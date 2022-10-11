Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Swim coach sentenced; 18 months prison for secretly recording teen
CUDAHY, Wis. - Tyler Lustig was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 13 to 18 months in prison and another two years of extended supervision after pleading guilty to charges tied to secretly recording a teenage girl changing clothes. Lustig entered the guilty pleas in August. In January, a Cudahy police officer...
WISN
Sources: Man accused of running red light, killing pastor was juror late for trial
MILWAUKEE — According to Milwaukee Police, a driver sped through a red-light Wednesday and struck and killed another driver near 10th and Wells. The victim is beloved Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Aaron Strong. Church workers told WISN 12 News off-camera that Strong was a wonderful, encouraging person who leaves...
Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks rages in court, attacks witnesses in cross-examination
Darrell Brooks Jr. attacked witnesses during cross-examination in his first-degree intentional homicide trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
WISN
Greenfield Police warns about "terrifying" kidnapping scam
GREENFIELD, Wis. — A local woman nearly fell victim to an elaborate phone scam in which the caller claimed to have kidnapped her daughter. It was a call Bella has nightmares about nearly a month later. Bella asked we protect her identity. “When you hear something that sounds similar...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Kia break-in before Tim Michels newser caught on camera
MILWAUKEE - Surveillance shows the moment someone broke into a Kia moments before a press conference with Tim Michels. A FOX producer's rental car was parked near Franklin and Brady when someone smashed a window and tried to steal it. News crews were right across the street preparing for a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brooks trial; defendant's cross-examination, subpoena request
Darrell Brooks, on trial for the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, has had the chance to cross-examine dozens of people. Attorney Julius Kim of Kim & LaVoy, who is not associated with the case, breaks down Brooks' cross-examination approach and his potential witnesses.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County attempted burglary: Police seek to ID 'person of interest'
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identity a person of interest in an attempted burglary that took place between Oct 4-6. Police say a business in Cold Spring was targeted, and this individual was observed on a game camera during that time frame. If...
WISN
I-94 shut down due to shots fired investigation in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has shut down I-94 eastbound near the Zoo Interchange due to a shots fired investigation. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. MCSO said they received credible reports of shots fired on I-94 EB at 84th Street. The closure runs from the county...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: A forgotten dog waste bag
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. — A man said his pregnant fiancee was walking their dog in the 100 block of Central Avenue when it defecated on a lawn and the woman realized she had forgotten a bag. She left to go home and grab one when a man at the Central Avenue address started to yell and swear at her. He then reportedly followed her in a car and continued to yell and swear at her, which frightened her. He followed her home and she was too afraid to go back and clean up the feces. The man told police he didn’t mean to scare her but he was tired of people not picking up after their dogs. He was advised.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield chase, driver claimed medical crisis after arrest, complaint says
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged with leading law enforcement on a chase reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour along I-94 in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties early Monday, Oct. 10. Prosecutors say when he was arrested, he claimed to be having a medical crisis, prompting first responders to come out three different times to check his vitals.
seehafernews.com
Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead
A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
WISN
West Allis tornado caught on security camera
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
WISN
Waukesha Parade trial abruptly interrupted due to a tornado warning
WAUKESHA, Wis. — As tense cross-examination continued, an unexpected interruption occurred on day eight of the Waukesha Parade trial. Waukesha courthouse alarms sounded because of a severe weather threat and the courthouse was cleared. The witness briefly returned after the tornado warning passed, then judge Dorow sent everyone home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pastor killed driving to work remembered at his church
A Milwaukee pastor is being remembered as a great pastor, husband and dad. Aaron Strong, 40, pastor at Grace Lutheran Church was killed Wednesday morning, Oct. 12 near 10th and Wells, where police said a speeding driver blew a red light and crashed into Strong's car.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pastor killed, 10th and Wells crash, speeding driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee pastor was killed when a speeding driver blew a red light and crashed into the pastor's car near 10th and Wells Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. The pastor's church, Grace Lutheran in downtown Milwaukee, identified the victim as Pastor Aaron Strong. Police said the speeding driver who...
voiceofalexandria.com
Racine County man charged with intentionally committing election fraud raises flurry of defenses
RACINE — How do you defend someone who has admitted to committing a crime and when there is undeniable evidence that the defendant did what they are accused of doing? You say the defendant had to do what he did, or you say no crime was committed at all, or that the prosecution is unconstitutional, or you say all three.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
12-year-old Milwaukee girl fatally shot, woman hurt
A 12-year-old Milwaukee girl was fatally shot Monday evening near 37th and Rohr. A woman, 46, was hurt.
discoverhometown.com
Hartford (WI) police blotter
The following information was provided by the Hartford Police Department. A vehicle was observed at WIllowbrook Park with a 28-year-old man sleeping in it on Oct. 6. The suspect was a felon and a gun was located in plain view. Probation officials placed a hold on the suspect and a search of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in the recovery of marijuana, Fentanyl, and an additional loaded pistol magazine.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Early morning intruder arrested in Village of Richfield | By Washington Co. Sheriff
October 10, 2022 – Village of Richfield – At 4:25 a.m. the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the Village of Richfield for trespassing to dwelling complaint. The complainant indicated he woke up to sounds that he described as “feet shuffling on the floor” originating from the main floor of the residence.
nbc15.com
Overnight traffic stop leads to high-speed chase in Dodge County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight traffic stop lead to a high-speed chase on US Highway 151 near Beaver Dam, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that was speeding southbound on US Highway 151.
