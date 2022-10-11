Teresa Giudice, 50, and Joe Gorga, 48, were both at BravoCon in New York City this weekend, but they didn’t interact at all after Joe skipped his sister’s wedding to Luis Ruelas over a blowout fight that allegedly took place while filming the season 13 finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Their co-star Dolores Catania, 51, chatted with HollywoodLife at BravoCon and told us that Joe and Teresa may never reconcile since their parents are dead.

