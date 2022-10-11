Read full article on original website
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
Ferrari SF90 Drag Races LaFerrari, Bugatti Chiron In Hypercar Battle
The Ferrari SF90 is one of the fastest production cars currently on the market. The Bugatti Chiron is one of the most powerful. And the LaFerrari is an exceedingly rare exotic that needs no introduction. Seeing all three in one place is special enough, but seeing them racing? That's a very special treat.
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
Richard Hammond Discusses Selling His Entire Car Collection For Business Venture: “I Sold Really Precious Cars”
Fans were surprised to see The Grand Tour presenter Richard Hammond selling almost his entire car collection to fund his latest venture, The Smallest Cog. This is a car restoration business with Hammond at its centre, and the star of Richard Hammond’s Workshop which is similar to co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s show, Clarkson’s Farm.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1988 Chevrolet S-10
When General Motors wanted a small pickup truck to sell in North America — smaller than even the Chevrolet El Camino/GMC Sprint cartruck — the Isuzu Faster was brought over from Japan and given Chevrolet LUV badges, starting in the 1972 model year. At the same time, Ford turned to Mazda to provide the new Courier mini-pickup, Chrysler got into the little-truck game by selling rebadged Mitsubishi Tritons with Dodge and Plymouth badging, and of course Datsun and Toyota were right there with their pickups. Eventually, GM developed its own all-American compact truck: the Chevrolet S-10 and GMC S-15. Here's one of those first-generation S-10s, found in a Denver-area self-service wrecking yard recently.
Ferrari SF90 Stradale Transformed Into GT3-Style Racecar For The Road
If you've got a Ferrari SF90 sitting in your garage, it's safe to say that life's treating you pretty well. Powered by a 4.0-liter V8 (and three electric motors) this Italian thoroughbred wraps 986 horsepower in one of the most beautiful shapes to ever leave Maranello. In short, it's a hugely desirable motorcar.
This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang
The Volkswagen Golf R can hit 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds using 315 horsepower and AWD. In fact, the hot hatchback is faster than a Mustang GT. The post This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Renault's 'Alpenglow' is powered by hydrogen — and looks out of this world
In German, Alpenglow translates to Alpenglühen, which translates to an optical illusion that’s defined by a rosy, reddish light that appears around the mountains on the horizon during sunrise or sunset. An Alpine vision, certainly. It’s also the name of a conceptual sports car from Renault’s Alpine division that makes the Batmobile look like a Chevy Nova.
Autoblog
2023 BMW M 1000 RR is a race bike for the street
Many people become infatuated with fast cars and the speed they bring, but the real maniacs know that motorcycles provide the most insane acceleration and performance. BMW has a long history with two-wheelers, and its latest is a real race bike for the streets. The 2023 BMW M 1000 RR features a 999 cc four-cylinder race-bred engine and enough carbon fiber to rebuild a Formula 1 car.
Autoblog
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS laps Nürburgring 10 seconds quicker than before
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS has always been a track-killing weapon, so it’s no surprise to see the latest variant achieving incredible gains over its predecessor. The not-yet-released new GT3 RS just lapped the Nürburgring more than ten seconds faster than the car currently on sale. Brand Ambassador...
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1986 Ford Taurus GL Sedan
In 1985, Ford's midsize sedan offering was the angular, rear-wheel-drive LTD, a car that looked and drove like the 1970s design it was (do not confuse the Fox-platform LTD with the unrelated and much bigger Panther-platform LTD Crown Victoria of this era). Though Ford did have modern, efficient small cars to sell Americans that year the Tempo and the Escort — the lack of a strong competitor in the all-important battle with cars such as the Chevrolet Celebrity (and its many A-Body siblings), Plymouth Reliant (and its many K-Car siblings), plus such increasingly threatening imports as the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord had become a real problem in Dearborn. The 1986 model year would change all that, however, because that's when the brand-new Taurus hit the scene and became an instant sales hit. Here's one of those first-year Tauruses, now leaving the road after 36 years of service.
Autoblog
Tag Heuer reveals two limited-edition Mario Kart watches
Tag Heuer is back with two more Nintendo-themed watches, this time based on its automatic Formula 1 model. The Formula 1 X Mario Kart Chronograph and Chronograph Tourbillon are packed with details that should please anybody who appreciates mechanical timepieces, Mario Kart, or (ideally) both. Both watches feature several highly...
Autoblog
Keanu Reeves' Arch Motorcycles launches sportier 1s
California-based Arch Motorcycles, founded by Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger, has launched its second model, the 1s. The hand-built bikes are tailored to the preferences of each rider and have been likened by Jay Leno to a Pagani in two-wheeled form. Arch describes the 1s as a performance cruiser, but...
Autoblog
GMC Hummer EV's taillights cost thousands to replace
The GMC Hummer EV pickup hasn’t stopped raising eyebrows since GM pulled back the curtain on the behemoth in Spring 2021. It’s huge, not all that efficient, and unbelievably expensive, but now we’re learning how much replacement parts cost for the new EV. The Drive dug up...
Autoblog
Rezvani Vengeance comes outfitted with a host of insane gadgets
When many of us were kids, we spent hours doodling insane cars and vehicle shapes. Looking back at those drawings can be embarrassing and hilarious, but one automaker took those outlandish ideas and made a whole brand out of them. Rezvani Motors has turned out some of the most deranged, fantastical military-inspired vehicles, and it just announced a new model. The Vengeance is a four-door SUV with a list of gear that reads like a prop checklist from a Mission Impossible film.
Autoblog
Nissan to offer super-low-mileage lease options for select models
Since the pandemic led to a massive lockdown and shifted millions to remote work, many have greatly cut the number of miles they drive. The reduction in miles means that people may steer clear of traditional automotive financial products like leases since they’re not getting anywhere near their money’s worth out of the car. Nissan has a solution to this problem with a new “SignatureFLEX” mileage-based lease program that allows customers to change their annual mileage allowance over time.
