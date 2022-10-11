Read full article on original website
40+ best deals during Amazon's October Prime Day event
For the first time in Prime Day’s history, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day-like events in the same year. The second sale — dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale— runs through Oct. 12 and offers sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home goods to tech and fitness equipment. Since it’s so close to the holiday season, Amazon is also introducing a Top 100 list featuring deals on some of the most popular (and gift-worthy) products, the retailer says.
10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10
Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now — and everything will only set you back $10 or less. Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including a long-handled shower...
New York Post
Add these Dyson vacuum dupes to your Amazon cart before October Prime Day
Whenever we hear the name “Dyson,” it just sounds regal. But, we don’t love paying high prices all the time (or ever). Luckily, ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale — which is taking place on Tues., Oct. 11 and Wed., Oct. 12 — the retailer has some Dyson dupes on sale.
Digital Trends
Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578
The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale
“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping. Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale
Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work. The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
DeWalt’s Entire Lineup is Deeply Discounted For Prime’s Early Access Sale
The Drive - Robert BaconOne of the most popular tool brands is having a huge sale. You’d be crazy to miss out.
CBS News
The best Walmart early Black Friday deals: Save big on Apple Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, robot vacuums and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's early Black Friday event, the Prime Early Access Sale, is happening now. But Amazon isn't the only place to...
WRAL
Amazon deals: Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker only $49.99 (reg. $99.99), Apple AirPods only $89.99 (reg. $159), Echo speakers up to 72% off, Fire TV Sticks for 50% off
Amazon has some great deals right now including the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $49.99 (reg. $99.99), JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.95 (40% off), Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $89.99 (reg. $159), an Amazon devices sale with Echo Devices up to 72%, Fire TV Streaming Devices and Fire Tablets up to 50% off, Ring Doorbells up to 60% off, Blink Smart Home Security Cameras up to 54% off, queen size 6-pc. sheet set for only $13.32 (65% off), 4 months of Music Unlimited for free and more!
Right Now You Can Save $200 on a Roomba, and There Will Be Even More Terrific Tech Deals During Best Buy’s Black Friday Sale!
Best Buy is the ultimate destination for major deals on all kinds of gadgets and tech toys. Carrying a wide variety of brands from Apple and Samsung to Nikon and GoPro, there’s a little something for everyone at one of America’s biggest personal electronics stores. That's why we're especially excited to share everything there is to know about Best Buy's Black Friday sale!
The Daily South
Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale
Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
Business Insider
30 products you can grab at their lowest price ever before the October Amazon Prime Day sale ends tonight
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. For the first time ever, Amazon is hosting a Prime Day sale in October. Much like Prime Day, Prime Early Access is a two-day sale with exclusive deals for Prime members including all-time low prices for some of our favorite items.
Digital Trends
Best Buy just knocked $200 off this Chromebook — now just $99
If you’re a student on a tight budget, Chromebooks offer a great alternative to laptops that often cost hundreds of dollars more while still offering the same features. For example, this 14-inch Asus Chromebook not only has a big screen, but it’s currently going for only $99 at Best Buy as part of the Best Buy Prime Day deals that we’ve seen in the past couple of days.
Prime Day ends in a few hours—here are 200+ last-minute deals
Amazon's October Prime Day sale ends tonight. Shop last-minute deals on Apple, Ninja, LG and more before Black Friday.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Save on Soundbars From Sony, Bose, Samsung, Roku, & More — Starting at $32
Upgrade your home entertainment setup with these Prime Early Access Sale deals. Is it time for a home audio upgrade? Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has you covered with deep discounts on soundbars for every budget. We gathered together the best deals on soundbars from top brands, like Sony, Samsung,...
Best handheld vacuum 2022: for easy cleaning on the go
We've reviewed the best handheld vacuums of 2022 from Shark, Roidmi, Black and Decker, Dyson, and more
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon
When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
CNBC
What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?
With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
CNET
Best Buy's 48-Hour Sale: Tracking the Top Deals Until Midnight
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year, known as the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, officially kicked off yesterday and will end tonight at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET), in less than 10 hours.
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
