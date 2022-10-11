ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Digital Trends

Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
CNET

Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick

TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 3

What we're learning from these Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows lists is that you all love movies, but aren't really into Prime Video original movies. Following the no-show on the list by Naomi Watts' Goodnight Mommy, the new Prime Video original film My Best Friend's Exorcism, which was just released on Friday, also failed to make the list. Meanwhile, Ambulance and Firestarter, which were both released in theaters (Firestarter was also released on Peacock), made the list after debuting on Prime Video on Friday. Of the five films on today's list, only one — Samaritan — is a Prime Video original. You guys ever hear of movie theaters?
techunwrapped.com

It’s not on Netflix or HBO, where can I watch a series or movie online?

With an increasing number of streaming platforms available and not only is it more complicated to pay for each and every one of them, but it is also very difficult to know where are they the current or past series that we want to see. Fortunately, this problem has a very simple solution as we show you below.
Clayton News Daily

Netflix Announces Price for New Ad-Supported Tier

Netflix has been signaling recently that after years of resistance, the streaming giant would introduce an advertiser-support tier. Now, the once invincible streaming service has said that it's ad-supporter tier, "Basic with ads,” will cost $6.99 a month. The tier will launch on Nov. 3. A limited number of...
InsideHook

Netflix’s New Ad-Supported Plan Is a Good Deal (Except Maybe for Netflix)

Netflix just announced a $6.99 streaming plan for customers, and it sounds like a legitimately good deal — except maybe for Netflix itself. The new reduced plan (“Basic With Ads”) launches on Nov. 3 in 12 countries. It’s pretty similar to existing Netflix subscriptions, although the video quality is 720p/HD and includes “an average of 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour.” A few shows and movies aren’t going to be available on this tier due to licensing restrictions, and there’s no ability to download titles.
Android Police

How to share your Amazon Prime Video login with Amazon Household

Subscription services have seen price hikes over the last year while warning against sharing accounts, and a famous example is Netflix, one of the leading video streaming services. But subscribing to multiple accounts for each family member is a considerable investment that not everyone can or should make. So one of the best options for sharing streams is Amazon Prime Video, which supplies a high-quality 4K-supported on-demand streaming service across many devices. Amazon Prime Video is free for any Amazon Prime subscriber and can even be customized with more channels that suit your tastes.
