Man hospitalized after stabbing in Yuba City, suspect at large
YUBA CITY, Calif. - A 38-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Thursday in Yuba City, police said. The man was stabbed around 10:30 a.m. at the Circle K parking lot on the 1400 block of Colusa Highway. Police said the...
Travel trailer destroyed in fire south of Corning
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A travel trailer was destroyed in a fire south of Corning on Monday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit. CAL FIRE said crews are at the scene of the fire in the area of Kirkwood Road and Flournoy Avenue. No structures were damaged, according...
Paradise Recovery and Rebuilding: Vegetative Waste Yard Reopened
PARADISE, Calif. - Action News Now continues to provide the latest updates on recovery and rebuilding in the Town of Paradise. Town Council Meeting on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. 1,614 Homes Rebuilt (certificate of occupancy issued) 562 Multi-Family Permit Applications Received. 437 Multi-Family Permits Issued. 354 Multi-Family Permits Rebuilt...
Police: Man stabbed multiple times at Yuba City gas station parking lot
YUBA CITY – A stabbing investigation at a Yuba City gas station parking has prompted a heavy police presence on Thursday.The scene is at the Circle K along the 1400 block of Colusa Avenue.Yuba City police say, around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to investigate a stabbing and found a 38-year-old man with multiple wounds. Life-saving measures were started by officers and he was soon rushed to the hospital. Officers say the suspect had left the scene before they arrived. Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear. No description of the suspect has been released.
Coroner says death of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni was an accident
The death of Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner.
Two Paradise men transferred to state prison following robbery of Camp Fire victim's insurance settlement
OROVILLE, Calif. - Two men who were convicted of second-degree robbery of a Camp Fire victim's insurance settlement in April were transferred to state prison this week. 27-year-old Nicolas Fitzgerald and 33-year-old Jesse McLaughlin, both of Paradise, were sentenced in September to three and five-year prison terms for the robbery they conspired to and committed on Fitzgerald's girlfriend.
Paradise Town Council votes to reopen Honey Run Road for 1st-time post-Camp Fire
PARADISE, Calif. - The Paradise Town Council voted to reopen the upper part of Honey Run Road. The mile and a half section owned by the town has been closed to traffic since the Camp Fire because of damage and erosion. Council members voted Tuesday night to designate it as...
Emergency crews responding to two vehicle crash on the Skyway
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit and the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash that slowed traffic on eastbound Skyway. According to CAL FIRE, a small fire broke out on the side of the road at the time of the crash. The was extinguished by a group of passing drivers at the scene before officials arrived.
Chico Police responding to reports of man armed with knife in Chico
CHICO, Calif. 5:27 P.M. UPDATE - Chico Police responded to reports of a man armed with a knife in Chico on Wednesday. At approximately 4:45 p.m., Chico Police received reports of a man who was armed with a knife chasing after citizens in the area of the Avenues near Citrus Avenue.
Forward progress of vegetation fire in Tehama County stopped
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in Tehama County on Monday. CAL FIRE said the Sunriver Fire burned 1/2 acre near Sunriver Drive and Highway 36E. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Police: Chico man fires gun as teens run away
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested for firing shots in Chico Wednesday night, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they responded to the area of East 20th Street and Roth Street around 10:10 p.m. for a report of a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they said they...
Police ID suspect armed with knife in Chico Wednesday
CHICO, Calif. - Police have identified the suspect who was arrested after reports of a man armed with a knife and chasing people. Officers said they arrested 53-year-old Maurice Hill on Citrus Avenue on Wednesday afternoon for waiving a weapon and criminal threats. At about 4:45 p.m., dispatch received a...
Person crossing red light hit by vehicle in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Chico on Tuesday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to East Avenue and Cohasset Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a report that a person was hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived,...
Police Activity in Chico; residents asked to avoid Rio Lindo Avenue
CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 10, 4:55 PM:. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) confirmed Rio Lindo Avenue has reopened to locals following a temporary closure due to unspecified police activity. They thank the public for their patience. -- BREAKING, OCT. 10, 4:40 PM:. Officers with the Chico...
Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds
Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its project to clear out encampments across the city. Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds. Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its...
Prosecution continues against man charged with stabbing 2 men in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A judge has found enough evidence to hold a man to answer charges in connection with two stabbings within three days in Butte County last month, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Chance Vincent, 27, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon for...
Rollover crash blocked Highway 70 near Oroville Monday morning
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was injured in a rollover crash on Highway 70, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the person has minor injuries after at least two vehicles crashed Monday morning. Highway 70 lanes near Cottonwood Road were blocked but authorities were able to...
5-year-old girl left with major injuries in rural Nevada County crash
NEVADA COUNTY – A five-year-old girl has been left in critical condition with major injuries after a crash in rural Nevada County on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 9 a.m., a pickup truck drifted off the side of Tyler Foote Road near Oak Tree Road. Exactly why the driver, 32-year-old Tyler Baggett from Nevada City, allowed his truck to drift is unclear. The truck crashed down a hillside embankment and then clipped a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn. First responders found that the driver was able to get out of the wreck – but the young girl was trapped inside. Firefighters extricated the girl as soon as they could and noted that CPR was necessary. She was then flown to the UC Davis Children's Hospital in Sacramento. At around 2 p.m., the child succumbed to her injuries, the CHP says. While the crash remains under investigation, CHP says neither drugs nor alcohol were factors.
Big Rig Involved in Double Rollover Accident Near Yuba City
State Route 30 Accident Involving Big Rig Closes Down Roadway. A major injury occurred in a big rig accident involving two vehicles in Meridian, west of Yuba City, on October 10. The collision happened along State Route 30 just west of Tarke Road around 7:23 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the entire roadway was blocked by the collision, and two vehicles had flipped over.
Police: 4,300 Chico customers' data stolen in skimming scheme, 2 arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police busted a massive identity theft ring that stole card information from thousands of customers at local stores. Police told Action News Now, an estimated 4,300 customers in Chico had their card information stolen through one skimmer the suspects placed at a store checkout. The investigation...
