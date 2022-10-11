Read full article on original website
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in Phoenix
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My Roommate
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube Video
2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's Charities
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in Scottsdale
AZFamily
‘It was 100% preventable’: Friend shares memories of two GCU students killed in wrong-way crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Students at Grand Canyon University are remembering and honoring three classmates killed in a wrong-way crash this week on Interstate 17. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver was impaired and driving the wrong way for miles before the crash. Nicholas Noland grew up with Maggie Ogden and Aubrianna Hoffman in their small town of Clarkston, Washington. He says they are the only three people from their high school to move to Phoenix in a decade. Now, he feels all alone here again. He said the worst part is it was 100% preventable. “I just got a call from one of my close friends. He said, ‘Are you sitting down right now?’” said Noland.
AZFamily
Crash closes section of I-10 in west Phoenix
Portion of Tempe street renamed 'Allison Road Avenue' in honor of rock band Gin Blossoms. The Gin Blossoms is one of the best-known bands from Tempe to make national airways in the ‘90s. More home buyers asking sellers to cover cost of paying down points. Updated: 1 hour ago.
PD: Man killed in 2-car crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a 58-year-old man lost his life in a two-car crash in south Phoenix Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the scene near 27th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m. Police said George Ybarra was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided...
AZFamily
Man killed after crashing into traffic signal pole in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is dead following an early morning traffic accident in Scottsdale. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday when police say an elderly man who was driving southbound crashed into a traffic signal pole on the northwest corner of 68th Street and Indian School Road. He was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.
AZFamily
Man dead after rear-ending woman's car in Phoenix
It is illegal to ask for money in an “aggressive manner” in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. On New Year’s Eve in 1980, the Redmond family was getting ready to host their holiday party when things took a drastic turn.
Phoenix police investigating after man's body found Thursday morning
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in west Phoenix Thursday morning. Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 8 a.m. after receiving a call about an injured person in the street. When they arrived...
AZFamily
Woman run over by dump truck in Tolleson remains hospitalized after losing both legs
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman walking with her granddaughter lost both of her legs after being run over by a dump truck in Tolleson earlier this week and police suspect the driver could have been impaired. Maria Mira Montes, 75, and her 2-year-old granddaughter were crossing the street...
AZFamily
3 GCU students killed in crash involving wrong-way driver
A Phoenix woman and her dog were attacked by pit bulls while walking in their neighborhood at 19th Ave and Campbell road. Animal control is still looking for the pit bull’s owner. |. Three Grand Canyon University students have died after police say a wrong-way driver crashed into their...
AZFamily
Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Second infant treated for fentanyl exposure in Phoenix this week
An infant tested positive for Fentanyl after being taken to the hospital Wednesday morning. It happened near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix.
Mesa police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash from September
Mesa police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened in September.
KGUN 9
Three Grand Canyon University students killed in wrong-way crash near Phoenix
Three Grand Canyon University students were killed in a wrong-way crash north of Phoenix Monday morning, according to the school. The students were all freshmen at GCU. The three teens —Abriauna Hoffman of Clarkston, Washington, 18-year-old Magdalyn Ogden of Clarkston, Washington, and 19-year-old Elaine Balberdi of Kula, Hawaii — were in one of the vehicles that were hit.
AZFamily
Man found shot to death at Glendale park
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a Glendale park on Thursday night. Officers were called out around 8 p.m. to Maryland Lakes Park, which is on Maryland Avenue, north of Bethany Home Road, and 47th Avenue. That’s where they found a man shot to death. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators didn’t release any suspect description. An investigation is underway.
6 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chandler (Chandler, AZ)
The Chandler Fire officials reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash occurred near Arizona Avenue and Queen [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
mauinow.com
Baldwin High graduate among three college students killed near Phoenix after being struck by SUV in wrong lane
College freshman Hunter Elaine Kinohi Balberdi, a 19-year-old from Wailuku, died early Monday morning in a four-car collision about 30 miles north of Phoenix, Ariz., according to Phoenix law enforcement. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that three GCU students passed away this...
AZFamily
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Scottsdale Red Robin employee
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a robbery of a Red Robin in Scottsdale where an employee was shot and killed in June. Investigators say the suspect robbed the same restaurant less than a month before the deadly shooting of Joseph Doyle.
AZFamily
Pinal County deputies searching for suspects who rammed patrol car near Florence
The crash happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m. It is illegal to ask for money in an “aggressive manner” in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. True Crime Arizona: "The Last...
Crash on I-10 near Avondale leaves woman in hospital
AVONDALE, Ariz. — A woman is in the hospital after a crash with a reported drunk driver on I-10 near Avondale sent her vehicle over the guardrail, DPS officials said. The crash happened Monday night at 8:58 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-10 at the Avondale off-ramp, according to a DPS report.
AZFamily
Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Baby overdoses on fentanyl in Phoenix apartment
Pediatrician Dr. Gary Kirkilas says more babies and kids are getting their hands on fentanyl. Detective describes how he got "Zombie Hunter's" DNA during trial. Detective Clark Schwartzkopf met with Bryan Patrick Miller at a Chili's, and took his silverware and glass to be analyzed. Dog loses leg after being...
