aerotechnews.com
Yes, the rumors were true!
The Lockheed Martin Darkstar is at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and will have its world debut at the 2022 Aerospace Valley Open House, Air Show and STEM Expo this weekend!. Designed to showcase the future, it was only right local STEM students received the first look!. The Darkstar will...
KCFD battles structure fire, exploding tanks in Ridgecrest
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A home was severely damaged by a structure fire leaving fire crews to battle exploding propane tanks on Oct. 7 in Ridgecrest. Kern County firefighters responded to a structure fire on north Mahan Street just east of Sydnor Avenue, around 2:45 p.m., according to a news release. Officials said firefighters encountered […]
KCSO conducts homicide investigation in Lake Isabella
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound in Lake Isabella Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Fulop Street in Lake Isabella around 7:15 a.m. for reports of an assault and upon arrival they found a man […]
Bakersfield Now
Lake Isabella shooting leaves man in critical condition: KCSO
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Lake Isabella shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday morning. Around 7:15 a.m. deputies responded to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella, east of Lake Isabella Boulevard, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found a man injured severly in a shooting, according to the department.
Tehechapi News
Sage Ranch given 3-month extension for next step in development
A request from the developer of Sage Ranch for a three-month extension to the time required for submission of a precise development plan was approved by the Tehachapi Planning Commission at its meeting Oct. 10. With member Charles White absent, the commission approved the extension by a 4-0 vote.
Ridgecrest mayor’s race focused on the future
Voters in Ridgecrest will be choosing between two candidates, Former Ridgecrest City Council member Thomas Wiknich, and the incumbent mayor, Eric Bruen.
Bakersfield Californian
Jury awards nearly $8.1M to Rosamond couple after State Farm rejects $100K settlement offer
The civil dispute started with a car crash in eastern Kern County in 2017. It ended Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court when a jury awarded more than $8 million to a Rosamond woman and her husband.
philstockworld.com
A California city’s water supply is expected to run out in two months
COALINGA, Calif. — The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California’s endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the …
Flash flood warning issued in northeastern Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a flash flood warning in northeastern Kern County until 5 p.m. Areas that may experience flash flooding include Lake Isabella and Wofford Heights, according to the weather service. Thunderstorms may produce flash floods around and in the French Burn Scar, according to the weather […]
