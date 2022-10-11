(Wayne County, IN)--There has been a huge increase in domestic disputes that have turned physical in Wayne County in recent years. Listen to these numbers. Back in 2015, Wayne County dispatchers had a total of 342 calls for help for physical domestic disputes. By last year, that number had grown steadily and nearly doubled to 608. This year, it’s on pace to go even higher…up to 662. There was a call like that Thursday. Tomi McNew and Lacie Shallenburg were jailed for domestic battery in the presence of a child after an incident on South 5th Street.

WAYNE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO