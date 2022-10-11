ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WLNS

Whitmer, Dixon talk abortion, economy in first TV debate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Voters had the opportunity to hear Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican candidate Tudor Dixon make their case Thursday night ahead of the November election. The candidates faced off in Grand Rapids and heard questions from voters on a range of issues, but abortion access, taxes and inflation took center stage, with […]
WLNS

POLL: “Yes” votes dominating Michigan ballot initiatives

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – All three proposals on the Michigan midterm ballots are seeing strong support, according to an EPIC MRA poll. Prop 1 aims to replace the current system for state representatives and senators with a 12-year combined total limit. The current term limits are six years for House members and eight years for […]
WLNS

GOP calls for investigation into 2016 deal made by Gilchrist

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Republican ticket aiming for the governor’s office is calling for a special investigation of the current Lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist. Their claim stems from a land deal that Gilchrist made back in 2016 when he worked for the city of Detroit. His opponent in the midterm election, Shane Hernandez claims […]
WLNS

Waverly High School released early after lockdown

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Waverly High School was put into lockdown mode Wednesday afternoon. The school said on Facebook it was conducting a ‘threat assessment’ at the high school after students got a threat via “Air Drop” on iPhones. The staff moved into lockdown mode as the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office investigated, the school said […]
WLNS

Students, staff react to threat at Waverly High

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Waverly high was put in lockdown Wednesday afternoon after students received a threat on their phones. When 6 News arrived at the school, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies were escorting kids out of the building Dozens of frightened parents were blocking the road hoping to get to their children. “I was saying […]
