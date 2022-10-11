A partner conference, to be held on 09 November 2022, to exchange automation insights and showcase business outcomes of leveraging Botminds AI. Botminds Inc., a leader in Intelligent Automation, will host “Fusion 2022,” its inaugural partnership conference on 09-Nov-2022 at 10:00 AM IST (08-Nov-2022 at 11:30 PM ET). The virtual event will assemble the best, to re-invent the Intelligent Automation (IA) space. Fusion 2022 will feature speakers from the Botminds partner ecosystem, demonstrated case studies and deep insights for practitioners in the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and IA. The event will also highlight skills teams must master to stay competitive and engaged to hyper-automate document heavy processes.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO