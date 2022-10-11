Read full article on original website
Related
1017thepoint.com
TEEN WANTED ON WEAPONS CHARGES CAUGHT AT GREENWOOD APTS
(Richmond, IN)--A wanted Richmond teen was rounded up at the Greenwood Apartments Thursday night. That’s where police found 19-year-old Brian Dawkins. Dawkins was wanted on several warrants involving handguns. He had originally been arrested in June of last year following a shooting on South West 3rd Street. Two teens were shot in that incident. Dawkins fled the scene and was eventually captured. He was being held Friday morning without bond.
1017thepoint.com
DRY CONDITIONS PROMPT RED FLAG WARNING
(Whitewater Valley)--A new drought map was released by the federal government Thursday. Our area is still classified as abnormally dry, but not in a drought. But, Friday’s dry conditions combined with gusty winds have prompted a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service. The combination of wind and dry sticks and leaves on the ground make grass fires more likely. There have been two large grass fires in our area this week. We are now 22 days into fall. In that time, officially, Richmond has had only a trace of rain.
1017thepoint.com
CALLS FOR HELP WITH PHYSICAL DOMESTIC DISPUTES RISING STEADILY
(Wayne County, IN)--There has been a huge increase in domestic disputes that have turned physical in Wayne County in recent years. Listen to these numbers. Back in 2015, Wayne County dispatchers had a total of 342 calls for help for physical domestic disputes. By last year, that number had grown steadily and nearly doubled to 608. This year, it’s on pace to go even higher…up to 662. There was a call like that Thursday. Tomi McNew and Lacie Shallenburg were jailed for domestic battery in the presence of a child after an incident on South 5th Street.
Comments / 0