Renowned World Artist, Pierre Bensusan, to Perform at Caffe Lena, October 20th
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Appearing at the historic Caffe Lena on October 20th is French-Algerian guitarist Pierre Bensusan. Regarded as one of the most eloquent World musicians of our time, this is a special show not to be missed!. After releasing Azwan, an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in...
LIVE: ZZ Top / Austin Meade @ Palace Theatre, 10/14/2022
“The bottom line is ZZ Top sounds like ZZ which is (a matter) of interpretation rather than slave to form. It’s what keeps it funky,” band leader Billy Gibbons told me in 2017. It’s a slippery slope adapting hard-core electric blues to the rock world without coming across...
LIVE: Scottish Chamber Orchestra @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 10/13/2022
TROY — Attendees of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra heard one of the world’s best musicians play one of the finest instruments ever built as she performed at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Thursday night. That’s not hyperbole. The Troy Chromatic Club is celebrating 125 years...
Limon Dance Company Performs Next in “Dance in Albany” Series
ALBANY – The performing arts centers at The Egg and the University at Albany, which jointly present Dance in Albany, are proud to present the next offering in the series – the Limon Dance Company. Born in Culiacan, Mexico, José Limón founded the Limón Dance Company in 1946 with Doris Humphrey. With a legacy still going strong 75 years later, his namesake company will perform at The Egg at the Empire State Plaza on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 8pm.
Putnam Place Rallying Behind Chad Stevens in Upcoming Benefit, October 16th
SARATOGA SPRINGS – On October 16th, Putnam Place will be exemplifying community through music, as it rallies behind local Chad “Superman” Stevens. The benefit for Stevens, currently battling cancer, will feature music from Waller Road. Putnam Place invites those thinking of attending to join them on October...
