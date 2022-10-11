ALBANY – The performing arts centers at The Egg and the University at Albany, which jointly present Dance in Albany, are proud to present the next offering in the series – the Limon Dance Company. Born in Culiacan, Mexico, José Limón founded the Limón Dance Company in 1946 with Doris Humphrey. With a legacy still going strong 75 years later, his namesake company will perform at The Egg at the Empire State Plaza on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 8pm.

