Labor issues fines over child labor at auto supplier
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced today that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL Alabama, LLC, and JK USA, were issued fines of $17,800 each for multiple violations of the Child Labor Law.
WPMI
WATCH: Family records fun video after finding woman's lost phone at Walmart
NAVARRE, Fla. -- A local family recently found a woman's lost phone in a Navarre Walmart. They were good enough to turn it in to customer service -- but not before recording a special message on her phone. Michell DeMarcus submitted the video to WEAR News. Take a look:. This...
WPMI
Baldwin County seeks to create noise ordinance through referendum
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A major decision faces Baldwin County voters when they head to the polls for the general election on November 8, 2022. Baldwin County's furious growth has resulted in more people living in unincorporated areas than ever before. Those residents now get to decide whether...
WPMI
Alabama addressing teacher shortage
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A recent state study shows the number of people in Alabama colleges majoring in elementary education dropped by a third over the last decade. The Alabama State Department of Education in its 'We Teach Alabama' initiative aims to attract more teachers. The initiative speeds up the process of obtaining a teaching certificate, ramps up recruitment at colleges and offer incentives, like additional pay for certain positions.
