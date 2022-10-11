(Whitewater Valley)--A new drought map was released by the federal government Thursday. Our area is still classified as abnormally dry, but not in a drought. But, Friday’s dry conditions combined with gusty winds have prompted a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service. The combination of wind and dry sticks and leaves on the ground make grass fires more likely. There have been two large grass fires in our area this week. We are now 22 days into fall. In that time, officially, Richmond has had only a trace of rain.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO