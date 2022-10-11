ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE: ZZ Top / Austin Meade @ Palace Theatre, 10/14/2022

“The bottom line is ZZ Top sounds like ZZ which is (a matter) of interpretation rather than slave to form. It’s what keeps it funky,” band leader Billy Gibbons told me in 2017. It’s a slippery slope adapting hard-core electric blues to the rock world without coming across...
Limon Dance Company Performs Next in “Dance in Albany” Series

ALBANY – The performing arts centers at The Egg and the University at Albany, which jointly present Dance in Albany, are proud to present the next offering in the series – the Limon Dance Company. Born in Culiacan, Mexico, José Limón founded the Limón Dance Company in 1946 with Doris Humphrey. With a legacy still going strong 75 years later, his namesake company will perform at The Egg at the Empire State Plaza on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 8pm.
