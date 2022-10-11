Read full article on original website
Judge tosses Missouri voter ID lawsuit, plaintiffs call ruling a ‘procedural pit stop’
A Missouri judge dismissed a lawsuit Thursday that argued a new law requiring Missourians present a government-issued photo ID to vote is unconstitutional. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled that the plaintiffs — the Missouri NAACP and League of Women Voters of Missouri, along with two voters — didn’t have the standing to bring the case because they couldn’t provide evidence of harm.
Rural Missouri filmmakers launch horror movie essay anthology series DieDieBooks
Nick Toti and Rachel Kempf were making their dreams come true in Los Angeles, working as filmmakers and screenwriters in the city’s entertainment industry. Then, the pandemic hit and in-person filmmaking dissolved entirely for the next year, and then a slow trickle of return in 2021. With their primary career on semi-permanent hold, the couple moved to rural Missouri, where they hoped to pursue their dreams without being trapped within the confines of one of the country’s biggest cities.
Photos: Roots N Blues festival at Stephens Lake Park
The smell of barbecue drifted down the row of white bar tents, and food stalls lined the dusty path leading from one outdoor stage to the other. Festival attendees set up chairs, spread blankets, and crowded up against railings to watch their favorite artists perform. The weather was almost too chilly, though it warmed up over the next couple of days.
