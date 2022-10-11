Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
After pocketing huge bonus, Dustin Johnson drops surprising quip at LIV’s Saudi event
The first time Dustin Johnson faced the press at a LIV Golf event was at the tour’s debut tournament in London, in June. He was seated at a dais with fellow LIV participants TK Chantananuwat, Graeme McDowell and Louis Oosthuizen, and many of the questions, to no surprise, weren’t exactly softballs. Why did you choose money over your country? Why did you turn your back on the PGA Tour? How do you reconcile your decision to be here with Saudi Arabia’s human rights record?
Spieth, Scheffler, Nowitzki, Isner Compete in Pickleball Exhibition Match
The athletes all are from the Dallas area or played for Dallas teams.
Analyst Makes Stunning Admission On Five-Star Quarterback Arch Manning
Has Arch Manning become a villain before ever playing a college snap? That might be a stretch. But one recruiting analyst believes many people are rooting for the Texas commit to fail. On the 247Sports "Preps to Pros" web show, recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins said there isn't another prospect in ...
Golf.com
This 3-time Pro Bowler keeps a ranking of the best John Daly cocktails he’s had on the course
It wasn’t that long ago when the golf bug bit Kyle Long — and his Instagram is proof that it bit hard — but the three-time NFL Pro Bowler has already picked up one of golf’s other key traditions: the 19th hole. Long joined GOLF’s Subpar...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Championship mentality fuels Avis Brown in life and golf
LAS VEGAS — Avis Brown comes from a family of golfers. With over 300 wins between her and her siblings in the San Diego Junior Golf and Junior PGA Tournaments, their legacy is set. Brown extended it by recently qualifying for the U.S. Senior Open. She has also been...
Sergio Garcia slapped with fine for quitting BMW PGA Championship after first day and showing up at a Texas college football game instead... as his stellar Ryder Cup career heads for an unsavory end
Sergio Garcia has been fined for his withdrawal from the BMW PGA Championship as his stellar Ryder Cup career looks set for an anticlimactic end. Garcia withdrew from the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth last month following an opening 76, but did not give tournament officials a reason and was seen in social media posts attending a college football game in Texas two days later.
Stephen A. Smith Predicts Major College Football Upset This Weekend
Stephen A. Smith has long talked glowingly about Nick Saban and the Alabama football program. But this weekend, he thinks the Crimson Tide could be in danger of losing for the first time this season. The ESPN sports talk personality said on "First Take" Wednesday that, if quarterback Bryce Young ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Racy Photo
Earlier this week, former college football announcer Brent Musburger made headlines with a new comment about Katherine Webb. He looked back at his controversial comment about her during an Alabama game and said he still jokes about it with Brian Kelly. It's safe to say he doesn't think he said anything wrong.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News
Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth is just as electric (and talkative) playing pickleball as he is on the golf course
We should probably just acknowledge that The Loop is on the brink of being taken over by pickleball content. After all, it's all the rage right now as the fastest-growing sport in the country. Even among other star athletes. Even LeBron James and Tom Brady have gotten involved by investing...
Sean Payton trade rumors: New Orleans Saints to ask for multiple 1st-round picks
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is currently working for Fox Sports as an studio analyst during the 2022 season
Video of Tiger Woods hitting golf balls at Spyglass begs the question: when and where will he play next?
Seeing video of Tiger Woods hitting wedges at the Peter Hay Course at Pebble Beach, where he hosted a junior event this week, has the golf world swooning again. More video emerged Monday at Spyglass, and no less than Brandel Chamblee tweeted breathlessly:. “Tremendous width/shoulder turn in the backswing, legendary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star says let LIV Golf players compete in all the majors
PGA Tour star Cam Davis believes all of the world's best players competing on LIV Golf should still be allowed to compete in all four major championships moving forwards. Davis, who won the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour and recently competed in his first Presidents Cup, made his feelings known just days after it emerged LIV Golf has once again failed in its latest bid to receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points in its tournaments.
thecomeback.com
Former Eagles star blasts ‘nasty’ Philly fans
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys have one of the most intense rivalries in sports. Star offensive lineman Jason Peters has experienced this rivalry on the Philadelphia side for years, but he will now be taking on the Eagles as a member of the Cowboys on Sunday. Ahead of...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022
We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
Deadspin
Randy Johnson is one NFL photographer Davante Adams wouldn’t mess with
These days, Randy Johnson is still combining his two favorite interests, owning a bird’s eye view of the world beneath him, and photography. As a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame pitcher, he towered over the field as the tallest player in Major League Baseball History. He’s also probably one of the few aces who could have thrown down at Aaron Judge’s strike zone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Predictions: Week 6 Picks for Every Game
Our experts offer free NFL Week 6 picks for every game in the 2022 football season.
Harrison Frazar regains his confidence, says goodbye to Monday qualifiers — for now
Harrison Frazar has always been the lesser-known of two University of Texas roommates who were among the powerhouse Longhorn teams that won seven Southwest Conference titles in a row under coach Jimmy Clayton from 1989-1995. Justin Leonard was the four-time conference tournament medalist and the 1994 NCAA individual champion who went on to win the 1997 British Open and the 1998 Players Championship, among 12 PGA Tour titles. ...
Rookie NFL Quarterback, Seventh-Round Draft Pick Will Likely Make First Start This Sunday
A rookie quarterback and seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will likely be making the first start of his NFL career this Sunday. Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will likely start for the AFC East franchise in Week 6. Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice on Wednesday, ...
Comments / 0