salestechstar.com
CIENCE Announces August Keating as Chief Executive Officer
Successful Exec Joins Rapidly Growing Software and Services Company to Help Lead Next Phase of Growth. CIENCE is pleased to announce the appointment of August Keating as the new, interim CEO of the company. Keating brings more than a decade of strategic experience to this critical role. Previously, she was the Head of Global Engineering Strategy at FIS, a publicly traded (NYSE) leading provider of technology solutions and services for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms globally.
Lynx Software Technologies Announces Appointment of Al Maillet as Chief Revenue Officer
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Lynx Software Technologies (“Lynx” or the” Company”), a developer of open architecture software solutions for mission critical embedded systems, today announced the appointment of Al Maillet as Chief Revenue Officer. Maillet was previously with Mercury Systems, a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry, where he served as the Vice President of Product Line Sales. In this new role, Maillet will oversee the Company’s go-to-market function, strategic account management, and sales operations, reporting to CEO Tim Reed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005319/en/ Al Maillet (Photo: Business Wire)
Cowbell Appoints David Junius to Serve as First Chief Financial Officer
New hire brings valuable expertise in insurance company capital to support the next phase of growth. /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell, the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced. David Junius'. appointment as its first Chief Financial Officer. Junius joins in the wake of Cowbell debuting.
salestechstar.com
Stylitics Appoints Global Commerce Expert Richard Hearn to Board of Directors
Hearn brings world-class operational, product and marketing expertise to the AI-powered merchandising and outfit-styling platform. Stylitics, the category leader in AI-powered automated visual merchandising and outfit styling, announced that Richard Hearn has been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately. Hearn is both a serial entrepreneur and a global Fortune 500 executive, having previously served as Global President of Razorfish Commerce and General Manager of the marketing, commerce and supply chain software application business for IBM Watson.
theindustry.fashion
The Cambridge Satchel Company announces new CEO as Founder Julie Deane departs
Julie Deane, Founder of The Cambridge Satchel Company, has left the business following its acquisition by French textile giant Chargeurs in August 2022. Deane, who famously started the business from her kitchen with just £600 in 2008, said that rocketing energy costs hitting UK production at the company’s Leicester factory was a deciding factor, despite successfully steering the business through the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit.
ice365.com
Scientific Games brings in Garland as new HR chief
In the role, Garland will lead Scientific Games’ global people strategy along with employee-focused programs and initiatives, including talent acquisition and retention, learning and development, diversity, equity and inclusion, compensation and benefits, employee engagement, and workplace culture. Garland brings over 25 years of experience in building and implementing HR...
Happi
American Crew Founder David Raccuglia Expands Role to Creative Director and Global Head of Education
American Crew, a professional leader in men’s grooming, will expand American Crew Founder David Raccuglia’s role to creative director and global head of education. In his extended capacity, Raccuglia will lead American Crew’s creative direction as well as the education department globally. He will continue his place behind the camera as the brand’s iconic campaign photographer and use his category expertise with the marketing teams to further American Crew’s commitment to innovation, imagery and excellence.
salestechstar.com
Botminds Announces Fusion 2022, a Partner Conference for the Best Minds in Intelligent Automation
A partner conference, to be held on 09 November 2022, to exchange automation insights and showcase business outcomes of leveraging Botminds AI. Botminds Inc., a leader in Intelligent Automation, will host “Fusion 2022,” its inaugural partnership conference on 09-Nov-2022 at 10:00 AM IST (08-Nov-2022 at 11:30 PM ET). The virtual event will assemble the best, to re-invent the Intelligent Automation (IA) space. Fusion 2022 will feature speakers from the Botminds partner ecosystem, demonstrated case studies and deep insights for practitioners in the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and IA. The event will also highlight skills teams must master to stay competitive and engaged to hyper-automate document heavy processes.
privatebankerinternational.com
Deloitte to buy investment management technology firm Reformis
Business advisory firm Deloitte has revealed its plan to buy Reformis, a specialist investment management technology and data provider, for an undisclosed sum. The firm, which was established in 2003, offers technology, business and change management consultancy solutions to the investment and wealth management sector. With headquarters in the UK,...
