Giant Bull Moose Comes Within Inches of Terrified Hiker Hiding Behind Tree: VIDEO
A hiker is counting their blessings following a white-knuckle moment with a bull moose. While some might think coming face-to-face with a bear or a mountain lion is one of the most terrifying things that can happen to you while on a trail, this hiker might say otherwise. According to...
Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers
NEW YORK (AP) — Small businesses are stocking the shelves early this holiday season and waiting to see how many gifts inflation-weary shoppers feel like giving. Holiday shopping was relatively strong during the past two years as shoppers flocked online to spend, aided by pandemic stimulus dollars. Sales in November and December have been averaging roughly 20% of annual retail sales, according to National Retail Federation, making the holiday season critical for many retailers.
Granite City Pet Hospital Plans New Location in South St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Granite City Pet Hospital is planning on moving to a new location in south St.Cloud. During Tuesday night's Planning Commission meeting, the board approved a Planned Unit Development for the business to move to the corner of Cooper Avenue South and 33rd Street South. The...
Veteran’s Service Dog Lost In St. Cloud
ST CLOUD (WJON News) - A veteran is asking for help in locating his service dog. The Black Lab was lost along 12th Street South in St. Cloud sometime after 8:00 pm October 11th. The dog is not wearing his service vest or a collar. The veteran says the dog...
Family Fun Awaits You At “Mission Moonshine” Escape Room – Coming To St. Cloud
Every Thursday evening in December, you can enjoy the Mission Moonshine Escape Room at the Stearns History Museum, a great evening for adults to get together and solve the escape room mystery. This is the first-ever escape room that the Stearns History Museum has brought us, and they are planning...
