ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Mountain, CA

Comments / 0

Related
aerotechnews.com

Yes, the rumors were true!

The Lockheed Martin Darkstar is at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and will have its world debut at the 2022 Aerospace Valley Open House, Air Show and STEM Expo this weekend!. Designed to showcase the future, it was only right local STEM students received the first look!. The Darkstar will...
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA
KGET

KCFD battles structure fire, exploding tanks in Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A home was severely damaged by a structure fire leaving fire crews to battle exploding propane tanks on Oct. 7 in Ridgecrest. Kern County firefighters responded to a structure fire on north Mahan Street just east of Sydnor Avenue, around 2:45 p.m., according to a news release. Officials said firefighters encountered […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

KCSO conducts homicide investigation in Lake Isabella

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound in Lake Isabella Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Fulop Street in Lake Isabella around 7:15 a.m. for reports of an assault and upon arrival they found a man […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Lake Isabella shooting leaves man in critical condition: KCSO

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Lake Isabella shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday morning. Around 7:15 a.m. deputies responded to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella, east of Lake Isabella Boulevard, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found a man injured severly in a shooting, according to the department.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linda, CA
Local
California Society
City
Red Mountain, CA
Tehechapi News

Sage Ranch given 3-month extension for next step in development

A request from the developer of Sage Ranch for a three-month extension to the time required for submission of a precise development plan was approved by the Tehachapi Planning Commission at its meeting Oct. 10. With member Charles White absent, the commission approved the extension by a 4-0 vote.
TEHACHAPI, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewing#Sports Events#Kardashians
KGET

Flash flood warning issued in northeastern Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a flash flood warning in northeastern Kern County until 5 p.m. Areas that may experience flash flooding include Lake Isabella and Wofford Heights, according to the weather service. Thunderstorms may produce flash floods around and in the French Burn Scar, according to the weather […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy