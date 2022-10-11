Read full article on original website
1017thepoint.com
TEEN WANTED ON WEAPONS CHARGES CAUGHT AT GREENWOOD APTS
(Richmond, IN)--A wanted Richmond teen was rounded up at the Greenwood Apartments Thursday night. That’s where police found 19-year-old Brian Dawkins. Dawkins was wanted on several warrants involving handguns. He had originally been arrested in June of last year following a shooting on South West 3rd Street. Two teens were shot in that incident. Dawkins fled the scene and was eventually captured. He was being held Friday morning without bond.
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington man found not competent
TROY – Thursday, Oct. 13, Judge Jeannine N. Pratt with Miami County Common Pleas Court found Mark J. Mayor, 47, of Covington, to be a “mentally-ill person” who is unable to withstand trial. Mayor is facing murder and felonious assault charges after allegedly killing his father, David...
Hospital releases Dayton police officer who was stabbed in the neck; Suspect is in jail
DAYTON — The Dayton police officer who was stabbed in the neck Thursday during a scuffle that erupted on a mental health call has been released from Miami Valley Hospital, the police department said in a statement released minutes ago. “The officer was stabbed in the neck and we...
wevv.com
Major meth distribution operation busted in Wayne County, sheriff says
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office say an arrest has been been made in a major meth distribution operation out of rural Fairfield, Illinois. Sheriff Chris Otey said Wednesday that 59-year-old Jesse L. Owen of rural Fairfield had been arrested on felony drug charges. According to WCSO, deputies executed a search...
Daily Advocate
Hiser arrested with stolen gun from Darke County
CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug and gun related charges. Grey reports that on Oct. 13, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. The HIT Team made 11 traffic stops, issued four citations for Driving Under Suspension and seven written warnings.
Same-sex couple claims area cemetery removed marriage date from headstone
YELLOW SPRINGS — A man feels as if Calvary Cemetery in Dayton is trying to erase his same-sex marriage. Darrell Frye told News Center 7′s Haley Kosik he believes they purposefully defaced his husband’s headstone. >>Charges filed against man accused of stabbing Dayton officer in the neck;...
q95fm.net
Woman Arrested Following Collision With Police Cruiser
An update from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department:. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at about 11:54 pm, Patrolman TJ Brown with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol driving eastbound on US 40 west of Salisbury Road. While eastbound, Patrolman Brown observed a west bound vehicle drive left of the centerline and was coming head on towards him. In an evasive maneuver to avoid a head-on collision and other traffic on the roadway, Patrolman Brown applied his brakes and swerved toward the west bound lanes of US 40. The out of control vehicle continued left of the centerline and collided with Patrolman Brown’s vehicle, striking the rear passenger’s side door. Because of Patrolman Brown’s alertness and quick evasive action, a head-on collision was avoided.
WKRC
Madisonville man accused of violently carjacking two people
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Madisonville man is accused of hurting two people while stealing their cars. Elijah Cotton was arraigned Thursday on two counts of robbery. On Oct. 1, police say Cotton waited for the victim to get out of her car. As she walked away from it, he allegedly grabbed her by her hair and slammed her to the ground on Medpace Way.
Dayton man sentenced for armed robbery in 3 counties
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday for a string of robberies that spanned three counties, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old De’Sean McCleskey was sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing seven gas stations last winter. The […]
UPDATE: Coroner’s office ID’s Dayton man as victim of Tuesday homicide
DAYTON — The death of a 56-year-old man found Tuesday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide, according to Dayton police. >>Hospital releases Dayton police officer who was stabbed in the neck; Suspect is in jail. Anthony Matthews, 56, of Dayton, was identified as the victim found dead inside...
Dayton man facing murder charges for shooting at shopping center parking lot
DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing murder charges after an investigation linked him to a deadly shooting earlier this year. Quinn Mattison, 27, is facing three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability, according to charges filed Friday morning in Dayton Municipal Court.
Double-fatal crash involving UTV under investigation in Montgomery County
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a double fatal crash involving a UTV that happened Saturday morning. According to a release, the OSHP Dayton Post says they are investigating a single vehicle double fatal crash that happened near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township in Montgomery […]
WLWT 5
Neighbor talks about the call she made to 911 in Hamilton homicide investigation
HAMILTON, Ohio — A homicide investigation is now underway in Butler County as police release more details about the violent situation that unfolded on Parrish Avenue Tuesday. Just days later, the neighbor who called 911 is remembering the woman who was killed for her kind heart and giving soul.
WKRC
Former Butler County coach pleads guilty to inappropriate relationship with student
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A former coach at a local high school now admits she had sexual contact with a player on her team. Ashley Rison coached softball at New Miami High School. She pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual...
Fox 59
‘This is unacceptable’: Muncie teens racially profiled at Rural King
MUNCIE, Ind. — “I just didn’t think it would happen to us,” explained Marquel Bond. He and his friend Jayleon Jones had multiple discussions with parents about how young Black men are sometimes treated differently and how to respond if it happened to them. Then, it...
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Springfield early Friday. Crews were called to the 500 block of South Arlington Avenue around 2:30 a.m. to reports of a man shot in the leg, according to Springfield Police Department. The man was taken to...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville resident organizing ‘Rose Ride’ for fallen Richmond police officer Seara Burton
Noblesville resident Izzy Menchaca, a senior officer of the American Veteran Riders Association and member of the Noblesville VFW Post 6246, is coordinating the Rose Ride in honor of Richmond Police Department OFC Seara Burton. Motorcycle riders and the Jeep communities will meet on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Noblesville...
953wiki.com
Indiana State Police Conducting Death Investigation
The final autopsy and toxicology results are still pending at this time. Greensburg-On Monday, October 10, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were contacted by the Greensburg Police Department and requested to conduct a death investigation after a Greensburg, Indiana man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers with the police department.
Driver avoids deer but not the house, fire department reports
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver who reported swerving to avoid a deer Thursday night on state Route 227 slammed into a house, the Hollansburg (Indiana) Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., said. The driver told firefighters dispatched to the incident that the deer ran out in front of the...
1017thepoint.com
CALLS FOR HELP WITH PHYSICAL DOMESTIC DISPUTES RISING STEADILY
(Wayne County, IN)--There has been a huge increase in domestic disputes that have turned physical in Wayne County in recent years. Listen to these numbers. Back in 2015, Wayne County dispatchers had a total of 342 calls for help for physical domestic disputes. By last year, that number had grown steadily and nearly doubled to 608. This year, it’s on pace to go even higher…up to 662. There was a call like that Thursday. Tomi McNew and Lacie Shallenburg were jailed for domestic battery in the presence of a child after an incident on South 5th Street.
