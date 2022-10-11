Read full article on original website
Driver avoids deer but not the house, fire department reports
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver who reported swerving to avoid a deer Thursday night on state Route 227 slammed into a house, the Hollansburg (Indiana) Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., said. The driver told firefighters dispatched to the incident that the deer ran out in front of the...
wevv.com
Major meth distribution operation busted in Wayne County, sheriff says
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office say an arrest has been been made in a major meth distribution operation out of rural Fairfield, Illinois. Sheriff Chris Otey said Wednesday that 59-year-old Jesse L. Owen of rural Fairfield had been arrested on felony drug charges. According to WCSO, deputies executed a search...
Daily Advocate
Hiser arrested with stolen gun from Darke County
CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug and gun related charges. Grey reports that on Oct. 13, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. The HIT Team made 11 traffic stops, issued four citations for Driving Under Suspension and seven written warnings.
Multiple departments responding to fire at post office in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY — Crews are working to battle a fire that broke out at a post office in Shelby County. Shelby County dispatch confirmed firefighters were called to respond to a fire at a post office in the 6600 block of Palestine Street in Pemberton. The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville resident organizing ‘Rose Ride’ for fallen Richmond police officer Seara Burton
Noblesville resident Izzy Menchaca, a senior officer of the American Veteran Riders Association and member of the Noblesville VFW Post 6246, is coordinating the Rose Ride in honor of Richmond Police Department OFC Seara Burton. Motorcycle riders and the Jeep communities will meet on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Noblesville...
Judge reverses zoning order to demolish Troy building damaged in 2020 tornado
TROY — A historic Troy building, damaged in a 2020 tornado will remain standing after a Miami County judge reversed an order to have the building demolished. >>VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows tornado moving through Troy Public Square. The Tavern Building on West Main Street in Troy was damaged during...
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington man found not competent
TROY – Thursday, Oct. 13, Judge Jeannine N. Pratt with Miami County Common Pleas Court found Mark J. Mayor, 47, of Covington, to be a “mentally-ill person” who is unable to withstand trial. Mayor is facing murder and felonious assault charges after allegedly killing his father, David...
2 hurt after crash involving overturned propane truck in Miami County; Hazmat investigating
STAUNTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were hurt after a crash involving an overturned propane truck in Miami County early Saturday afternoon. >>2 dead, 2 injured after UTV crash in Clay Township. The Miami County Sheriff’s confirmed the crash happened in the area of Troy Sidney Road and Rusk Road...
1017thepoint.com
CALLS FOR HELP WITH PHYSICAL DOMESTIC DISPUTES RISING STEADILY
(Wayne County, IN)--There has been a huge increase in domestic disputes that have turned physical in Wayne County in recent years. Listen to these numbers. Back in 2015, Wayne County dispatchers had a total of 342 calls for help for physical domestic disputes. By last year, that number had grown steadily and nearly doubled to 608. This year, it’s on pace to go even higher…up to 662. There was a call like that Thursday. Tomi McNew and Lacie Shallenburg were jailed for domestic battery in the presence of a child after an incident on South 5th Street.
q95fm.net
Woman Arrested Following Collision With Police Cruiser
An update from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department:. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at about 11:54 pm, Patrolman TJ Brown with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol driving eastbound on US 40 west of Salisbury Road. While eastbound, Patrolman Brown observed a west bound vehicle drive left of the centerline and was coming head on towards him. In an evasive maneuver to avoid a head-on collision and other traffic on the roadway, Patrolman Brown applied his brakes and swerved toward the west bound lanes of US 40. The out of control vehicle continued left of the centerline and collided with Patrolman Brown’s vehicle, striking the rear passenger’s side door. Because of Patrolman Brown’s alertness and quick evasive action, a head-on collision was avoided.
1017thepoint.com
TEEN WANTED ON WEAPONS CHARGES CAUGHT AT GREENWOOD APTS
(Richmond, IN)--A wanted Richmond teen was rounded up at the Greenwood Apartments Thursday night. That’s where police found 19-year-old Brian Dawkins. Dawkins was wanted on several warrants involving handguns. He had originally been arrested in June of last year following a shooting on South West 3rd Street. Two teens were shot in that incident. Dawkins fled the scene and was eventually captured. He was being held Friday morning without bond.
1017thepoint.com
MILTON TOWN COUNCIL PRESIDENT RESIGNS AFTER HEATED MEETING
(Milton, IN)--Tempers boiled over at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Milton Town Council and ended with the resignation of the president. Some of the complaints began last month when Council President John Noland indicated during a public meeting that he had hired a young man to be the town's marshal. That attempted hiring was done before the candidate had gone for formal training. When other council members objected, Noland got into a brief dispute with a man in the audience. Then, Tuesday night, a council member challenged Noland on the purchase of a new fire truck. Noland, as a result, immediately resigned Tuesday night.
Fox 59
‘This is unacceptable’: Muncie teens racially profiled at Rural King
MUNCIE, Ind. — “I just didn’t think it would happen to us,” explained Marquel Bond. He and his friend Jayleon Jones had multiple discussions with parents about how young Black men are sometimes treated differently and how to respond if it happened to them. Then, it...
Busy Miami County intersection reopens after crash, sheriff’s office investigation
BETHEL TWP., Miami County — A section of U.S. 40 reopened late Wednesday morning after being shut down for nearly two hours following a crash and sheriff’s office investigation, according to deputies. >>PHOTOS: U.S. 40 shut down for nearly 2 hours after Miami County crash, investigation. The crash...
Daily Advocate
Rumpke issue warning after trash fire
GREENVILLE — — Rumpke is issuing a reminder to customers about items that don’t belong in trash and recycling after a load of trash caught fire at its Transfer Station located at 5474 Jaysville St. Johns Rd. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 14, employees observed a...
1017thepoint.com
MAN CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY COLD-COCKING VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER
(Brookville, IN)--In Brookville, probable cause was found Wednesday in the case of a man accused of violently attacking a retired Brookville Volunteer Fire Department firefighter at a recent community event. Witnesses say Tyler Wilson simply cold-cocked Matt Robenstine with no provocation and knocked him unconscious. Robenstine had to be revived. Wilson is now charged with Battery Causing Permanent Disfigurement. The incident happened at the fire department’s reverse raffle two weeks ago.
eaglecountryonline.com
Indiana State Police Conducting Death Investigation
The final autopsy and toxicology results are still pending at this time. Greensburg-On Monday, October 10, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were contacted by the Greensburg Police Department and requested to conduct a death investigation after a Greensburg, Indiana man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers with the police department.
WISH-TV
Indiana town under siege from speeding trucks
REDKEY, Ind. (WISH) — Bridge construction around the east central Indiana town of Redkey is creating a traffic nightmare. The Indiana Department of Transportation project started in July and is supposed to be finished sometime this year. Larger trucks and semitractors are being directed around the project, but the...
SWAT standoff at Washington Twp. home ends; Man hospitalized
WASHINGTON TWP. — A SWAT standoff involving a man barricaded inside a Washington Twp. home has ended with the suspect taken to an area hospital, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck. >>PHOTOS: SWAT units on scene of large investigation at Washington Twp. home. The suspect was taken into...
Nearly 200 jobs added after holding company purchases Shelby County company
SIDNEY — Nearly 200 jobs are coming to Shelby County. P&THE Manufacturing, LLC, the new owner of Ross Aluminum, is investing $5.4 million into operations in Sidney and creating 175 jobs, the Dayton Development Coalition (DDC) announced Thursday. P&THE, a MBE holding company, purchased the assets of USAC Ross,...
