Wayne County, IN

Daily Advocate

Hiser arrested with stolen gun from Darke County

CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug and gun related charges. Grey reports that on Oct. 13, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. The HIT Team made 11 traffic stops, issued four citations for Driving Under Suspension and seven written warnings.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Covington man found not competent

TROY – Thursday, Oct. 13, Judge Jeannine N. Pratt with Miami County Common Pleas Court found Mark J. Mayor, 47, of Covington, to be a "mentally-ill person" who is unable to withstand trial. Mayor is facing murder and felonious assault charges after allegedly killing his father, David...
COVINGTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

CALLS FOR HELP WITH PHYSICAL DOMESTIC DISPUTES RISING STEADILY

(Wayne County, IN)--There has been a huge increase in domestic disputes that have turned physical in Wayne County in recent years. Listen to these numbers. Back in 2015, Wayne County dispatchers had a total of 342 calls for help for physical domestic disputes. By last year, that number had grown steadily and nearly doubled to 608. This year, it's on pace to go even higher…up to 662. There was a call like that Thursday. Tomi McNew and Lacie Shallenburg were jailed for domestic battery in the presence of a child after an incident on South 5th Street.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
q95fm.net

Woman Arrested Following Collision With Police Cruiser

An update from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department:. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at about 11:54 pm, Patrolman TJ Brown with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office was on routine patrol driving eastbound on US 40 west of Salisbury Road. While eastbound, Patrolman Brown observed a west bound vehicle drive left of the centerline and was coming head on towards him. In an evasive maneuver to avoid a head-on collision and other traffic on the roadway, Patrolman Brown applied his brakes and swerved toward the west bound lanes of US 40. The out of control vehicle continued left of the centerline and collided with Patrolman Brown's vehicle, striking the rear passenger's side door. Because of Patrolman Brown's alertness and quick evasive action, a head-on collision was avoided.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

TEEN WANTED ON WEAPONS CHARGES CAUGHT AT GREENWOOD APTS

(Richmond, IN)--A wanted Richmond teen was rounded up at the Greenwood Apartments Thursday night. That's where police found 19-year-old Brian Dawkins. Dawkins was wanted on several warrants involving handguns. He had originally been arrested in June of last year following a shooting on South West 3rd Street. Two teens were shot in that incident. Dawkins fled the scene and was eventually captured. He was being held Friday morning without bond.
RICHMOND, IN
1017thepoint.com

MILTON TOWN COUNCIL PRESIDENT RESIGNS AFTER HEATED MEETING

(Milton, IN)--Tempers boiled over at Tuesday night's meeting of the Milton Town Council and ended with the resignation of the president. Some of the complaints began last month when Council President John Noland indicated during a public meeting that he had hired a young man to be the town's marshal. That attempted hiring was done before the candidate had gone for formal training. When other council members objected, Noland got into a brief dispute with a man in the audience. Then, Tuesday night, a council member challenged Noland on the purchase of a new fire truck. Noland, as a result, immediately resigned Tuesday night.
MILTON, IN
Daily Advocate

Rumpke issue warning after trash fire

GREENVILLE — — Rumpke is issuing a reminder to customers about items that don't belong in trash and recycling after a load of trash caught fire at its Transfer Station located at 5474 Jaysville St. Johns Rd. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 14, employees observed a load of trash...
GREENVILLE, OH
1017thepoint.com

MAN CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY COLD-COCKING VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER

(Brookville, IN)--In Brookville, probable cause was found Wednesday in the case of a man accused of violently attacking a retired Brookville Volunteer Fire Department firefighter at a recent community event. Witnesses say Tyler Wilson simply cold-cocked Matt Robenstine with no provocation and knocked him unconscious. Robenstine had to be revived. Wilson is now charged with Battery Causing Permanent Disfigurement. The incident happened at the fire department's reverse raffle two weeks ago.
BROOKVILLE, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana State Police Conducting Death Investigation

The final autopsy and toxicology results are still pending at this time. Greensburg-On Monday, October 10, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were contacted by the Greensburg Police Department and requested to conduct a death investigation after a Greensburg, Indiana man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers with the police department.
GREENSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana town under siege from speeding trucks

REDKEY, Ind. (WISH) — Bridge construction around the east central Indiana town of Redkey is creating a traffic nightmare. The Indiana Department of Transportation project started in July and is supposed to be finished sometime this year. Larger trucks and semitractors are being directed around the project, but the...
REDKEY, IN

