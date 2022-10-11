Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now
Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
CNET
Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick
TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu
As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 3
What we're learning from these Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows lists is that you all love movies, but aren't really into Prime Video original movies. Following the no-show on the list by Naomi Watts' Goodnight Mommy, the new Prime Video original film My Best Friend's Exorcism, which was just released on Friday, also failed to make the list. Meanwhile, Ambulance and Firestarter, which were both released in theaters (Firestarter was also released on Peacock), made the list after debuting on Prime Video on Friday. Of the five films on today's list, only one — Samaritan — is a Prime Video original. You guys ever hear of movie theaters?
Roku Express (2022) review
Our Roku Express (2022) review shows how the competition among $30 streaming devices is tougher than ever.
Amazon Freevee: everything you need to know about the free streaming service
Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming service that features library and original titles.
9to5Mac
Netflix ad-supported tier launching next month: $7 per month, 720p streaming
Netflix has officially announced its new ad-supported tier, which will launch on November 3. In the United States, this new “Basic with Ads” plan will cost $6.99 per month. You’ll see around four to five minutes of ads per hour and video quality will be limited to 720p…
techunwrapped.com
Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video: 1 in 2 French people subscribe to a streaming service
1 out of 2 French people subscribe to a streaming service. This is the main statistic revealed by the latest study from the GetApp recommendation engine. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ are not the only platforms popular with the French. Product delivery and online service delivery services are also popular.
techunwrapped.com
It’s not on Netflix or HBO, where can I watch a series or movie online?
With an increasing number of streaming platforms available and not only is it more complicated to pay for each and every one of them, but it is also very difficult to know where are they the current or past series that we want to see. Fortunately, this problem has a very simple solution as we show you below.
TV Fanatic
Netflix Announces November Launch for Ad-Supported Tier, but Not All Content Will Be Available
Netflix's much-talked-about ad-supported plan will launch in the U.S. on November 3. The cost will be $6.99 per month. The latest tier is called "Basic with ads" and will give viewers four to five minutes of commercials per hour. The commercials will be 15 or 30 seconds, and will be...
CNBC
Netflix will charge $6.99 a month for new ad-supported plan starting Nov. 3 in U.S.
Netflix is pricing its ad-supported service at $6.99 a month, which will be $1 less than Disney+ and Hulu with commercials. Commercials will be 15 or 30 seconds in length and will play before and during Netflix's content. Netflix's "Basic with ads" tier will include an average of four to...
Clayton News Daily
Netflix Announces Price for New Ad-Supported Tier
Netflix has been signaling recently that after years of resistance, the streaming giant would introduce an advertiser-support tier. Now, the once invincible streaming service has said that it's ad-supporter tier, "Basic with ads,” will cost $6.99 a month. The tier will launch on Nov. 3. A limited number of...
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Last Minute Movie and TV Deals
Amazon Early Access Prime Sale is October 11 and 12th. Here are the best deals for movie and television fans.
Apple TV+ gets closer to Hulu in the US while Amazon Prime Video lost subscribers
Back in September, JustWatch reported that Apple TV+ surpassed 6% global market share of the streaming market, while some of its competitors lost subscribers. Now JustWatch is back with a new report, this time with market share data from streaming platforms in the US. Apple TV+ continues to grow in...
Netflix’s New Ad-Supported Plan Is a Good Deal (Except Maybe for Netflix)
Netflix just announced a $6.99 streaming plan for customers, and it sounds like a legitimately good deal — except maybe for Netflix itself. The new reduced plan (“Basic With Ads”) launches on Nov. 3 in 12 countries. It’s pretty similar to existing Netflix subscriptions, although the video quality is 720p/HD and includes “an average of 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour.” A few shows and movies aren’t going to be available on this tier due to licensing restrictions, and there’s no ability to download titles.
How to share your Amazon Prime Video login with Amazon Household
Subscription services have seen price hikes over the last year while warning against sharing accounts, and a famous example is Netflix, one of the leading video streaming services. But subscribing to multiple accounts for each family member is a considerable investment that not everyone can or should make. So one of the best options for sharing streams is Amazon Prime Video, which supplies a high-quality 4K-supported on-demand streaming service across many devices. Amazon Prime Video is free for any Amazon Prime subscriber and can even be customized with more channels that suit your tastes.
Netflix unveils details on cheaper, ad-supported subscription plan
Netflix has revealed that its new Basic with Ads subscription plan will cost $6.99 a month and launch Nov. 3. The new plan will feature advertisements and will be missing some content available with other plans.
