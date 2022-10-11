Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Microsoft moves forward with Edge Workspaces browser-based collaboration feature
Microsoft is continuing to add collaboration features not just to Teams, but also its Outlook mail and Edge browser products. At its Ignite 2022 conference kick-off on October 12, officials talked about a new collaboration feature, known as Edge Workspaces, coming to some future version of browser. Edge Workspaces --...
ZDNet
Supercharge your iPhone experience with these top MagSafe accessories
Apple now has an abundance of iPhone devices that use its MagSafe technology to attach accessories or wirelessly charge the phones. MagSafe uses a combination of magnets and NFC to both hold an accessory in place and recognize it. For example, the MagSafe wireless charger uses magnets to align itself perfectly with the charging coil inside the phone, ensuring you never wake up again to a dead battery because you didn't precisely line up your phone on a Qi charging pad. There's also a MagSafe wallet that attaches to the back of the phone, integrating with Apple's Find My network to remember the last location it was attached to your phone.
NFL・
ZDNet
Meet the companies that will shape the metaverse
We're headed into what may be one of the most critical periods for the metaverse and virtual reality in general. There's a growing sense that we're at a pivot point in this technology's history, where it will either explode into the "next big thing," or fizzle into the background, the way VR tech has several times before.
ZDNet
How to share a folder to your network in MacOS
Sharing a folder to your network is an easy way to give other users access to the files they need. By doing this, you no longer have to email those files or come up with some other, less efficient method. How to share a folder to your network in MacOS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Google's futuristic 3D-meeting tech is taking another step forward
Google's Starlight light field display prototypes for immersive video meetings will soon be seen in other companies' offices, too. Google announced Project Starline at last year's IO conference. But so far its prototypes have only been used within Google US offices by staff and select partners from various industries for video meetings between two people at separate locations with the same setup.
ZDNet
A surprising number of PCs can't upgrade to Windows 11. Here's why
Just over 40% of all enterprise workstations won't make the upgrade to Windows 11 due to Microsoft's minimum hardware requirements, according to new research from IT asset management firm Lansweeper. Microsoft released Windows 11 in October 2021 and released Windows 11 22H2 on September 20, but many organisations haven't got...
ZDNet
How and why you should use Low Power Mode on the Apple Watch
With the release of iOS 16 and WatchOS 9, Apple added a bunch of new features to the iPhone and Apple Watch alike. The iPhone got features like the ability to edit or delete iMessages, while the Apple Watch received better fitness tools, and what's shaping up to be my favorite addition to the Apple Watch -- a new Low Power Mode.
ZDNet
Two unsung ways Amazon Echos are actually pretty consumer-friendly
I woke up at 7 am to the sound of my alarm blaring. There's nothing unusual about that, except… hang on… "Alexa, stop!" Yep, the alarm was coming from the bedroom Alexa. That bedroom Alexa is the one we call Alexa Prime since it was the first one we got. It's the old Pringles can-style Amazon OG Echo, ordered from Amazon as soon as the company started accepting orders. Alexa Prime has been with us since Jan. 13, 2015, and she has been waking me every one of the 2,828 days since.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
How to enable suspicious message alerts and protect yourself from spam in Android 13
Once upon a midnight dreary, I was inundated with a deluge of spam and malicious messages on Android. Every morning I'd wake up wondering how many such messages would pummel my phone. But then Google got smart and added features that would help prevent that never-ending rain of unwanted missives....
ZDNet
Microsoft takes aim (again) at creators with its new 'Designer' app
A couple of months ago, word (and images) of a new Microsoft Designer app leaked to the web. During its Fall Surface event on October 12, Microsoft officially introduced Microsoft Designer, its new graphic-design app, as well as its "Create" website and coming Image Creator tool. The company also took the wraps off three new Surface PCs and two new accessories during the event.
ZDNet
Google Pixel Watch aims at Apple Watch, lands on fancy Fitbit
The Pixel Watch is Google's first attempt at its own branded smartwatch. It's simple and elegant by design, with a small enough footprint to suit most wrists. The real kicker, though, is the Google-owned Fitbit integration which brings a host of fitness and health tracking features. Still, you should know...
NFL・
ZDNet
Microsoft readies a new Teams Premium add-on with more AI, security features
Microsoft plans to introduce in December 2022 in preview a new "Teams Premium" add-on with more personalization, AI functionality and security features built-in. The company also announced on October 12, the first day of its Ignite 2022 conference, that its promised Teams Mesh avatars are now available in private preview.
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
ZDNet
How to configure conversations as Priority in Android (and why you should)
I cannot lie… I've missed conversations in Android. It happens. Most often I fall victim to this because I've either accidentally cleared all notifications without realizing there was a message I hadn't seen, or it simply got buried under the barrage of Messages and Messenger chats. Fortunately, starting with...
ZDNet
Selling an emotion and a feeling: How these companies see VR as the future of business
Any other engineering or architecture firm might take a client out to a proposed site and try to explain the planned development using a posterboard of photos or a mockup drawing, but Halff Associates, Inc. does things a little differently: the company hands over an Oculus Quest to clients and lets them see the plans laid out in a virtual world, so they can see how tall it will be above them, how much space it takes up on the plot of land, and if the design can genuinely work.
ZDNet
How to restart every iPhone ever made
Is your iPhone acting wonky? Has it stopped responding the way you expect? Are apps "stuck" in some weird state?. Don't worry. We have the universal solution for you. It turns out that there are three ways to restart your phone, depending on what phone you have. We've enlisted the...
ZDNet
Microsoft Patch Tuesday: 84 new vulnerabilities
Microsoft on Tuesday disclosed 84 vulnerabilities, including one that has been exploited and one that has been publicly disclosed. The patches released address common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) in: Microsoft Windows and Windows Components; Azure, Azure Arc, and Azure DevOps; Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based); Office and Office Components; Visual Studio Code; Active Directory Domain Services and Active Directory Certificate Services; Nu Get Client; Hyper-V; and the Windows Resilient File System (ReFS).
ZDNet
Web browsers need to stop trying to be all things to everyone
I've been using Firefox for decades. That doesn't mean I've used it nonstop for that period. In fact, there have been plenty of instances where I've shrugged off the open-source browser in favor of another. Some of those instances were simply because one browser added a feature that I wanted to make use of.
ZDNet
Apple's new program gives developers one-on-one support from in-house experts
Apple is stepping up its developer outreach with a new series of interactive Q&As and one-on-one sessions with in-house Apple experts. The new Ask Apple program kicks off with a series of sessions from October 17-21. The program lets developers connect with Apple evangelists, engineers and designers, either in one-on-one...
ZDNet
Everything Meta just revealed at its Meta Connect 2022 event
Meta's Connect 2022 event played home to the expected debut of its Quest Pro headset. While the oft-leaked product likely surprised no one, the company's focus on the enterprise and business applications of the new hardware might have disappointed VR gamers hoping for some cutting-edge hardware they could call their own.
Comments / 0