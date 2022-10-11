ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, CT

New Haven Independent

Derby Administration Pushes For Finance Merger With Schools

DERBY — The Derby mayor’s office wants to consolidate the city and school district finance departments, according to a series of emails between Derby City Hall and Derby Public Schools. ​“The goal is to consolidate operations with the city assuming responsibilities for all financial operations,” Walt Mayhew, Mayor...
DERBY, CT
New Haven Independent

Davenport Demolition & Dev Plan Debated

Dina and Angeley Guadalupe aren’t opposed to a California-based developer knocking down their Davenport Avenue home and replacing the block with 194 mostly high-end apartments. But they are worried about rushing to find a new place to live where they can afford to pay the rent. The Guadalupe sisters...
REAL ESTATE
New Haven Independent

Bonuses OK’d As Teacher Crunch Continues

New hires will receive signing bonuses through the end of January in the public school district’s latest effort to recruit more teachers, paraprofessionals, social workers, and safety officers — amid an ongoing flood of staff resignations and publicly vented concerns about substandard working conditions in the city’s schools.
EDUCATION
New Haven Independent

Common Ground Wins Community Engagement Award

An urban farming and ecology-centered local charter school has won the first-ever ​“Impact Community Engagement Award” from the national charter school development firm Building Hope. That’s according to a press release that Common Ground High School sent out on Wednesday. Common Ground, which was founded 25...
NEW HAVEN, CT

