Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Friday he had inadvertently broken the central bank's trading rules. New documents highlighted multiple violations. Bostic, who has led the Atlanta Fed for five years, made personal trades during blackout periods, when officials are prohibited from making financial transactions. The disclosures also show that Bostic previously filed incomplete information and that he held more than $50,000 in US Treasury funds last year, which exceeds the permissible limit.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO