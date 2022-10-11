ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers

NEW YORK (AP) — Small businesses are stocking the shelves early this holiday season and waiting to see how many gifts inflation-weary shoppers feel like giving. Holiday shopping was relatively strong during the past two years as shoppers flocked online to spend, aided by pandemic stimulus dollars. Sales in November and December have been averaging roughly 20% of annual retail sales, according to National Retail Federation, making the holiday season critical for many retailers.
RETAIL
96.7 The River

Veteran’s Service Dog Lost In St. Cloud

ST CLOUD (WJON News) - A veteran is asking for help in locating his service dog. The Black Lab was lost along 12th Street South in St. Cloud sometime after 8:00 pm October 11th. The dog is not wearing his service vest or a collar. The veteran says the dog...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Saint Cloud, MN
Traffic
City
Saint Cloud, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy