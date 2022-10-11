ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Yuba City, suspect at large

YUBA CITY, Calif. - A 38-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Thursday in Yuba City, police said. The man was stabbed around 10:30 a.m. at the Circle K parking lot on the 1400 block of Colusa Highway. Police said the...
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Travel trailer destroyed in fire south of Corning

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A travel trailer was destroyed in a fire south of Corning on Monday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit. CAL FIRE said crews are at the scene of the fire in the area of Kirkwood Road and Flournoy Avenue. No structures were damaged, according...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Paradise Recovery and Rebuilding: Vegetative Waste Yard Reopened

PARADISE, Calif. - Action News Now continues to provide the latest updates on recovery and rebuilding in the Town of Paradise. Town Council Meeting on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. 1,614 Homes Rebuilt (certificate of occupancy issued) 562 Multi-Family Permit Applications Received. 437 Multi-Family Permits Issued. 354 Multi-Family Permits Rebuilt...
PARADISE, CA
CBS Sacramento

YUBA CITY, CA
#Mobile Home#Home Park#Chico Fire Department
actionnewsnow.com

Two Paradise men transferred to state prison following robbery of Camp Fire victim's insurance settlement

OROVILLE, Calif. - Two men who were convicted of second-degree robbery of a Camp Fire victim's insurance settlement in April were transferred to state prison this week. 27-year-old Nicolas Fitzgerald and 33-year-old Jesse McLaughlin, both of Paradise, were sentenced in September to three and five-year prison terms for the robbery they conspired to and committed on Fitzgerald's girlfriend.
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Emergency crews responding to two vehicle crash on the Skyway

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit and the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash that slowed traffic on eastbound Skyway. According to CAL FIRE, a small fire broke out on the side of the road at the time of the crash. The was extinguished by a group of passing drivers at the scene before officials arrived.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police responding to reports of man armed with knife in Chico

CHICO, Calif. 5:27 P.M. UPDATE - Chico Police responded to reports of a man armed with a knife in Chico on Wednesday. At approximately 4:45 p.m., Chico Police received reports of a man who was armed with a knife chasing after citizens in the area of the Avenues near Citrus Avenue.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Chico man fires gun as teens run away

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested for firing shots in Chico Wednesday night, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they responded to the area of East 20th Street and Roth Street around 10:10 p.m. for a report of a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they said they...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police ID suspect armed with knife in Chico Wednesday

CHICO, Calif. - Police have identified the suspect who was arrested after reports of a man armed with a knife and chasing people. Officers said they arrested 53-year-old Maurice Hill on Citrus Avenue on Wednesday afternoon for waiving a weapon and criminal threats. At about 4:45 p.m., dispatch received a...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person crossing red light hit by vehicle in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Chico on Tuesday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to East Avenue and Cohasset Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a report that a person was hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived,...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Police Activity in Chico; residents asked to avoid Rio Lindo Avenue

CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 10, 4:55 PM:. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) confirmed Rio Lindo Avenue has reopened to locals following a temporary closure due to unspecified police activity. They thank the public for their patience. -- BREAKING, OCT. 10, 4:40 PM:. Officers with the Chico...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds

Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its project to clear out encampments across the city. Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds. Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Rollover crash blocked Highway 70 near Oroville Monday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was injured in a rollover crash on Highway 70, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the person has minor injuries after at least two vehicles crashed Monday morning. Highway 70 lanes near Cottonwood Road were blocked but authorities were able to...
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

5-year-old girl left with major injuries in rural Nevada County crash

NEVADA COUNTY – A five-year-old girl has been left in critical condition with major injuries after a crash in rural Nevada County on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 9 a.m., a pickup truck drifted off the side of Tyler Foote Road near Oak Tree Road. Exactly why the driver, 32-year-old Tyler Baggett from Nevada City, allowed his truck to drift is unclear. The truck crashed down a hillside embankment and then clipped a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn. First responders found that the driver was able to get out of the wreck – but the young girl was trapped inside. Firefighters extricated the girl as soon as they could and noted that CPR was necessary. She was then flown to the UC Davis Children's Hospital in Sacramento. At around 2 p.m., the child succumbed to her injuries, the CHP says. While the crash remains under investigation, CHP says neither drugs nor alcohol were factors. 
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Big Rig Involved in Double Rollover Accident Near Yuba City

State Route 30 Accident Involving Big Rig Closes Down Roadway. A major injury occurred in a big rig accident involving two vehicles in Meridian, west of Yuba City, on October 10. The collision happened along State Route 30 just west of Tarke Road around 7:23 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the entire roadway was blocked by the collision, and two vehicles had flipped over.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: 4,300 Chico customers' data stolen in skimming scheme, 2 arrested

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police busted a massive identity theft ring that stole card information from thousands of customers at local stores. Police told Action News Now, an estimated 4,300 customers in Chico had their card information stolen through one skimmer the suspects placed at a store checkout. The investigation...
CHICO, CA

