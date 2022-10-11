ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

'It was 100% preventable': Friend shares memories of two GCU students killed in wrong-way crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Students at Grand Canyon University are remembering and honoring three classmates killed in a wrong-way crash this week on Interstate 17. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver was impaired and driving the wrong way for miles before the crash. Nicholas Noland grew up with Maggie Ogden and Aubrianna Hoffman in their small town of Clarkston, Washington. He says they are the only three people from their high school to move to Phoenix in a decade. Now, he feels all alone here again. He said the worst part is it was 100% preventable. “I just got a call from one of my close friends. He said, ‘Are you sitting down right now?’” said Noland.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Crash closes section of I-10 in west Phoenix

Portion of Tempe street renamed 'Allison Road Avenue' in honor of rock band Gin Blossoms. The Gin Blossoms is one of the best-known bands from Tempe to make national airways in the ‘90s. More home buyers asking sellers to cover cost of paying down points. Updated: 1 hour ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

PD: Man killed in 2-car crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a 58-year-old man lost his life in a two-car crash in south Phoenix Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the scene near 27th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m. Police said George Ybarra was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man killed after crashing into traffic signal pole in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is dead following an early morning traffic accident in Scottsdale. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday when police say an elderly man who was driving southbound crashed into a traffic signal pole on the northwest corner of 68th Street and Indian School Road. He was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after rear-ending woman's car in Phoenix

It is illegal to ask for money in an “aggressive manner” in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. On New Year’s Eve in 1980, the Redmond family was getting ready to host their holiday party when things took a drastic turn.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 GCU students killed in crash involving wrong-way driver

A Phoenix woman and her dog were attacked by pit bulls while walking in their neighborhood at 19th Ave and Campbell road. Animal control is still looking for the pit bull’s owner. |. Three Grand Canyon University students have died after police say a wrong-way driver crashed into their...
PHOENIX, AZ
#Phoenix College#Traffic Accident#Grand Canyon University
AZFamily

Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
KGUN 9

Three Grand Canyon University students killed in wrong-way crash near Phoenix

Three Grand Canyon University students were killed in a wrong-way crash north of Phoenix Monday morning, according to the school. The students were all freshmen at GCU. The three teens —Abriauna Hoffman of Clarkston, Washington, 18-year-old Magdalyn Ogden of Clarkston, Washington, and 19-year-old Elaine Balberdi of Kula, Hawaii — were in one of the vehicles that were hit.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man found shot to death at Glendale park

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a Glendale park on Thursday night. Officers were called out around 8 p.m. to Maryland Lakes Park, which is on Maryland Avenue, north of Bethany Home Road, and 47th Avenue. That’s where they found a man shot to death. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators didn’t release any suspect description. An investigation is underway.
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

Crash on I-10 near Avondale leaves woman in hospital

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A woman is in the hospital after a crash with a reported drunk driver on I-10 near Avondale sent her vehicle over the guardrail, DPS officials said. The crash happened Monday night at 8:58 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-10 at the Avondale off-ramp, according to a DPS report.
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Baby overdoses on fentanyl in Phoenix apartment

Pediatrician Dr. Gary Kirkilas says more babies and kids are getting their hands on fentanyl. Detective describes how he got "Zombie Hunter's" DNA during trial. Detective Clark Schwartzkopf met with Bryan Patrick Miller at a Chili's, and took his silverware and glass to be analyzed. Dog loses leg after being...
PHOENIX, AZ

