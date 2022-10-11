ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

Penny Stock Nikola Continues To Fall

Alternative energy truck company Nikola’s founder Trevor Milton was found guilty of fraud over statements he made about the firm’s prospects. At the core of the changes was that he tried to increase the price of the public corporation’s stock. The news shouldn’t be a distraction for investors. Nikola has become a penny stock, and […]
Clayton News Daily

Top Fed official says he broke central bank trading rules

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Friday he had inadvertently broken the central bank's trading rules. New documents highlighted multiple violations. Bostic, who has led the Atlanta Fed for five years, made personal trades during blackout periods, when officials are prohibited from making financial transactions. The disclosures also show that Bostic previously filed incomplete information and that he held more than $50,000 in US Treasury funds last year, which exceeds the permissible limit.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Workers at second Apple store vote to join union

Apple workers in Oklahoma City have voted to form the second-ever labor union at one of the company's US stores, in the latest sign that organizing efforts are gaining traction inside and outside the tech and retail industries. In a preliminary tally by the National Labor Relations Board on Friday...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

