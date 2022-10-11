ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

TEEN WANTED ON WEAPONS CHARGES CAUGHT AT GREENWOOD APTS

(Richmond, IN)--A wanted Richmond teen was rounded up at the Greenwood Apartments Thursday night. That’s where police found 19-year-old Brian Dawkins. Dawkins was wanted on several warrants involving handguns. He had originally been arrested in June of last year following a shooting on South West 3rd Street. Two teens were shot in that incident. Dawkins fled the scene and was eventually captured. He was being held Friday morning without bond.
RICHMOND, IN
miamivalleytoday.com

Covington man found not competent

TROY – Thursday, Oct. 13, Judge Jeannine N. Pratt with Miami County Common Pleas Court found Mark J. Mayor, 47, of Covington, to be a “mentally-ill person” who is unable to withstand trial. Mayor is facing murder and felonious assault charges after allegedly killing his father, David...
COVINGTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Hiser arrested with stolen gun from Darke County

CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug and gun related charges. Grey reports that on Oct. 13, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. The HIT Team made 11 traffic stops, issued four citations for Driving Under Suspension and seven written warnings.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
q95fm.net

Woman Arrested Following Collision With Police Cruiser

An update from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department:. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at about 11:54 pm, Patrolman TJ Brown with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol driving eastbound on US 40 west of Salisbury Road. While eastbound, Patrolman Brown observed a west bound vehicle drive left of the centerline and was coming head on towards him. In an evasive maneuver to avoid a head-on collision and other traffic on the roadway, Patrolman Brown applied his brakes and swerved toward the west bound lanes of US 40. The out of control vehicle continued left of the centerline and collided with Patrolman Brown’s vehicle, striking the rear passenger’s side door. Because of Patrolman Brown’s alertness and quick evasive action, a head-on collision was avoided.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
WKRC

Madisonville man accused of violently carjacking two people

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Madisonville man is accused of hurting two people while stealing their cars. Elijah Cotton was arraigned Thursday on two counts of robbery. On Oct. 1, police say Cotton waited for the victim to get out of her car. As she walked away from it, he allegedly grabbed her by her hair and slammed her to the ground on Medpace Way.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced for armed robbery in 3 counties

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday for a string of robberies that spanned three counties, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old De’Sean McCleskey was sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing seven gas stations last winter. The […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Springfield early Friday. Crews were called to the 500 block of South Arlington Avenue around 2:30 a.m. to reports of a man shot in the leg, according to Springfield Police Department. The man was taken to...
DAYTON, OH
953wiki.com

Indiana State Police Conducting Death Investigation

The final autopsy and toxicology results are still pending at this time. Greensburg-On Monday, October 10, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were contacted by the Greensburg Police Department and requested to conduct a death investigation after a Greensburg, Indiana man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers with the police department.
GREENSBURG, IN
1017thepoint.com

CALLS FOR HELP WITH PHYSICAL DOMESTIC DISPUTES RISING STEADILY

(Wayne County, IN)--There has been a huge increase in domestic disputes that have turned physical in Wayne County in recent years. Listen to these numbers. Back in 2015, Wayne County dispatchers had a total of 342 calls for help for physical domestic disputes. By last year, that number had grown steadily and nearly doubled to 608. This year, it’s on pace to go even higher…up to 662. There was a call like that Thursday. Tomi McNew and Lacie Shallenburg were jailed for domestic battery in the presence of a child after an incident on South 5th Street.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN

