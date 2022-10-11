ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Police: Man Arrested after Leading Officers on Car Chase

(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Cedar Falls Police say a man is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening. Police say officers tried to pull over a car at Main Street and University Avenue a little before midnight, but the driver, 29 year-old Shawn Lee Drinnon, Jr. refused to stop. Police say Drinnon, Jr. led police on a chase through Cedar Falls before pulling over and ultimately being arrested. Investigators say there were several warrants out for Drinnon, Jr.'s arrest when he fled police. He now faces multiple charges.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KIMT

Mason City man in custody after multiple pursuits Thursday morning

MASON CITY, Iowa - A wanted Mason City man is in custody after he fled authorities multiple times, including once via a transit bus. Police were dispatched to BeJe Clark to transport a resident to jail for various DOC-related violations. When officers arrived, Justin Stauffer, 35, ran north from the...
MASON CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-380 near 29th Street just before 10 p.m. Police have not released the name or condition of the person injured, nor...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Falls, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Falls, IA
KCRG.com

Inmate escapes on work release in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required yesterday. Brent Lee Robinson was admitted to the work release facility on August 11th, 2022. He is 6′3″ and weighs 201 pounds.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KIMT

North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Bellevue man charged with murdering wife

The College Community School District and Johnson County received state awards today for cutting costs on operational expenses, like energy. The study tracked tens of thousands of people over a decade. Members of the 50th Regional Cedar Rapids Police Academy graduate. Updated: 5 hours ago. The ceremony was held at...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Members of the 50th Regional Cedar Rapids Police Academy graduate

CRSD, Coralville Police, and CRPD investigating assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach. The Cedar Rapids School District said it was investigating an incident Tuesday involving the 7th Grade Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and the coach. Updated: 7 hours ago. The College Community School District and Johnson...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ukraine#Violent Crime#Russian
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids police warn local churches about known scam artist

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are warning people about a known scam artist. In a Facebook post, police said the scammer is targeting churches for their charitable nature, and that the scammer has struck multiple times, asking for financial help, then he leaves town. “It goes like...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
beeherald.com

Roop arrested in connection to Jan. theft of Wild Rose ATM

A fourth and final suspect in the theft of an ATM from Wild Rose Casino in January has been apprehended following a months long search. Jacob Roop, 26, of Marshalltown, was charged and transported to the Greene County jail for first degree theft, second degree theft and second degree criminal mischief on Thursday, Oct. 6.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCRG.com

Independence police chase ends in vehicle rollover

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash following a short police chase in Independence on Saturday. The Independence Fire Department reported the crash happened at around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 232nd Street and Henley Avenue. In a post on the...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGLO News

Tractor trailer overturns in Portland Township, driver arrested on multiple charges

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP — A Forest City man has been jailed after an overturned tractor trailer accident in Portland Township just outside Mason City last night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says at about 8:20 PM, they were called to Thrush Avenue and 250th Street for a tractor trailer that had overturned. They say 77-year-old Richard Kuykendall was making a right turn onto Thrush from 250th, and while making the turn, the trailer tires entered the ditch causing it to overturn into the ditch.
MASON CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Man injured in SW Cedar Rapids shooting

One seriously after vehicle goes airborne twice in Cedar Falls crash. One person is being treated for serious injuries after a crash that caused the car to go airborne twice on Monday night. Updated: 1 hour ago. Ames Police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Teen found with Gun and Drugs

A Waterloo teen was found with a gun and drugs after running from a traffic stop on Thursday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police pulled over a vehicle in the area of East Fourth and Oliver Streets around 8:50 Thursday morning. The passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran off. The 16 year old boy was located a short distance away. Police found a 9mm pistol and marijuana on him. He was charged with Carrying Weapons and Interference While Armed.
WATERLOO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy