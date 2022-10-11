ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchard, OK

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

After pocketing huge bonus, Dustin Johnson drops surprising quip at LIV’s Saudi event

The first time Dustin Johnson faced the press at a LIV Golf event was at the tour’s debut tournament in London, in June. He was seated at a dais with fellow LIV participants TK Chantananuwat, Graeme McDowell and Louis Oosthuizen, and many of the questions, to no surprise, weren’t exactly softballs. Why did you choose money over your country? Why did you turn your back on the PGA Tour? How do you reconcile your decision to be here with Saudi Arabia’s human rights record?
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Blanchard, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Blanchard, OK
Sports
State
Texas State
Daily Mail

Sergio Garcia slapped with fine for quitting BMW PGA Championship after first day and showing up at a Texas college football game instead... as his stellar Ryder Cup career heads for an unsavory end

Sergio Garcia has been fined for his withdrawal from the BMW PGA Championship as his stellar Ryder Cup career looks set for an anticlimactic end. Garcia withdrew from the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth last month following an opening 76, but did not give tournament officials a reason and was seen in social media posts attending a college football game in Texas two days later.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Racy Photo

Earlier this week, former college football announcer Brent Musburger made headlines with a new comment about Katherine Webb. He looked back at his controversial comment about her during an Alabama game and said he still jokes about it with Brian Kelly. It's safe to say he doesn't think he said anything wrong.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Morrison
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Derek Carr
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News

Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Amateur Four Ball#Golf Ball#Golf World#Golf Course#American Football#Cbs Sports#The Dallas Cowboys
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour star says let LIV Golf players compete in all the majors

PGA Tour star Cam Davis believes all of the world's best players competing on LIV Golf should still be allowed to compete in all four major championships moving forwards. Davis, who won the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour and recently competed in his first Presidents Cup, made his feelings known just days after it emerged LIV Golf has once again failed in its latest bid to receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points in its tournaments.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Former Eagles star blasts ‘nasty’ Philly fans

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys have one of the most intense rivalries in sports. Star offensive lineman Jason Peters has experienced this rivalry on the Philadelphia side for years, but he will now be taking on the Eagles as a member of the Cowboys on Sunday. Ahead of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
NFL
Deadspin

Randy Johnson is one NFL photographer Davante Adams wouldn’t mess with

These days, Randy Johnson is still combining his two favorite interests, owning a bird’s eye view of the world beneath him, and photography. As a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame pitcher, he towered over the field as the tallest player in Major League Baseball History. He’s also probably one of the few aces who could have thrown down at Aaron Judge’s strike zone.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Florida Times-Union

Harrison Frazar regains his confidence, says goodbye to Monday qualifiers — for now

Harrison Frazar has always been the lesser-known of two University of Texas roommates who were among the powerhouse Longhorn teams that won seven Southwest Conference titles in a row under coach Jimmy Clayton from 1989-1995.  Justin Leonard was the four-time conference tournament medalist and the 1994 NCAA individual champion who went on to win the 1997 British Open and the 1998 Players Championship, among 12 PGA Tour titles.  ...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy