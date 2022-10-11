ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Park Service awards $2.4M for WVa projects

By WV Daily News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The National Park Service is funding recreation and restoration projects in West Virginia state and local parks with $2.4 million.

The awards include $900,000 to Mannington Hough Park Pool Replacement, $750,000 to Canaan Valley State Park Trails Accessibility Improvements in South Charleston, $668,117 to Southwood Park Pool Enhancement in Parkersburg, $71,500 to Myles Stadium renovations Phase II in Pennsboro and $54,302 to Paw Paw Municipal Park improvements in Paw Paw.

West Virginia’s U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, announced the funding.

