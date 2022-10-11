ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

greenwichfreepress.com

200th Birthday of Renowned American Landscape Architect Frederick Law Olmsted to Be Celebrated in Greenwich

April 26, 2022 marked the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted — author, journalist, public official, urban planner and founder of American landscape architecture. Olmsted and his successor firms designed thousands of landscape projects across the country, including those in Greenwich, Connecticut. His democratic vision of public parks and their capacity to bring communities together is more important than ever.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

YMCA of Greenwich Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Scoreboard

The YMCA of Greenwich hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to unveil its new state-of-the-art 34’ scoreboard sponsored by Cheribundi, a leader in all-natural sports nutrition. Cheribundi donated $130,000 to the YMCA of Greenwich to fund the scoreboard as part of their Fueling Future Champions initiative that empowers future generations of athletes to reduce inflammation, increase recovery, boost immunity and improve sleep.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Zoom Panel to Tackle Building an Equitable & Local Food Economy

The Foodshed Network and Conservation Commission announce “Just Food: Building an Equitable & Local Food Economy,” the fifth panel of the Greenwich Food System Forum. The webinar is free, and will be held virtually through Zoom, on Wednesday, October 19, starting at 7:00pm. “Our upcoming panel will be...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Christ Church Packathon Set for Oct 16

Christ Church is organizing another Food Packathon, and are seeking volunteers to help people in need on Sunday, October 16, 11:15 am – 2:00 pm in Parish Hall at 254 East Putnam Ave. Volunteer to work in teams to assemble nutritious ingredients, weigh the packages, seal them, and box...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Exchange to Sponsor Fundraising Event for YWCA Domestic Abuse Services

The Greenwich Exchange for Women’s Work is sponsoring a Fundraising Boutique Shopping Event in partnership with The Greenwich YWCA for the benefit of their Domestic Abuse Services Program. The Exchange is located at 28 Sherwood Place in downtown. You’ll find new vendors old old favorites with unique handmade wares,...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

ANGLAND: What’s behind the attacks on our public schools?

Submitted by Joe Angland, Chair, Greenwich Democratic Town Committee. What’s behind the attacks on our public schools?. In September, Republicans, many without any students in the Greenwich public schools, assembled a crowd at the Board of Education meeting to protest alleged “indoctrination” of students. Angry participants shouted...
GREENWICH, CT
