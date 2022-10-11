ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

West Virginia farm grows pumpkins and entertainment

By Sarah Mansheim
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — Stumpkins Pumpkins is now open again for the month of October to provide the local community with fall festivities.

Owners Tonya and Tom Osborne have been opening their farm as a pumpkin patch for around 20 years now, and say that they have just evolved over time into something for the community to rely on for fall entertainment.

“About 2001 or 2002 is when we started, and we actually got the idea from a farm that we would visit when we were going to see Tom’s parents,” said Tonya Osborne. “It was a big farm, and they had a pumpkin patch. … The farm operated completely on the honor system.”

Osborne goes on to say that when she and her husband decided to plant pumpkins themselves because the fall season is their favorite, they ended up with more than they knew what to do with. So they put them out in front of their house and operated on the honor system for payments of the pumpkins as well.

“To my knowledge, no one ever took advantage of us doing that because there was always money in the Mason jar, but we have stopped doing that over the years,” said Osborne.

She added, “We’ve been open ever since, minus a few years that we closed due to health issues and things like that, but COVID didn’t really slow us down, maybe a little in the first year. However, I think we’ve just grown from that.”

Tonya Osborne also has closer ties to her and her husband’s farm than just the pumpkin patch because before she built her family’s current home and the pumpkin patch there, it was her grandfather’s farm.

It was also her family name that the name of the pumpkin patch came from.

“The name Stump in Stumpkins is my maiden name, and so because it rhymed, that was what we came up with. That’s where Stumpkins Pumpkins came from,” said Osborne.

They also have some of the original things from her grandfather’s farm that they utilize today.

“The cabin was something my husband built, but he used the wood from the old barn that used to be here,” said Osborne. “It was decaying and falling down, and when it did eventually come down, my husband wanted to preserve pieces of it because of its historical value.”

She added, “The wood from the barn is around 300 years old, so it’s been here a long time and will continue to be.”

As the farm and pumpkin patch has continued to grow and evolve, so has its popularity.

“We do have families that come here year after year because they tell us that they feel they like to come here because we are local and small, and I like to think we have a good, family friendly atmosphere,” Osborne said.

Osborne said she feels that people enjoy the pumpkin patch not only because of locality but also price.

“We don’t charge admission to get in,” she said. “We want to be a place where families can come and not have to spend a whole lot of money because we know times are hard especially now.”

Osborne added, “It’s a business and of course we charge for the pumpkins and a couple of the activities, but I don’t want people to have to pay $50 or $60 just to get in.”

They have also seemed to be getting traction out of the state as well.

“I feel that we are pulling people into the area just as another type of agritourism because we have a pretty big network of people just with advertising on social media,” said Osborne. “We’ve had people from Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina just to name a few.”

A rather new tradition that Stumpkins Pumpkins has added is their Fall Festival that they do in collaboration with the Lindsay Ann Varney Foundation, and this year it will be Saturday, Oct. 8.

The foundation was created in memory of Princeton local Lindsay Varney, who lost her battle to a brain tumor 2019 at age 17, and the Osbornes knew them from church.

“They are friends of ours, and we’ve known them for quite a while,” said Osborne.

The funds that the foundation raise at any of their events all go to research for childhood cancer, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and to help families that are having a similar experience.

The pumpkin patch is open every Saturday and Sunday in October, and on the last weekend of the month, they will have Lindsay’s Haunted Barn and Corn Maze as an added event for the foundation.

While October is their busiest time of the year, the upkeep of the pumpkin patch and farm is a multiseason job.

“It keeps us pretty busy,” said Osborne. “We start planting the pumpkins in the end of April, beginning of May in the greenhouse, so that keeps up pretty busy just with the pumpkins. The general up-keep of the farm keeps us working and is time-consuming, but I am fortunate to not have to work in the summer since I work for the school.”

The couple loves the pumpkin patch and fall, and Osborne said that because it is so important to their family, their kids will continue it long into the future.

“I feel like they will keep it going,” she said. “We have been blessed to have this farm and this property, and so we are blessed that we are able to be in a position to share it.”

The post West Virginia farm grows pumpkins and entertainment appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cardinalnews.org

Elk Fest set in Buchanan County; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of briefs around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Southern Gap Elk Fest will be October 20-22, 2022, in Buchanan County. The event included guided tours of Virginia’s elk herd for those who reserved a spot in advance for $10. (For...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Beckley announces date for annual Christmas Parade

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The City of Beckley set a date for this year’s Christmas Parade, along with a new theme: “Candy Canes and Christmas Treats”. This year’s parade will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The parade itself will start at 11 A.M. Line-up will begin at 9 A.M. at Park Middle School […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Bluefield, WV
Business
Bluefield, WV
Government
State
Tennessee State
State
West Virginia State
City
Bluefield, WV
Hinton News

Hinton Railroad Days returns

The Hinton Railroad Days Festival is making a triumphant return to the area. In recent years, the community feared the festival would end due to unforeseen circumstances with the train and Amtrack. The train that always provided passage to the event from Charleston, The New River Train, ran for what many believed to be the last time in 2018; however, state and local officials fought to reinstate the annual trip. The following year, officials accomplished their goal, and the Autumn Colors Express was born. Sadly, the pandemic kept the festival from happening in the two subsequent years. On October 20,...
HINTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Osborne
Lootpress

Report: Federal officials investigating West Virginia jail

BEAVER, WV (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register–Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility.
BEAVER, WV
WVNS

Christmas at Cass December train rides!