Red Hat Names Carolyn Nash as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Carolyn Nash has been named the company’s senior vice president and chief operating officer, effective immediately. As part of this move, Red Hat is building out the Finance and Operations organization and has named Robert Leibrock senior vice president and chief financial officer and Jim Palermo as vice president and chief information officer. Nash will continue reporting to Red Hat’s president and chief executive officer, Matt Hicks. Leibrock and Palermo will report directly to Nash. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005451/en/ Carolyn Nash, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Red Hat (Photo: Business Wire)
Toshiba’s Retail Division Continues Investment in the Store of the Future with Key Leadership Appointment
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Retail technology executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. His expanded role is focused on accelerating innovation, incubating new partners, and building the company’s service offerings to help drive the digitalization of retail customers across its global footprint. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005033/en/ Retail Technology Executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik to Lead Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
bitcoinist.com
How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced
Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
Founder Launches Black Woman-Owned Investing Mobile App
Meet Sabrina Lamb, the Founder and CEO of Wekeza, a Black-owned and Black woman-led trading and investing mobile app. Wekeza means “invest” in Swahili.Together with Wekeza’s experienced team of Wall Street experts, Sabrina is determined to close the widening wealth gap in the Black community by democratizing access to trading and investor education – with zero trading fees. Members can purchase fractional, and whole shares of U.S. publicly traded companies.
Happi
Former Google Executive Brian O'Shaughnessy Appointed Hims & Hers' Chief Communications Officer
Hims & Hers Health, Inc., a consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, has added two high-profile executives to its leadership ranks as the company continues to deliver improving financial performance, including rapid topline growth and increasing scale. Silicon Valley communications veteran Brian O’Shaughnessy...
financefeeds.com
ComplyAdvantage promotes Vatsa Narasimha to CEO
“I am excited to step into this role while continuing to work closely with Charlie as we make a significant impact for the customers we serve around the world.”. Financial crime detection firm ComplyAdvantage has announced the appointment of Vatsa Narasimha as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with founder and former chief executive Charles Delingpole transitioning to the role of Executive Chairman.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
David Yurman Promotes Lee Tucker To Chief Merchant, Product Officer
David Yurman has promoted company veteran Lee Tucker (pictured) to chief merchant and product officer. In his new role, Tucker will oversee the company’s merchandising and design operations in both the men’s and women’s categories. Tucker has been with the brand for 15 years. He was formerly...
ice365.com
Rivalry momentum continues as revenue doubles in robust Q3
The company’s revenue performance for the three-month period ending 30 September represents an all-time high, increasing 35% sequentially from $5.3m in Q2 2022. The business’ handle in the period also reached a record high, increasing 203% year-on-year to $70.3m, and 83% quarter-on-quarter from $38.4m. The operator continued its...
Digiday
A year after its rebrand, Meta forges new bonds to shift its VR strategy beyond the social advertising era
When Microsoft surprised the tech world during the 1997 Macworld expo by partnering with the then-flailing Apple, it spurred the start of a major turnaround. Now, 25 years later, Microsoft is a key part of Meta’s big metaverse bet as the struggling social network looks to find enterprise clients to replace slowing revenue growth from advertising.
Mark George, CFO for Norfolk Southern Corporation, and Melissa Schaeffer, CFO for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Join Trane Technologies Board of Directors
SWORDS, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed two new members, Mark George and Melissa Schaeffer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005009/en/ Mark George joins Trane Technologies Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)
hbsdealer.com
SVP changes at LL Flooring
In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, LL Flooring reported that on Oct. 10 it ended the employment of Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Timothy Mulvaney. The specialty flooring retailer also reported that Chastity Grosh has been appointed as the company’s new SVP and chief accounting...
