ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Amazon's October Prime Day sale has some of the season's best holiday gifts on sale for as little as $11

Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale has begun! The 48-hour event (it runs through Oct. 12) provides Prime members with an early chance to save on a range of products, including entertainment and pop culture gifts before the holiday season is in full swing. Many deals are exclusive to Prime members, so if you want to shop all the marked-down items, be sure to sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Amazon Customer#Baby Wipes#Cbs Essentials#Amazon Basics#Amazon Stock Up And#Amazon Elements
CNET

Prime Day Deals Under $25: Last Chance to Save Big

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year is well underway, bringing with it thousands of deals. We're tracking all of the biggest and best deals in our October Prime Day live blog, but there are a lot of smaller deals to be found, too. Whether you're looking for some deal inspiration during this fall's Prime Early Access Sale event, you aim to make the most of a limited budget or you just want to save on some everyday essentials, we've got you covered. We are in the last stretch so now is the time to grab these bargains while you can.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Phone Arena

Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date

The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
ELECTRONICS
New York Post

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale live updates: Best October Prime Day deals

We always said Amazon Prime Day is our version of the Super Bowl, but Amazon’s Early Prime Access Sale is like the Super Bowl 2.0. To help prepare yourself for holiday gifting, the mega-retailer is hosting another two-day shopping extravaganza on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday Oct. 12 to allow you to save big ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal holidays.
SHOPPING
Architectural Digest

How to Fold a Fitted Sheet Without Going Crazy

Of all the items stored in a linen closet that require basic folding savvy, knowing how to fold a fitted sheet likely ranks among the hardest. That’s because towels and top sheets for every mattress size have one important thing in common: a flat surface. Fitted sheets, on the other hand, have rounded, bunched elastic corners that make the prospect of folding them seem like an exercise in futility. One false move and you’ve got a wadded mess that looks more like a bundle of fabric than bed sheets. You know you need a folding lesson when putting away a duvet cover seems easier.
HOME & GARDEN
Engadget

Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever

An 11-inch model is also on sale. The home security hogging all the awards. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
ELECTRONICS
CBS News

E-bikes sold by Amazon and Walmart recalled due to explosion, fire risk

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. E-bikes sold by retailers including Amazon, Sears and Walmart are being recalled because the bicycles' lithium-ion batteries can ignite, potentially...
CARS
Food & Wine

Le Creuset Dutch Ovens, Bakeware, and Accessories Start at $22 at Amazon Right Now

When fall rolls around, you know it's time to pull out the Dutch oven, casserole dish, and bakeware sets. Enjoying cozy, warm dishes when it's blustery and cold out is basically soul food. However, not every cookware piece delivers those chef's kiss results. It's why thousands of people are quite literally obsessed with high-end cast iron and stoneware pieces — basically anything from Le Creuset — that makes the cooking process easier (and look more beautiful).
SHOPPING
BGR.com

The Midnight Club, already #2 on Netflix in the US, has also set a world record

Netflix seems to have hit the streaming jackpot over the weekend, with viewers rewarding two of its new releases by sending them straight to the top spots in their respective categories. The dark new Mila Kunis drama Luckiest Girl Alive, for example, is currently the #1 Netflix movie in the US, while a TV series that was also released ahead of the weekend (The Midnight Club) is the #2 Netflix show at the moment in the US (it’s seemingly going to take a while to dislodge Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer series from the #1 spot).
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

CBS News

561K+
Followers
68K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy