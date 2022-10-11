Read full article on original website
Related
'Knives Out' director Rian Johnson confirms 'Glass Onion' lead character Benoit Blanc is queer
Rian Johnson responded to theories regarding Benoit Blanc's (Daniel Craig) sexuality during a press conference at the London Film Festival.
Dolores Catania Reveals Why Teresa & Joe’s New Fight Is Worse Than Any Before It (Exclusive)
Teresa Giudice, 50, and Joe Gorga, 48, were both at BravoCon in New York City this weekend, but they didn’t interact at all after Joe skipped his sister’s wedding to Luis Ruelas over a blowout fight that allegedly took place while filming the season 13 finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Their co-star Dolores Catania, 51, chatted with HollywoodLife at BravoCon and told us that Joe and Teresa may never reconcile since their parents are dead.
Comments / 0