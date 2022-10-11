The first time Dustin Johnson faced the press at a LIV Golf event was at the tour’s debut tournament in London, in June. He was seated at a dais with fellow LIV participants TK Chantananuwat, Graeme McDowell and Louis Oosthuizen, and many of the questions, to no surprise, weren’t exactly softballs. Why did you choose money over your country? Why did you turn your back on the PGA Tour? How do you reconcile your decision to be here with Saudi Arabia’s human rights record?

