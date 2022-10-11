Read full article on original website
Penny Stock Nikola Continues To Fall
Alternative energy truck company Nikola’s founder Trevor Milton was found guilty of fraud over statements he made about the firm’s prospects. At the core of the changes was that he tried to increase the price of the public corporation’s stock. The news shouldn’t be a distraction for investors. Nikola has become a penny stock, and […]
China's Xi opens Party Congress with speech tackling Taiwan, Hong Kong and zero-Covid
Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday vowed to steer China through grave challenges toward national rejuvenation, advancing a nationalistic vision that has put it on a collision path with the West. Speaking at the opening of the 20th Party Congress, where he is poised to secure a norm-breaking third term...
Top Fed official says he broke central bank trading rules
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Friday he had inadvertently broken the central bank's trading rules. New documents highlighted multiple violations. Bostic, who has led the Atlanta Fed for five years, made personal trades during blackout periods, when officials are prohibited from making financial transactions. The disclosures also show that Bostic previously filed incomplete information and that he held more than $50,000 in US Treasury funds last year, which exceeds the permissible limit.
Workers at second Apple store vote to join union
Apple workers in Oklahoma City have voted to form the second-ever labor union at one of the company's US stores, in the latest sign that organizing efforts are gaining traction inside and outside the tech and retail industries. In a preliminary tally by the National Labor Relations Board on Friday...