CASS, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for something fun and magical to do for the holiday season this year, you can enjoy a ride on the Cass Scenic Railroad during Christmas at Cass! Christmas at Cass lasts from December 2, 2022 to December 4, 2022, and again from December 9, 2022 to December 11, […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Beckley-Stratton Middle School threats originated outside of the state of WV

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – More details released on a story first reported by Lootpress about threats being made at Beckley-Stalrstton Middle School. The Beckley Police Department has been advised of numerous threats to parents and students at both Park Middle School and Beckley-Stratton Middle School. The Beckley Police Department along with our federal partners have determined through a lengthy investigation that these threats originated from sources outside of the country and in a different state.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Beckley-Princeton highlights Week 8 slate

Friday night commences the countdown towards the end of the season with four weeks left until the playoffs begin. James Monroe and Independence are amongst the area teams that have vaulted their way to the top of the pack while others are battling for position in a crowded field. This...
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#Pumpkin Patch#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business
Lootpress

Where Did Chick-Fil-A Go? And When Will It Be Back?

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As September came to a close, there was one burning question in the minds of Raleigh County Residents: When is Chick-fil-A at Beckley Galleria going to reopen?. Chick-fil-A of Beckley’s Galleria location has been closed for renovations since July 1st, 2022. Originally renovations were expected...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNT-TV

WVSP looking for woman missing from Mercer County

PRINCETON,WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police is searching for a woman who was reported missing today from Princeton, West Virginia. The missing person investigation involves Angela Cecil-Lawrence, 40, who was last seen on October 2, 2022 in Princeton. Based on photos of Cecil-Lawrence, she has dark hair with a neck and chest tattoo.
PRINCETON, WV
Lootpress

Traffic delays along S Kanawha St

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Some motorists could anticipate delays in traffic due to roadside work being conducted along the S Kanawha St area. Workers posted roadside near WVU Tech at the Church St turnoff on S Kanawha are directing traffic, stopping motorists in brief intervals as work continues. The...
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Augusta Free Press

Southwest Virginia woman gets seven-plus years on drug distribution charges

A Southwest Virginia woman was sentenced Tuesday to 87 months in federal prison on drug distribution charges. Sally Mae Carr, 42, of Meadowview, and formerly of Pomona, Calf., pleaded guilty in June to one count of distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.
MEADOWVIEW, VA
cavtalk.org

Mothman sighted in Rainelle!? [FICTION]

[Editors’ Note: This article is a work of fiction; it is not meant to be taken as a serious news article.]. As of October 3rd, 2022, multiple people reported having seen Mothman flying around the streets of Rainelle. Reports say that the Mothman was spotted perching on top of the Kroger grocery store. The Mothman was quoted to be staring at multiple individuals, and growling at many workers leaving their shifts, before flying off into the night. The Moth creature was seen flying towards Sewell Mountain, before disappearing into fog and darkness. This sighting begs the question, what was the Mothman doing on top of the building, and why Rainelle of all places? Multiple civilians decided to give their opinions and theories on what the Mothman might have been doing that night. One man named Geoff Putterman decided to give his insight on the event.
RAINELLE, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Courthouse News for Oct. 5 – 11

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news for Oct. 5 - 11. Marriages Darrell Ray Sharp III to Amanda Nicole Bonds. Fiduciaries Anna Belle Lewis, Administrator of the John Warren Lewis estate; Norman Edward Farley Jr. and Debbie Sue Ballard, Administrators of the Norman Edward Farley Sr. estate; Norman Edward Farley Jr. and Debbie Sue Ballard, Administrators of the Barbara Lucille Farley estate. Land Transfers Maria Hale and Kenneth L Hale and William C Hale and Edward Hale to Sean Gore and Casonia Shortridge, one-fifth of an acre, Talcott District; Jack David Woodrum and Debra A Woodrum to Joseph W Meadows Jr., Part of Lots Numbers 5 & 6 Block 8, City of Hinton District; MDH Holding Inc. to Harold J Hart III, 131.54 acres more or less, Talcott District; Cindy L Adkins to Columbus R Gill, Lot, City of Hinton District; Janet Armstrong to Glen Peter Tanner, 60.638 acres more or less, Green Sulphur District; Adam Colton Smith and John Jeffrey "Jack" Harless to Kevin R Wolfe and Tammy Wolfe, Lot 7, Talcott District. RELATED: Click here to see past editions of Summers County Courthouse news The post Summers County Courthouse News for Oct. 5 – 11 appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy